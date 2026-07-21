Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Biosenta Inc. (CSE: ZRO) ("Biosenta") today highlighted new research released by the University of Calgary demonstrating the performance of the Company's antimicrobial nanotechnology, Tri-Filler, being developed in collaboration with researchers at the University of Calgary and the Alberta Centre for Advanced Diagnostics (ACAD).

According to the University of Calgary, laboratory testing showed Tri-Filler achieved more than a 200-fold improvement in antibacterial performance compared with calcium hydroxide, a commonly used antimicrobial compound. The University also reported that early testing indicates the material maintained its structural integrity and antibacterial properties after more than one year under elevated temperature and humidity conditions. The findings were announced today by the University of Calgary in an article describing the research collaboration and the technology's potential applications.

The research was led by Dr. Maen Husein of the Schulich School of Engineering and Dr. Mehdi Mohammadi Ashani of the Department of Biological Sciences, with contributions from Dr. Reza Lashkari and Dr. Noora Darwish. The work was completed through a collaborative research program involving the University of Calgary, Biosenta and the Alberta Centre for Advanced Diagnostics.

Biosenta has worked with the University research team over the past several years to advance Tri-Filler from laboratory development toward commercial applications.

"Independent validation from one of Canada's leading research universities is an important milestone for Tri-Filler," said Am Gill, President and CEO of Biosenta. "Independent validation from one of Canada's leading research universities strengthens the scientific foundation for this technology. We will continue working with our research partners as we move through product validation, regulatory activities and commercialization."

Tri-Filler is a proprietary core-shell antimicrobial technology designed for incorporation into coatings, paints, concrete and other building materials used in high-contact environments. The controlled-release design is intended to provide long-term antimicrobial performance within the material itself. According to the University of Calgary, potential applications include hospitals, schools, daycares, public transportation and other environments where reducing microbial contamination is important.

The Companies expect the field test to produce structured observations and data that can help inform next steps for product development, partner engagement, and broader market adoption.

Dr. Mehdi Mohammadi Ashani, Senior Scientist at Biosenta and a researcher in the University of Calgary's Department of Biological Sciences, said the collaboration has focused on evaluating Tri-Filler's performance and collecting data to inform further research and product development.

"Over the past several years, our work has focused on evaluating Tri-Filler under conditions beyond initial laboratory testing," said Dr. Mohammadi Ashani. "This includes assessing its performance and generating data relevant to product development and regulatory review."

Biosenta's commercialization program includes continued product validation, manufacturing scale-up, regulatory activities and strategic industry partnerships intended to support future market introduction.

Additional information about the University of Calgary research is available at: https://ucalgary.ca/news/tri-filler-ucalgary-researchers-develop-new-antimicrobial-agent-make-every-day-surfaces-safer

About Biosenta Inc.

Biosenta Inc. develops innovative antimicrobial products that offer environmentally friendly solutions to a global market. Based in Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta, the company is dedicated to the advancement of technology that combats microbial growth in various materials. Biosenta's proprietary nanoparticle represents a breakthrough in antimicrobial technology, providing durable protection against a wide spectrum of bacteria, molds, and fungi.

For more information, visit our website: www.biosenta.com

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Source: Biosenta Inc.