Matador Technologies Inc.: Matador Technologies Announces Management Transition

Key Highlights

Leadership Transition: Donato Sferra, co-founder and director of Matador, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, and Deven Soni has been appointed Executive Chairman, in each case effective July 16, 2026.

Continuity of Strategy: The transition preserves full continuity of Matador's Bitcoin treasury strategy.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Matador Technologies Inc. ("Matador" or the "Company") (TSXV:MATA)(OTCQB:MATAF)(FSE:IU3), the Bitcoin Ecosystem Company, today announced the appointment of Donato Sferra as Chief Executive Officer and the appointment of Deven Soni as Executive Chairman, in each case effective July 16, 2026.

Executive Leadership Transition

Mr. Sferra, a co-founder of Matador and a member of the Board of Directors since the Company's inception, assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer with responsibility for the Company's strategy, operations and capital markets execution. Mr. Sferra brings more than two decades of capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance experience, including as founder and Managing Partner of Hillcrest Merchant Partners Inc., a Toronto-based merchant bank, and in prior senior roles in institutional finance. He will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

Mr. Soni, who has served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman since the Company's inception, transitions to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and will continue to provide strategic guidance on corporate strategy, capital markets positioning and investor relations. The Board thanks Mr. Soni for his leadership as Chief Executive Officer, during which the Company established its Bitcoin treasury strategy, completed its base shelf prospectus and ATM Program, and built its capital markets platform.

Deven Soni, Executive Chairman of Matador, commented: "Donato has been central to Matador's strategy since day one, and his capital markets depth makes him the right leader for the Company's next phase. This transition puts our executive structure in line with where the business is going, and I look forward to supporting Donato and the team as Executive Chairman."

Donato Sferra, Chief Executive Officer of Matador, added: "Matador has built a disciplined, repeatable model: raise capital efficiently, accumulate Bitcoin strategically, and put those holdings to productive use. My focus as Chief Executive Officer is to scale that model, deepen our capital markets reach, and continue driving Bitcoin per share for our shareholders."

Governance and Regulatory Matters

The appointments and the related consulting arrangements were approved by the Board of Directors. Mr. Sferra's services as Chief Executive Officer are provided pursuant to a consulting services agreement among the Company, Hillcrest and Mr. Sferra, which constitutes the entire services relationship between the Company and Hillcrest. All required notices and filings are being made with the TSX Venture Exchange, and a material change report will be filed on SEDAR+.

Media Contact:

Donato Sferra

Chief Executive Officer

Email: donato@matador.network

Phone: 647-496-6282

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV:MATA, OTCQB:MATAF, FSE:IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador's strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and digital asset treasury management, with active participation across blockchain and digital asset infrastructure, all with a focus on driving long-term shareholder value while maintaining capital efficiency.

Matador has recently proposed to expand its global footprint by entering into an agreement to invest in HODL Systems, one of India's first digital asset treasury companies, securing up to a 24% ownership stake. This investment strengthens Matador's position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company and underscores its commitment to the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

With a Bitcoin-first strategy and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is shaping the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Visit us online at https://www.matador.network/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

This news release contains "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts are forward looking statements, including, without limitation: (i) statements regarding the roles, responsibilities and effective dates of the executive appointments described in this news release; (ii) statements regarding the continuity of the Company's Bitcoin treasury strategy, including the Company's target of holding 1,000 Bitcoin in treasury by the end of 2026; (iii) statements regarding the retention and integration of personnel and the continuity of strategic execution; and (iv) statements regarding required regulatory notices and filings.

Forward looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding market conditions; the price and liquidity of Bitcoin; the Company's ability to access capital markets; the successful transition of executive responsibilities; the receipt of all required regulatory approvals and acceptances, including from the TSX Venture Exchange; and the continued execution of the Company's treasury management strategy.

Forward looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including: risks associated with the retention and integration of personnel and the continuity of strategic execution; fluctuations in Bitcoin price and trading volume; custody and security risks related to digital assets; evolving Canadian, US, and international regulatory treatment of Bitcoin and digital asset treasury companies; the Company's ability to execute purchases on commercially reasonable terms; concentration risk associated with holding Bitcoin as the Company's primary treasury asset; and the risk that the Company may not achieve its stated Bitcoin accumulation targets within the contemplated timeframe or at all.

Forward looking statements are provided to offer information about management's current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Matador Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/matador-technologies-announces-management-transition-1194168