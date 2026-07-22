Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Report H1 2026 Financial Results

and Business Updates on August 6, 2026; Annual General Meeting Planned for End of September 2026

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, July 22, 2026 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company developing small molecule medicines for inflammatory and fibrotic disorders, with a primary focus on kidney diseases, today announced that it will report half year financial results and business updates for the period ended June 30, 2026, on Thursday, August 6, 2026, and that it plans to host its 2026 Annual General Meeting at the end of September 2026. The convocation note and all related materials will be made available on the Company's website in due time.

For the H1 2026 financial results, the Company will host a conference call and webcast open to the public. The report will be available for download on the Company's website (https://www.vivoryon.com/financial-information/).



H1 2026 conference call details

Date: August 6, 2026

Time: 3:00 pm CEST / 9:00 am EDT



The H1 2026 conference call will be available via phone and webcast.

The live audio webcast of the call will be available on Vivoryon's website at: https://www.vivoryon.com/news-and-events/presentations-webcasts/



To join the H1 2026 conference call via phone, participants may pre-register and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call via the following website:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI50ce93e709a44bffb7f6c948d6740864



It is suggested participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid any delays in attendance.

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About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic disorders of the kidney. Driven by its passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, the Company strives to improve patient outcomes by changing the course of severe diseases through modulating the activity and stability of pathologically relevant proteins. Vivoryon's most advanced program, varoglutamstat, a proprietary, first-in-class orally available QPCT/L inhibitor, is being evaluated to treat diabetic kidney disease. www.vivoryon.com

Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the "Company"), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company's products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company's products may be available. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. The Company's results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, strategies or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company's future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

For more information, please contact:

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Dr. Manuela Bader, Director IR & Communication

Email: IR@vivoryon.com



LifeSci Advisors

Sandya von der Weid

Tel: +41 78 680 05 38

Email: svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

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