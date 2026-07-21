Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Antioquia Gold Inc. (OTC: AGDXF) ("Antioquia Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective July 15, 2026, it has appointed Emmerich, Córdova y Asociados S. Civil de R.L. (member firm of KPMG International), known as KPMG Perú ("KPMG") to serve as the Company's auditor until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company or until a successor is appointed. KPMG will undertake an audit of the Company's financial statements, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2022.

"We have carefully chosen KPMG as our new auditor to reinforce our commitment to accountability and transparency," stated Diego Heilbrunn Navarro Grau, Antioquia CEO.

KPMG replaces BDO Canada LLP (the "Former Auditor") as the Company's auditor following the Former Auditor's resignation. The board of directors of the Company and the audit committee of the Company each approved the appointment of KPMG as the auditor of the Company. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, Antioquia will file a change of auditor notice on SEDAR+, together with letters from KPMG and the Former Auditor. For a full description of the information contained in the change of auditor reporting package please refer to the Company's press release dated April 22, 2026.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ANTIOQUIA GOLD INC.

Gustavo Noriega Bentin, Chief Financial Officer of Antioquia Gold Inc.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the future completion by the Company of the required filings pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 in relation to the change of auditor. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, without limitation: the possibility that the Company may become subject to regulatory investigations, or enforcement proceedings. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305969

Source: Antioquia Gold Inc.