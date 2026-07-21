Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+50% in 13 Tagen - Steht der große Ausbruch jetzt bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2026 20:02 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society: Phi Theta Kappa Names 2026 Transfer Honor Roll Recognizing Nation's Leaders in Transfer Student Success

JACKSON, MS / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) has named 275 four-year colleges and universities to its 2026 Transfer Honor Roll, recognizing institutions that have demonstrated exceptional success in creating pathways that help community college transfer students earn bachelor's degrees.

The Transfer Honor Roll is one of the nation's most comprehensive recognitions of transfer excellence. Institutions are evaluated using data from the National Student Clearinghouse along with data collected through PTK Connect, Phi Theta Kappa's online platform that connects our nation's top community college students with transfer opportunities.

Rather than measuring a single outcome, the Honor Roll evaluates how well institutions support transfer students from admission through graduation. Colleges are assessed across five dimensions shown to influence transfer success:

  • Transfer student success outcomes

  • Credit mobility and degree applicability

  • Financial support for transfer students

  • Recruitment and admissions practices

  • Campus engagement and support for transfer students

Institutions that complete the PTK Connect institutional profile receive a Transfer Friendliness Rating. The Transfer Honor Roll recognizes the top-performing institutions based on this comprehensive evaluation.

"This recognition is about much more than transfer agreements," said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, President and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. "Successful transfer happens when institutions intentionally design policies, practices, and campus cultures that help students thrive after they arrive. These colleges have demonstrated that transfer student success is not accidental. It is a strategic priority."

The 2026 Honor Roll institutions demonstrated exceptional performance across multiple measures of transfer success. Among this year's recognized institutions:

  • Average percentage of transfer students in the undergraduate population: 56%

  • Average bachelor's degree completion rate for transfer students: 77%

  • Average percentage of transferred credits applied toward a degree: 88%

  • Average percentage of transfer students receiving merit-based financial aid: 76%

The Transfer Honor Roll has grown into a national benchmark for transfer excellence. This year, 1,117 colleges and universities completed PTK's institutional profile, providing students with transparent information about transfer opportunities while allowing institutions to benchmark their transfer practices against peers nationwide.

"Recognition matters because it shines a light on what works," said Heather Yush, Senior Director of College Relations for Phi Theta Kappa. "When colleges are recognized for transfer excellence, they create powerful examples that inspire other institutions to strengthen their own transfer pathways. Ultimately, that means more students earn the bachelor's degrees they set out to achieve."

Members of the 2026 Transfer Honor Roll are:

Adelphi University

Albion College

Alfred University

Allegheny College

Alma College

Antioch University Santa Barbara

Antioch University Seattle

Appalachian State University

Arcadia University

Arizona State University

Athens State University

Augsburg University

Augustana College

Baldwin Wallace University

Barry University

Barton College

Bay Path University

Belhaven University

Bellevue University

Belmont University

Beloit College

Bennington College

Bentley University

Binghamton University

Blackburn College

Blue Mountain Christian University

Bradley University

Brewton-Parker Christian University

Bryant University

Buena Vista University

Caldwell University

Canisius University

Capital University

Carroll College

Carson-Newman University

Carthage College

Central Michigan University

Champlain College

Chatham University

Chestnut Hill College

Clarke University

Cleveland State University

College for Creative Studies

Concordia University, St. Paul

Cornell College

Cumberland University

Dallas Baptist University

Delaware Valley University

DePaul University

Dominican University (IL)

Drake University

Drexel University

Duquesne University

East Stroudsburg University

East Texas Baptist University

Eastern Illinois University

Eastern Kentucky University

Eastern Oregon University

Eckerd College

Elizabethtown College

Elmhurst University

Elmira College

Emerson College

Emmanuel College

Faulkner University

Ferris State University

Florida International University

Florida Southern College

Franklin University Switzerland

Freed-Hardeman University

Friends University

Georgia Highlands College

Georgia Southern University

Georgian Court University

Gonzaga University

Goucher College

Governors State University

Grand View University

Greenville University

Gustavus Adolphus College

Hamline University

Hilbert College

Hiram College

Holy Family University

Hood College

Hunter College - CUNY

Illinois College

Illinois Institute of Technology

Illinois State University

Immaculata University

Iona University

Iowa State University

Juniata College

Kansas State University

Kean University

King's College

Knox College

La Salle University

Lake Forest College

Lawrence University

Le Moyne College

Lebanon Valley College

Lee University

Lees-McRae College

Lenoir-Rhyne University

Lesley University

LIM College

Lindenwood University

Lipscomb University

Long Island University

Loras College

Loyola Marymount University

Loyola University Chicago

Loyola University Maryland

Loyola University New Orleans

Marietta College

Marist University

Marquette University

Maryville College

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts

McDaniel College

McMurry University

Menlo College

Mercy University

Merrimack College

Metro State University St. Paul

Metropolitan State University of Denver

Millikin University

Millsaps College

Minneapolis College of Art and Design

Mississippi Christian University

Mississippi State University

Missouri University of Science & Technology

Monmouth College

Mount Saint Mary's University Los Angeles

Mount St. Joseph University

Mount St. Mary's University Emmitsburg

Nazareth University

Nebraska Wesleyan University

Neumann University

New York Institute of Technology

Newman University

Niagara University

North Carolina Wesleyan University

North Central College

North Dakota State University

Northeastern State University

Northern Arizona University

Northern Illinois University

Northern Michigan University

Northwest Nazarene University

Notre Dame of Maryland University

Nova Southeastern University

Oakland University

Oglethorpe University

Ohio Dominican University

Ohio University

Ohio University - OHIO Online

Ohio Wesleyan University

Pace University

Pacific University

Palo Alto University

Peru State College

Portland State University

Radford University

Randolph-Macon College

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Rider University

Roanoke College

Robert Morris University

Rockhurst University

Roger Williams University

Rollins College

Roosevelt University

Rowan University

Russell Sage College

Rutgers University - Newark

Saint Joseph's University Philadelphia

Saint Michael's College

Saint Peter's University

Saint Xavier University

School of the Art Institute of Chicago

Seattle University

Simpson College

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Southern Wesleyan University

Southwestern College (KS)

Southwestern University (TX)

Spring Hill College

Springfield College

St. Cloud State University

St. Edward's University

St. John Fisher University

St. John's University

St. Mary's College of California

St. Mary's College of Maryland

Stephens College

Stetson University

Stevenson University

Stockton University

Stony Brook University

Suffolk University

SUNY Cortland

SUNY Geneseo

SUNY Oneonta

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

Tabor College

Tennessee Wesleyan University

Texas A&M University - Central Texas

Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi

Texas Lutheran University

Texas Tech University

Texas Wesleyan University

The College of New Jersey

The University of Arizona

The University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Baltimore

The University of Iowa

The University of Kansas

The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Tampa

The University of Texas at Arlington

The University of Texas at San Antonio

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

The University of Toledo

The University of Tulsa

Thiel College

Thomas Edison State University

Towson University

Trine University

Tulane University School of Professional Advancement

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

University of Central Missouri

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado Boulder

University of Colorado Denver

University of Dubuque

University of Evansville

University of Lynchburg

University of Maine at Farmington

University of Maine

University of Massachusetts Lowell

University of Minnesota Morris

University of Mississippi

University of Missouri

University of Mount Union

University of New Haven

University of Northern Iowa

University of Pittsburgh Greensburg

University of San Francisco

University of the Incarnate Word

University of Wisconsin - Stout

Ursinus College

Ursuline College

Utica University

Valparaiso University

Wagner College

Washington & Jefferson College

Washington State University Global Campus

Wayne State University

Webster University

Wentworth Institute of Technology

Western Governors University

Western Illinois University

Western Kentucky University

Whitworth University

Wichita State University

Wilkes University

William Carey University

Wilmington College (OH)

Wilmington University (DE)

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Xavier University (OH)

York College of Pennsylvania

About Phi Theta Kappa

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recognizes the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helps them grow as scholars and leaders. Recognized by the American Association of Community Colleges as the official honor society for two-year colleges, PTK also serves as the nation's largest honor society in higher education, with more than 4.5 million members and nearly 1,200 chapters in 11 countries, including approximately 220,000 active members in colleges today. Through scholarships, leadership development, and transfer and career pathways, PTK helps students turn their potential into opportunity. Learn more at ptk.org.

Contact Information
Makayla Steede
press@ptk.org
ptk.org

SOURCE: Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/phi-theta-kappa-names-2026-transfer-honor-roll-recognizing-nations-leaders-in-transfer-st-1193509

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.