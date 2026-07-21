Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today announced its preliminary, unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company reported an estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") of $33.1 million, or approximately $0.87 per share as at June 30, 2026.

Q2 2026 Preliminary Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Net Asset Value: $33.1 million or $0.87 per share, compared with $32.5 million or $0.85 per share at December 31, 2025 and $28.3 million or $0.74 per share at March 31, 2026.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $6.8 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.7 million at December 31, 2025.

Realized Investment Gains: $4.1 million in net realized gains, equivalent to $0.11 per share.

Performance Drivers: Equity markets rebounded during the second quarter following a more volatile first quarter. The rebound was supported by improved investor sentiment toward growth-oriented and technology-related sectors despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. The increase in NAV during the quarter reflected realized gains on certain investments and improved valuations across much of the portfolio, including holdings in the software sector.

"The second quarter was a positive step forward after a challenging start to the year," said Wade Dawe, Chief Executive Officer of Torrent Capital Ltd. "NAV recovered during the quarter. We realized gains on select investments and continued option writing activities, strengthening our cash position. Torrent is well positioned as we enter the second half of 2026."

NAV per share and all per-share figures are calculated based on common shares outstanding at the applicable reporting dates. The number of common shares outstanding may vary between periods.

Cautionary Note on Preliminary Results

The financial information presented in this press release is preliminary and unaudited and is subject to change following the completion of the Company's standard closing procedures and review. Final results will be included in the Company's unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 that will be filed on SEDAR+ on or before August 28, 2026.

About Torrent Capital Ltd.

Torrent Capital is a publicly traded Investment Issuer that actively manages a portfolio of public equities and private investments. The Company invests in companies that are due to experience accelerated growth or are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Torrent offers investors the potential to earn above-market returns while providing transparency, daily liquidity and a modest fee profile compared with competing investment products.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reader is referred to the Company's annual financial reporting for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Torrent Capital Ltd.