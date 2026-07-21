Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - LATAM LITHIUM CORP. (TSXV: LALI) (OTC Pink: PFFOF) (FSE: POT) ("LatAm Lithium" or the "Company") wishes to announce that, further to its news releases of May 19 and July 16, 2026, it has closed its non-brokered private placement for $874,981.

The financing is structured as a $0.05 Unit, with each Unit including one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.065 per share, valid for two years from the date of closing.

The Company is issuing 17,499,620 Units comprising 17,499,620 shares and 17,499,620 warrants to subscribers. The shares will be subject to a 4-month hold period expiring on November 22, 2026.

The Finder is arm's length to the Company, and the finder fees to be paid consist of $24,000 in cash and 480,000 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into a common share for a period of 24 months at an exercise price of $0.065. Financing proceeds are to be allocated for working capital and general corporate activities.

About LatAm Lithium Corp.

LatAm Lithium is a Vancouver, Canada-based company focused on exploring and developing lithium mineral resource projects in the Americas. The Company also holds a 100% interest in two gold exploration projects located within northwestern Ontario, Canada, including the drill-ready South of Otter gold project located in Red Lake, and the Gold Creek gold project located in Thunder Bay, which has been optioned to Delta Resources Limited.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Rodney Campbell"

Director, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306003

Source: LatAm Lithium Corp.