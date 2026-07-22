High Tide Resources Corp. Announces Change of Auditor

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TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide Resources" or the "Company") (CSE:HTRC) today announced that it has changed its auditor from McGovern Hurley LLP (the "Former Auditor") to MNP LLP (the "Successor Auditor"). The change of auditor occurred at the request of the Company. The Company's board of directors accepted the resignation of the Former Auditor as of July 15, 2026, and appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor of the Company effective July 15, 2026, and to hold office until the close of the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports in connection with the audits of the Company's two most recently completed financial years. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor and Notice of Change of Auditor have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors of the Company, and these documents have been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About High Tide Resources Corp.



High Tide is focused on and committed to the development of mineral projects critical to infrastructure development using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. High Tide owns a 100% interest in the Labrador West Iron Project which hosts a NI 43-101 Inferred iron resource of 654.9 Mt @ 28.84% Fe and is located adjacent to IOCC's Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, NL. This resource is exposed at surface and was pit constrained for an open-pit mining scenario. The Technical Report was filed on SEDAR on April 6, 2023 and was authored by Ryan Kressall M.Sc., P. Geo, Matthew Herrington, M.Sc., P. Geo, Catharine Pelletier, P. Eng. and Jeffrey Cassoff P. Eng.



The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont, Quebec.

Further details on the Company, including a NI 43-101 technical report on the Labrador West Iron property can be found on the Company's website at www.hightideresources.com.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Roebuck

CEO and Director

Mobile: (905) 741-5458

Email: sroebuck@hightideresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources and exploration plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: commodity prices supply chain disruptions, restrictions on labour and workplace attendance and local and international travel, failure to receive requisite approvals in respect of the foregoing, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: High Tide Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/high-tide-resources-corp.-announces-change-of-auditor-1194482