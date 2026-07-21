Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated July 6, 2026, it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") raising gross proceeds of $433,033.37 through the sale of 3,936,667 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.11 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one full transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.15 per Share for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. ("Oracle"), an insider and control person of the Company (the "Insider"), subscribed for 2,466,667 Units under the First Tranche for gross proceeds of $271,333.37, which participation constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Prior to closing of the First Tranche, Oracle held 42,799,502 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 28.28% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Upon closing of the First Tranche, Oracle holds 45,266,169 common shares and a total of 2,466,667 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 29.14% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on an undiluted basis, and approximately 30.25% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of all Warrants held by Oracle.

The Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, on the basis that neither the fair market value of the Units acquired by Oracle, nor the consideration paid by Oracle, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction.

In connection with the closing of the First Tranche, the Company paid a finder's fee to Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Finder") in respect of subscriptions for 1,120,000 Units introduced by the Finder, consisting of 89,600 units (the "Finder's Units"), representing 8% of the Units sold to subscribers introduced by the Finder. Each Finder's Unit consists of one Share and one non-transferable Warrant (a "Finder's Warrant"), on the same terms as the Units issued under the Offering, with each Finder's Warrant entitling the Finder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

The securities issued in connection with the First Tranche, including the Finder's Units, are subject to a regulatory hold period expiring November 22, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the First Tranche for general corporate purposes and will not use the proceeds of the First Tranche to fund any transaction requiring approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company may complete one or more additional tranches of the Offering, subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is a mining company focused on discovering, producing, and supplying critical mineral resources from within and to the United States. The Company has an option to acquire more than 17,550 acres of mineral rights with historic Fluorspar resources across multiple projects in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District. CleanTech also owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project in Nevada.

Further information on CleanTech can be found at www.cleantechctv.com.

CLEANTECH VANADIUM MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information about CleanTech, please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding CleanTech's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the expected gross proceeds of the Offering, use of proceeds raised from the Offering, and the participation in the Offering by certain insiders, directors, and control persons of the Company, and the amount of such participation.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and should not be read as guarantees of future performance, events or results, and may not be indicative of whether such events or results will actually be achieved. A number of risks and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: market conditions and investor sentiment; changes in business plans; ability to secure sufficient financing to advance the Company's mining and exploration projects; and general market and economic conditions. Additional risk factors are set out in the Company's latest annual and interim management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions by management as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with any forward-looking statements included herein. Readers are cautioned that all forward- looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date of this news release, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306020

Source: CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.