Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society: Phi Theta Kappa Names 2026 Transfer Honor Roll Recognizing Nation's Leaders in Transfer Student Success

JACKSON, MS / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) has named 275 four-year colleges and universities to its 2026 Transfer Honor Roll, recognizing institutions that have demonstrated exceptional success in creating pathways that help community college transfer students earn bachelor's degrees.
The Transfer Honor Roll is one of the nation's most comprehensive recognitions of transfer excellence. Institutions are evaluated using data from the National Student Clearinghouse along with data collected through PTK Connect, Phi Theta Kappa's online platform that connects our nation's top community college students with transfer opportunities.
Rather than measuring a single outcome, the Honor Roll evaluates how well institutions support transfer students from admission through graduation. Colleges are assessed across five dimensions shown to influence transfer success:
Transfer student success outcomes
Credit mobility and degree applicability
Financial support for transfer students
Recruitment and admissions practices
Campus engagement and support for transfer students
Institutions that complete the PTK Connect institutional profile receive a Transfer Friendliness Rating. The Transfer Honor Roll recognizes the top-performing institutions based on this comprehensive evaluation.
"This recognition is about much more than transfer agreements," said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, President and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. "Successful transfer happens when institutions intentionally design policies, practices, and campus cultures that help students thrive after they arrive. These colleges have demonstrated that transfer student success is not accidental. It is a strategic priority."
The 2026 Honor Roll institutions demonstrated exceptional performance across multiple measures of transfer success. Among this year's recognized institutions:
Average percentage of transfer students in the undergraduate population: 56%
Average bachelor's degree completion rate for transfer students: 77%
Average percentage of transferred credits applied toward a degree: 88%
Average percentage of transfer students receiving merit-based financial aid: 76%
The Transfer Honor Roll has grown into a national benchmark for transfer excellence. This year, 1,117 colleges and universities completed PTK's institutional profile, providing students with transparent information about transfer opportunities while allowing institutions to benchmark their transfer practices against peers nationwide.
"Recognition matters because it shines a light on what works," said Heather Yush, Senior Director of College Relations for Phi Theta Kappa. "When colleges are recognized for transfer excellence, they create powerful examples that inspire other institutions to strengthen their own transfer pathways. Ultimately, that means more students earn the bachelor's degrees they set out to achieve."
Members of the 2026 Transfer Honor Roll are:
Adelphi University
Albion College
Alfred University
Allegheny College
Alma College
Antioch University Santa Barbara
Antioch University Seattle
Appalachian State University
Arcadia University
Arizona State University
Athens State University
Augsburg University
Augustana College
Baldwin Wallace University
Barry University
Barton College
Bay Path University
Belhaven University
Bellevue University
Belmont University
Beloit College
Bennington College
Bentley University
Binghamton University
Blackburn College
Blue Mountain Christian University
Bradley University
Brewton-Parker Christian University
Bryant University
Buena Vista University
Caldwell University
Canisius University
Capital University
Carroll College
Carson-Newman University
Carthage College
Central Michigan University
Champlain College
Chatham University
Chestnut Hill College
Clarke University
Cleveland State University
College for Creative Studies
Concordia University, St. Paul
Cornell College
Cumberland University
Dallas Baptist University
Delaware Valley University
DePaul University
Dominican University (IL)
Drake University
Drexel University
Duquesne University
East Stroudsburg University
East Texas Baptist University
Eastern Illinois University
Eastern Kentucky University
Eastern Oregon University
Eckerd College
Elizabethtown College
Elmhurst University
Elmira College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College
Faulkner University
Ferris State University
Florida International University
Florida Southern College
Franklin University Switzerland
Freed-Hardeman University
Friends University
Georgia Highlands College
Georgia Southern University
Georgian Court University
Gonzaga University
Goucher College
Governors State University
Grand View University
Greenville University
Gustavus Adolphus College
Hamline University
Hilbert College
Hiram College
Holy Family University
Hood College
Hunter College - CUNY
Illinois College
Illinois Institute of Technology
Illinois State University
Immaculata University
Iona University
Iowa State University
Juniata College
Kansas State University
Kean University
King's College
Knox College
La Salle University
Lake Forest College
Lawrence University
Le Moyne College
Lebanon Valley College
Lee University
Lees-McRae College
Lenoir-Rhyne University
Lesley University
LIM College
Lindenwood University
Lipscomb University
Long Island University
Loras College
Loyola Marymount University
Loyola University Chicago
Loyola University Maryland
Loyola University New Orleans
Marietta College
Marist University
Marquette University
Maryville College
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts
McDaniel College
McMurry University
Menlo College
Mercy University
Merrimack College
Metro State University St. Paul
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Millikin University
Millsaps College
Minneapolis College of Art and Design
Mississippi Christian University
Mississippi State University
Missouri University of Science & Technology
Monmouth College
Mount Saint Mary's University Los Angeles
Mount St. Joseph University
Mount St. Mary's University Emmitsburg
Nazareth University
Nebraska Wesleyan University
Neumann University
New York Institute of Technology
Newman University
Niagara University
North Carolina Wesleyan University
North Central College
North Dakota State University
Northeastern State University
Northern Arizona University
Northern Illinois University
Northern Michigan University
Northwest Nazarene University
Notre Dame of Maryland University
Nova Southeastern University
Oakland University
Oglethorpe University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio University
Ohio University - OHIO Online
Ohio Wesleyan University
Pace University
Pacific University
Palo Alto University
Peru State College
Portland State University
Radford University
Randolph-Macon College
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rider University
Roanoke College
Robert Morris University
Rockhurst University
Roger Williams University
Rollins College
Roosevelt University
Rowan University
Russell Sage College
Rutgers University - Newark
Saint Joseph's University Philadelphia
Saint Michael's College
Saint Peter's University
Saint Xavier University
School of the Art Institute of Chicago
Seattle University
Simpson College
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Southern Wesleyan University
Southwestern College (KS)
Southwestern University (TX)
Spring Hill College
Springfield College
St. Cloud State University
St. Edward's University
St. John Fisher University
St. John's University
St. Mary's College of California
St. Mary's College of Maryland
Stephens College
Stetson University
Stevenson University
Stockton University
Stony Brook University
Suffolk University
SUNY Cortland
SUNY Geneseo
SUNY Oneonta
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
Tabor College
Tennessee Wesleyan University
Texas A&M University - Central Texas
Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi
Texas Lutheran University
Texas Tech University
Texas Wesleyan University
The College of New Jersey
The University of Arizona
The University of Arizona Global Campus
The University of Baltimore
The University of Iowa
The University of Kansas
The University of Southern Mississippi
The University of Tampa
The University of Texas at Arlington
The University of Texas at San Antonio
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
The University of Toledo
The University of Tulsa
Thiel College
Thomas Edison State University
Towson University
Trine University
Tulane University School of Professional Advancement
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Missouri
University of Cincinnati
University of Colorado Boulder
University of Colorado Denver
University of Dubuque
University of Evansville
University of Lynchburg
University of Maine at Farmington
University of Maine
University of Massachusetts Lowell
University of Minnesota Morris
University of Mississippi
University of Missouri
University of Mount Union
University of New Haven
University of Northern Iowa
University of Pittsburgh Greensburg
University of San Francisco
University of the Incarnate Word
University of Wisconsin - Stout
Ursinus College
Ursuline College
Utica University
Valparaiso University
Wagner College
Washington & Jefferson College
Washington State University Global Campus
Wayne State University
Webster University
Wentworth Institute of Technology
Western Governors University
Western Illinois University
Western Kentucky University
Whitworth University
Wichita State University
Wilkes University
William Carey University
Wilmington College (OH)
Wilmington University (DE)
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Xavier University (OH)
York College of Pennsylvania
About Phi Theta Kappa
Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recognizes the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helps them grow as scholars and leaders. Recognized by the American Association of Community Colleges as the official honor society for two-year colleges, PTK also serves as the nation's largest honor society in higher education, with more than 4.5 million members and nearly 1,200 chapters in 11 countries, including approximately 220,000 active members in colleges today. Through scholarships, leadership development, and transfer and career pathways, PTK helps students turn their potential into opportunity. Learn more at ptk.org.
Contact Information
Makayla Steede
press@ptk.org
ptk.org
SOURCE: Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/phi-theta-kappa-names-2026-transfer-honor-roll-recognizing-nations-leaders-in-transfer-st-1193509