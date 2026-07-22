Sintana Energy Inc.: Shareholder Presentation via Investor Meet Company

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V:SEI)(AIM:SEI)(OTCQX:SEUSF) ("Sintana" or the "Company") an international upstream oil and gas exploration company, advises that Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer and Eytan Uliel, President will provide a live Management Update presentation via Investor Meet Company on Aug 6, 2026 at 11:00 EDT/16:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. This presentation will follow immediately after the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting. The Company has a geographically diverse international shareholder base, and the intent is to provide all interested existing and potential shareholders who may otherwise be unable to attend the Annual General Meeting an opportunity to hear first-hand from, and interact with management. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until Aug 5, 2026, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet SINTANA ENERGY INC. via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/sintana-energy-inc-1/register-investor

For further information, please contact:

Sintana Energy Inc Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer Eytan Uliel, President Tel: +44 (0)7 747 845 987 Jonathan Paterson - Investor Relations

jonathan.paterson@harbor-access.com Tel: +1 475 477 9401 CAMARCO - Financial PR

Billy Clegg / Georgia Edmonds / Sam Morris Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy is an Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas company, holding interests in a diverse portfolio of high-impact assets that spans the Southern Atlantic conjugate margin. The Company's current portfolio is strategically positioned in the emerging frontier geographies of Namibia, Uruguay and Angola, with additional legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas. Led by an experienced team, Sintana Energy is partnered with major industry players, and benefits from significant carry support, on key licenses across multiple jurisdictions. Sintana Energy is listed on the TSX-V in Canada under the symbol "SEI", in the United Kingdom on the LSE-AIM under the symbol "SEI" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "SEUSF".

For further information, please visit sintanaenergy.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Sintana Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/shareholder-presentation-via-investor-meet-company-1194192