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WKN: A1W0E6 | ISIN: IT0004931058 | Ticker-Symbol: 3OY1
Stuttgart
22.07.26 | 07:37
13,850 Euro
+0,14 % +0,020
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
MAIRE SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAIRE SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,03014,07009:28
PR Newswire
22.07.2026 09:18 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Maire Group: TECNIMONT (MAIRE) AWARDED ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT, COMMISSIONING AND START-UP ACTIVITIES FOR A LARGE-SCALE FERTILIZER COMPLEX IN ARGENTINA

TECNIMONT (MAIRE) AWARDED ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT, COMMISSIONING AND START-UP ACTIVITIES FOR A LARGE-SCALE FERTILIZER COMPLEX IN ARGENTINA, BASED ON NEXTCHEM'S UREA TECHNOLOGIES, FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF €1.3 BILLION, OF WHICH €140 MILLION FOR UREA LICENSING, PDP, PROPRIETARY EQUIPMENT, AND THE SUPPLY OF THE REFORMER FOR SYNGAS

  • Once completed in 41 months, the facility will have an annual capacity of 2.1 million tons of granular urea, making it the largest urea plant in Latin America by production
  • The award marks MAIRE's first large-scale contract in Argentina, contributing to the Group's geographical diversification and showcasing the strength of its integrated approach

MILAN, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAIRE (MAIRE.MI) announces that its subsidiary Tecnimont (Integrated E&C Solutions) has been awarded a contract by Fértil Pampa S.A.U., a wholly owned subsidiary of Pampa Energia S.A., for a large-scale fertilizer complex in Argentina.

The facility will include a large-scale ammonia plant and two parallel ultra-low energy (ULE) urea trains, each with its own granulation unit, with a combined capacity of 6,000 metric tons per day (2.1 million tons per year), making it the largest urea plant in Latin America by production. It will occupy an 80-hectare site within the Bahía Blanca Industrial Complex, in the Buenos Aires Province. The location is adjacent to Pampa's existing power generation assets, benefiting from direct access to key infrastructure, including gas pipelines, high-voltage transmission lines, water intake systems, and a deep-water export port, enabling efficient logistics.

Tecnimont's scope of work includes engineering, procurement, commissioning, and start-up activities. Nextchem has been selected as technology provider, leveraging Stamicarbon's market-leading urea melt and granulation licensing technologies and Process Design Package (PDP), as well as associated proprietary equipment, and the supply of the primary reformer for syngas production by KT Tech. KBR will provide ammonia technology.

The total value is approximately €1.3 billion, of which €140 million related to Nextchem's technology package[1].

Overall execution of the project will involve SACDE S.A., a leading Argentinean company, for the construction. Completion is expected in 41 months.

The initiative is expected to generate socio-economic benefits in the Province of Buenos Aires, supporting local employment and contributing to the growth of the fertilizer supply chain, with positive spillovers for Argentina's role in regional markets. In particular, at peak construction, the project is expected to create more than 3,500 direct jobs, in addition to a significant number of indirect jobs throughout the supply chain.

Alessandro Bernini, CEO of MAIRE, commented: "This award marks our entry in Argentina, further diversifying our geographical footprint, and highlights our ability to integrate Tecnimont's recognized project execution capabilities alongside Nextchem's technology portfolio to deliver large-scale industrial projects worldwide. We are proud to contribute to the development of this strategic fertilizer complex in the region, which will support the monetization of natural gas reserves in the domestic downstream sector, and also strengthen the country's fertilizer production."

[1] Awarded in Q2 2026.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783141/Maire_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tecnimont-maire-awarded-engineering-procurement-commissioning-and-start-up-activities-for-a-large-scale-fertilizer-complex-in-argentina-302831857.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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