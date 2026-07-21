First Financial Bancorp.: First Financial Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results, Quarterly Dividend Increase & Acquisition of Finward Bancorp

- Earnings per diluted share of $0.73; $0.80 on an adjusted(1) basis is highest in Company history
- Return on average assets of 1.37%; 1.50% on an adjusted(1) basis
- Net interest margin on FTE basis(1) of 3.98%
- Loan growth of $240 million, or 7.1% on an annualized basis
- Net charge-offs 0.20% of total loans
- ROTCE of 18.0%; 19.7% on adjusted(1) basis
- Board of Directors approved quarterly dividend increase to $0.26 to be paid in 3Q26
- Agreement to acquire Finward Bancorp, the holding company for Peoples Bank, in all stock transaction
CINCINNATI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, as well as the pending acquisition of Finward Bancorp ("Finward").
Second Quarter Financial Results
For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $76.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $74.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2026. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $1.44 compared to $1.27 for the same period in 2025.
Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2026 was 1.37% while return on average tangible common equity was 17.95%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.34% and return on average tangible common equity of 17.78%(1) in the first quarter of 2026.
Second quarter 2026 highlights include:
- Robust net interest margin of 3.96%, or 3.98% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1)
- 1 bp decline from first quarter driven by a 7 bp decline in asset yields, which was partially offset by a 6 bp decrease in funding costs
- Decline in loan accretion diluted net interest margin 5 bps; accretion decline primarily related to lower-than-expected prepayment rates on acquired mortgage loans
- Noninterest income of $73.8 million; $71.9 million on an adjusted(1) basis
- Adjustments include a $0.3 million loss on securities and $2.2 million of acquisition-related adjustments
- Leasing business income continues strong performance with a 5.3% increase from first quarter to $22.8 million
- Other noninterest income increased $3.6 million, or 111.3%, from the linked quarter, due to higher income from bank owned life insurance and limited partnership investments
- Foreign exchange income of $13.1 million
- Noninterest expenses of $161.5 million, or $149.1 million as adjusted(1); 3.7% decrease from linked quarter
- Adjustments(1) include $11.6 million of acquisition related expenses and $0.8 million of amortization of tax credit investments and other expenses not expected to recur
- Decrease from prior quarter driven by lower compensation costs
- Efficiency ratio of 61.2%; 56.8% as adjusted(1)
- Strong loan growth during the quarter
- End of period loan balances increased $240 million compared to the linked quarter
- Quarterly growth was broad-based, highlighted by C&I, Summit and seasonal growth from Agile
- Stable deposit balances during the quarter
- Total average deposit balances increased $41 million, or 0.9% on an annualized basis
- Growth in interest-bearing demand accounts and seasonal influx of public funds offset a decline in time deposits and brokered CDs
- Excluding brokered CD, average deposits increased $168.6 million
- Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $208.2 million; Total quarterly provision expense of $8.2 million
- Loans and leases - ACL of $189.9 million
- ACL to total loans of 1.38%; increased 2 bps from linked quarter
- Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $18.3 million
- Annualized net charge-offs were 20 bps of total loans; 15 bp decline from linked quarter
- Slight declines in classified and nonperforming assets
- Capital ratios remain strong
- Total capital ratio increased 5 bps to 15.75%
- Tier 1 common equity increased 11 bps to 12.33%
- Tangible common equity of 8.24%(1); 9.30%(1) excluding impact from AOCI
- Tangible book value per share of $16.64(1); 3.0% increase from linked quarter
Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share for the next regularly scheduled dividend, payable on September 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2026.
Archie Brown, President and CEO commented on Second Quarter results, "The second quarter was another active quarter as we remained focused on post-integration efforts related to the Westfield acquisition and successfully converted BankFinancial systems. Our second quarter operating results were strong, and we are very pleased with our performance. Adjusted(1) net income for the period was a record $83.9 million or $0.80 per share, with an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.50% and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity of 19.7%. These adjusted(1) earnings per share represented an 8% increase from the second quarter of 2025 and were driven by increases in earning assets from a combination of organic loan growth and our recent acquisitions. Our net interest margin was stable at approximately 4.00% as lower funding costs offset a decline in loan accretion income. Assuming no significant changes in interest rates, we expect our margin to remain stable over the near-term."
Mr. Brown continued, "Loan growth for the quarter was 7% on an annualized basis, and reflected continued momentum across the portfolio with C&I, Agile and Summit being the primary drivers of our increase in balances. Loan originations increased 23% over the first quarter and advanced stage pipelines remain strong heading into the back half of the year. We expect loan production to remain healthy and contribute to solid growth in the third quarter."
Mr. Brown commented on fee income and expenses, "Second quarter adjusted(1) fee income was below our expectations. After a very strong first quarter, lower foreign exchange, swap income and investment banking fees led to a decline in total noninterest income compared to the linked quarter. While results in these business lines can vary from quarter to quarter, we anticipate a rebound in the third quarter. Conversely, adjusted(1) noninterest expenses were materially lower than the linked quarter, driven by lower commission expense, payroll taxes and acquisition-related synergies. As of June 30th, virtually all of the expected Westfield cost reductions have been realized, while savings related to the BankFinancial acquisition will gradually phase in over the course of the third quarter with full synergies expected by quarter-end."
Mr. Brown commented on asset quality and capital, "Asset quality was stable for the quarter with net charge-offs declining by 15 basis points to 0.20% of total loans. Capital levels remain strong with tangible common equity increasing to 8.2% and tangible book value increasing 3% from the linked quarter to $16.64. No shares were repurchased during the quarter as we focused on integrating recent acquisitions and preparing for the acquisition of Finward."
Mr. Brown concluded, "The second quarter was another great quarter for our Company. We achieved record earnings while successfully integrating two bank acquisitions and positioning the Company for continued success in the second half of the year. Regarding the acquisitions, we are most pleased with how our newer associates have assimilated into the Company. They remain deeply committed to serving their clients and communities, and their efforts have been instrumental in strong client retention levels. We are thankful for their dedication, hard work and client-focused approach over the past year. I am very proud of the work our teams have done throughout the integration process, and their efforts position us for success in our newly expanded markets."
Full detail of the Company's second quarter 2026 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
Finward Bancorp Acquisition
- First Financial Bancorp. has agreed to acquire Finward Bancorp, the holding company for Peoples Bank, headquartered in Munster, Indiana
- Strategically expands First Financial's presence in northwest Indiana and Chicago, with the addition of a low cost core deposit franchise and 24 locations
- Finward has approximately $2.0 billion in assets, $1.7 billion in deposits, $1.5 billion in loans and $412 million in assets under management
- Transaction is expected to be approximately 5% accretive to First Financial's earnings per share
First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) and Finward Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWD) jointly announced today that they have entered into an agreement by which First Financial will acquire Munster-based Finward in an all-stock transaction, further expanding First Financial's presence in the economically robust Chicagoland market with a strong core deposit franchise including 24 financial centers and a 116 year presence in the Northwest Indiana and Chicago markets. Combined with the 15 retail locations from First Financial's recent acquisition in the Chicagoland market, the Finward acquisition enhances First Financial's market presence and increases its pro forma deposits in the Chicago metropolitan statistical area by 75% to over $4 billion.
"The addition of Finward Bancorp and Peoples Bank is expected to strategically expand First Financial's ability to serve the consumers and businesses of the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana markets. We are excited to partner with a bank with a similar operating philosophy and strong credit culture," said Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Financial Bank. "We have built an impressive combination of retail and commercial banking services, wealth management services, and specialty banking solutions, complemented by our client-centered, community-focused business model, that offers an alternative to larger banks. To demonstrate our further commitment to Chicago and Northwest Indiana, First Financial has committed to donate $500,000 to its Foundation for the benefit of local organizations in the communities served by Finward, in addition to the $1 million we donated to the Foundation when we entered the Chicago market with the completed acquisition of BankFinancial Corporation in January 2026."
Upon completion of the transaction, Finward's consumer, trust/wealth management and commercial credit lines of business will be incorporated into First Financial's respective business lines, and Peoples Bank employees will become First Financial associates.
"This partnership represents an exciting next chapter for our organization and the communities we serve," said Benjamin Bochnowski, Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Bank. "First Financial shares our deep commitment to customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities that have placed their trust in us for more than 100 years. Together, we are accelerating our common strategy to better serve the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana markets. We are creating a stronger regional banking franchise with expanded capabilities, greater resources, and a sharper focus on delivering exceptional service. We are confident this partnership will create meaningful opportunities for our customers and employees, while preserving the community-centered values that have defined our organization for generations."
Through this addition, First Financial continues its recent period of growth, including the recent acquisitions of Westfield Bancorp in Northeast Ohio and BankFinancial Corporation in Chicago, and its commercial banking expansion into Chicago, Cleveland and Grand Rapids. First Financial's Midwestern base includes Chicago, IL; Cincinnati, Dayton, Cleveland and Columbus, OH; Indianapolis, IN; and Louisville, KY. The acquisition of Finward enhances First Financial's existing Chicagoland footprint that includes its commercial loan production office in Fulton Market; the Agile Premium Finance division in Lincolnshire, IL; and Bannockburn Capital Markets in downtown Chicago. Additionally in the area, First Financial offers retail and business banking solutions in Northwest Indiana and Northeast Illinois.
Transaction Terms
Under the terms of the agreement, each outstanding share of Finward common stock will be converted into the right to receive 1.35 shares of First Financial common stock, valuing the transaction at approximately $208 million, based on First Financial's closing stock price on July 20, 2026. The transaction is expected to be approximately 5% accretive to First Financial's earnings per share, and First Financial's tangible book value per share ("TBV") at closing is estimated to be only slightly diluted (0.4% dilution) with an anticipated TBV earnback of 0.6 years. The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of First Financial and Finward.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and approval of Finward's shareholders.
Transaction Advisors
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to First Financial. Stephens Inc. is serving as financial advisor to Finward and rendered a fairness opinion to Finward's Board of Directors. Squire Patton Boggs, (US) LLP is serving as legal counsel to First Financial. Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg LLP is serving as legal counsel to Finward.
Teleconference / Webcast Information
First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (833) 461-5787 (U.S. toll free), meeting ID 657340574. The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website atwww.bankatfirst.com. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.
Press Release and Additional Information on Website
This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder, which statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (a) statements regarding First Financial Bancorp's (the "Company" or "First Financial") operations, such as (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements; and (b) statements regarding the proposed transaction, such as (i) statements regarding the outlook and expectations of First Financial and Finward Bancorp ("Finward"), respectively, with respect to the proposed transaction, (ii) the strategic benefits and financial benefits of the proposed transaction, including the expected impact of the proposed transactions on the combined First Financial's future financial performance (including anticipated accretion to earnings per share, the tangible book value earn-back period and other operating and return metrics), (iii) the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, and (iv) the ability to successfully integrate the combined businesses. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "project" and "intend," as well as words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of First Financial or Finward or their respective management about future events. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the time they are made and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any reference to forward-looking statements by Finward herein is solely related to the proposed transaction. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, among others, the following:
Risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding First Financial's operations
- economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with First Financial's business;
- future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses;
- the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;
- management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;
- pursuit of mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the acquisition and/or integration of any acquired companies;
- the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of First Financial's prior or contemplated acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;
- the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;
- changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;
- changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;
- the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
- current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of changes in housing prices, fluctuations in unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, trade and tariff policies, and any slowdown in global economic growth;
- our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;
- financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;
- the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;
- the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;
- a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;
- the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and
- our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.
Risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding the proposed transaction
- the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement;
- the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined First Financial or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction) and the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory approvals, the approval by Finward's shareholders, or other approvals and the other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all;
- the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against First Financial or Finward;
- the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including anticipated synergies and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which First Financial and Finward operate;
- the possibility that the integration of the two companies may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected;
- the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the proposed transaction, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets acquired and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value and credit marks;
- the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive or take longer to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events;
- the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities;
- potential adverse reactions of First Financial's or Finward's customers or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction;
- a material adverse change in the financial condition of First Financial or Finward;
- changes in First Financial's share price before closing;
- risks relating to the potential dilutive effect of shares of First Financial's common stock to be issued in the proposed transaction;
- general competitive, economic, political and market conditions;
- the ability to retain key employees, management personnel and other associates of First Financial and Finward following announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction;
- major catastrophes such as earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks; and
- other factors that may affect future results of First Financial or Finward, including, among others, changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates; deposit flows; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Ohio Division of Financial Institutions, the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions, and any other state or federal legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.
These factors are not necessarily all of the factors that could cause First Financial, Finward, or the combined company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of the forward-looking statements. Other factors, including unknown or unpredictable factors, also could harm the results of First Financial, Finward, or the combined company.
Although each of First Financial and Finward believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results of First Financial or Finward (as related to the proposed transaction) will not differ materially from any projected future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in each of First Financial's and Finward's most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents subsequently filed by First Financial and Finward with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The actual results anticipated for the proposed transaction or First Financial's operations may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on First Financial, Finward or each of their respective businesses or operations. Investors are cautioned not to rely too heavily on any such forward-looking statements. First Financial and Finward urge you to consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating all such forward-looking statements made by First Financial and Finward. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and First Financial and Finward undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.
No Offer or Solicitation
This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction between First Financial and Finward. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy shall be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
Important Additional Information about the Transaction and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed transaction, First Financial intends to file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") to register the shares of First Financial capital stock to be issued in connection with the proposed transaction. The Registration Statement will include a proxy statement of Finward and a prospectus of First Financial (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus"), and First Financial and Finward may file with the SEC other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT FIRST FINANCIAL, FINWARD AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS.
A copy of the Registration Statement, Proxy Statement/Prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about First Financial and Finward, may be obtained, free of charge, at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) when they are filed. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by First Financial will be made available free of charge in the "Investor Relations" section of First Financial's website, https://www.bankatfirst.com/about/investor-relations.html. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Finward will be made available free of charge in the "Investor Relations" section of Finward's website, https://www.investorrelations.ibankpeoples.com. The information on First Financial's and Finward's websites is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this communication or incorporated into other filings either First Financial makes with the SEC.
Participants in Solicitation
Finward and its directors, executive officers, management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the Merger. Information concerning Finward's participants is set forth in the Proxy Statement, dated April 3, 2026, for Finward's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders as filed with the SEC on Schedule 14A. Additional information regarding the participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction and interests of participants of Finward in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the Merger will be included in the Registration Statement and Proxy Statement/Prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents, when available, may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.
About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $22.4 billion in assets, $13.7 billion in loans, $17.6 billion in deposits and $3.0 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $4.6 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026. The Company operated 151 full service banking centers as of June 30, 2026, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. In 2025, First Financial Bank received its second consecutive Outstanding rating from the Federal Reserve for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act and was recognized as a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner, one of only 70 Gallup clients worldwide to receive this designation. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.
About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 24 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. Finward Bancorp's common stock is quoted on The NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC under the symbol FNWD. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank's products and services, and Finward Bancorp's investor relations.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Six months ended,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
2026
2025
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net income
$ 76,456
$ 74,445
$ 62,393
$ 71,923
$ 69,996
$ 150,901
$ 121,289
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.74
$ 0.72
$ 0.65
$ 0.76
$ 0.74
$ 1.45
$ 1.28
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.73
$ 0.71
$ 0.64
$ 0.75
$ 0.73
$ 1.44
$ 1.27
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.25
$ 0.25
$ 0.25
$ 0.25
$ 0.24
$ 0.50
$ 0.48
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.37 %
1.34 %
1.22 %
1.54 %
1.52 %
1.36 %
1.33 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.39 %
10.24 %
9.18 %
11.08 %
11.16 %
10.32 %
9.83 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
17.95 %
17.78 %
16.27 %
19.11 %
19.61 %
17.87 %
17.44 %
Net interest margin
3.96 %
3.97 %
3.96 %
3.99 %
4.01 %
3.96 %
3.93 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)
3.98 %
3.99 %
3.98 %
4.02 %
4.05 %
3.98 %
3.96 %
Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets
13.31 %
12.91 %
13.11 %
14.18 %
13.73 %
13.31 %
13.73 %
Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:
Ending tangible assets (1)
8.24 %
7.87 %
7.79 %
8.87 %
8.40 %
8.24 %
8.40 %
Risk-weighted assets (1)
10.62 %
10.51 %
9.76 %
10.94 %
10.44 %
10.62 %
10.44 %
Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets
13.18 %
13.12 %
13.31 %
13.87 %
13.66 %
13.15 %
13.52 %
Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of
8.08 %
8.01 %
7.97 %
8.54 %
8.26 %
8.04 %
8.10 %
Book value per share
$ 28.46
$ 28.02
$ 28.11
$ 27.48
$ 26.71
$ 28.46
$ 26.71
Tangible book value per share (1)
$ 16.64
$ 16.15
$ 15.74
$ 16.19
$ 15.40
$ 16.64
$ 15.40
Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)
12.33 %
12.22 %
11.32 %
12.91 %
12.57 %
12.33 %
12.57 %
Tier 1 ratio (3)
12.61 %
12.50 %
11.60 %
13.23 %
12.89 %
12.61 %
12.89 %
Total capital ratio (3)
15.75 %
15.70 %
15.46 %
15.32 %
14.98 %
15.75 %
14.98 %
Leverage ratio (3)
9.66 %
9.39 %
9.53 %
10.50 %
10.28 %
9.66 %
10.28 %
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
Loans (4)
$ 13,619,039
$ 14,028,324
$ 12,812,267
$ 11,806,065
$ 11,792,840
$ 13,822,551
$ 11,758,972
Investment securities
5,079,730
4,769,261
3,988,846
3,552,014
3,478,921
4,925,353
3,445,443
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
605,647
596,094
647,347
610,074
542,815
600,897
579,112
Total earning assets
$ 19,304,416
$ 19,393,679
$ 17,448,460
$ 15,968,153
$ 15,814,576
$ 19,348,801
$ 15,783,527
Total assets
$ 22,391,439
$ 22,459,721
$ 20,256,539
$ 18,566,188
$ 18,419,437
$ 22,425,392
$ 18,394,161
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 3,811,391
$ 3,745,002
$ 3,436,709
$ 3,124,277
$ 3,143,081
$ 3,778,380
$ 3,117,203
Interest-bearing deposits
13,875,384
13,900,550
12,521,948
11,387,648
11,211,694
13,887,898
11,180,835
Total deposits
$ 17,686,775
$ 17,645,552
$ 15,958,657
$ 14,511,925
$ 14,354,775
$ 17,666,278
$ 14,298,038
Borrowings
$ 891,636
$ 1,012,161
$ 848,650
$ 823,346
$ 910,573
$ 951,566
$ 955,704
Shareholders' equity
$ 2,951,237
$ 2,947,585
$ 2,695,581
$ 2,575,203
$ 2,515,747
$ 2,949,421
$ 2,486,926
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance to ending loans
1.38 %
1.36 %
1.39 %
1.38 %
1.34 %
1.38 %
1.34 %
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
197.51 %
182.73 %
183.18 %
213.18 %
206.08 %
197.51 %
206.08 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.70 %
0.75 %
0.76 %
0.65 %
0.65 %
0.70 %
0.65 %
Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO
0.70 %
0.75 %
0.76 %
0.65 %
0.65 %
0.70 %
0.65 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.43 %
0.44 %
0.48 %
0.41 %
0.41 %
0.43 %
0.41 %
Classified assets to total assets
1.01 %
1.02 %
1.11 %
1.18 %
1.15 %
1.01 %
1.15 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.20 %
0.35 %
0.27 %
0.18 %
0.21 %
0.27 %
0.28 %
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
(3) June 30, 2026 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
(4) Includes loans held for sale.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended,
Six months ended,
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2025
% Change
2026
2025
% Change
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 219,164
$ 201,460
8.8 %
$ 444,115
$ 398,623
11.4 %
Investment securities
Taxable
53,904
36,243
48.7 %
103,395
70,644
46.4 %
Tax-exempt
2,472
2,233
10.7 %
4,998
4,437
12.6 %
Total investment securities interest
56,376
38,476
46.5 %
108,393
75,081
44.4 %
Other earning assets
5,381
5,964
(9.8) %
10,831
12,615
(14.1) %
Total interest income
280,921
245,900
14.2 %
563,339
486,319
15.8 %
Interest expense
Deposits
79,250
75,484
5.0 %
158,985
154,125
3.2 %
Short-term borrowings
4,997
6,393
(21.8) %
10,165
13,938
(27.1) %
Long-term borrowings
6,297
5,754
9.4 %
14,202
10,691
32.8 %
Total interest expense
90,544
87,631
3.3 %
183,352
178,754
2.6 %
Net interest income
190,377
158,269
20.3 %
379,987
307,565
23.5 %
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
12,933
9,084
42.4 %
18,963
18,225
4.0 %
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
(4,743)
718
(760.6) %
(2,233)
277
(906.1) %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
182,187
148,467
22.7 %
363,257
289,063
25.7 %
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
8,896
7,766
14.6 %
17,909
15,229
17.6 %
Wealth management fees
8,252
7,787
6.0 %
18,734
15,924
17.6 %
Bankcard income
3,032
3,737
(18.9) %
6,612
7,047
(6.2) %
Client derivative fees
1,443
1,674
(13.8) %
5,453
3,245
68.0 %
Foreign exchange income
13,101
13,760
(4.8) %
29,414
26,304
11.8 %
Leasing business income
22,750
20,797
9.4 %
44,358
39,500
12.3 %
Net gains from sales of loans
6,658
6,687
(0.4) %
12,705
11,009
15.4 %
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
(337)
243
(238.7) %
(1,597)
(9,706)
(83.5) %
Gain on bargain purchase
3,189
0
100.0 %
12,081
0
100.0 %
Other
6,807
5,612
21.3 %
10,028
10,594
(5.3) %
Total noninterest income
73,791
68,063
8.4 %
155,697
119,146
30.7 %
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
86,917
74,917
16.0 %
186,773
150,155
24.4 %
Net occupancy
7,535
5,845
28.9 %
15,088
11,864
27.2 %
Furniture and equipment
4,310
3,441
25.3 %
9,003
7,254
24.1 %
Data processing
13,554
9,020
50.3 %
26,208
17,779
47.4 %
Marketing
3,616
2,737
32.1 %
6,268
4,755
31.8 %
Professional services
7,387
3,549
108.1 %
11,373
6,288
80.9 %
Amortization of tax credit investments
669
111
502.7 %
1,338
223
500.0 %
FDIC assessments
2,878
2,611
10.2 %
6,523
5,670
15.0 %
Intangible amortization
6,229
2,358
164.2 %
12,490
4,717
164.8 %
Leasing business expense
14,633
13,155
11.2 %
28,762
25,957
10.8 %
Other
13,814
10,927
26.4 %
27,124
22,085
22.8 %
Total noninterest expenses
161,542
128,671
25.5 %
330,950
256,747
28.9 %
Income before income taxes
94,436
87,859
7.5 %
188,004
151,462
24.1 %
Income tax expense
17,980
17,863
0.7 %
37,103
30,173
23.0 %
Net income
$ 76,456
$ 69,996
9.2 %
$ 150,901
$ 121,289
24.4 %
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.74
$ 0.74
$ 1.45
$ 1.28
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.73
$ 0.73
$ 1.44
$ 1.27
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.25
$ 0.24
$ 0.50
$ 0.48
Return on average assets
1.37 %
1.52 %
1.36 %
1.33 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.39 %
11.16 %
10.32 %
9.83 %
Interest income
$ 280,921
$ 245,900
14.2 %
$ 563,339
$ 486,319
15.8 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,161
1,246
(6.8) %
2,347
2,459
(4.6) %
Interest income - tax equivalent
282,082
247,146
14.1 %
565,686
488,778
15.7 %
Interest expense
90,544
87,631
3.3 %
183,352
178,754
2.6 %
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 191,538
$ 159,515
20.1 %
$ 382,334
$ 310,024
23.3 %
Net interest margin
3.96 %
4.01 %
3.96 %
3.93 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.98 %
4.05 %
3.98 %
3.96 %
Full-time equivalent employees
2,371
2,033
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2026
Second
First
Year to
% Change
Quarter
Quarter
Date
Linked Qtr.
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 219,164
$ 224,951
$ 444,115
(2.6) %
Investment securities
Taxable
53,904
49,491
103,395
8.9 %
Tax-exempt
2,472
2,526
4,998
(2.1) %
Total investment securities interest
56,376
52,017
108,393
8.4 %
Other earning assets
5,381
5,450
10,831
(1.3) %
Total interest income
280,921
282,418
563,339
(0.5) %
Interest expense
Deposits
79,250
79,735
158,985
(0.6) %
Short-term borrowings
4,997
5,168
10,165
(3.3) %
Long-term borrowings
6,297
7,905
14,202
(20.3) %
Total interest expense
90,544
92,808
183,352
(2.4) %
Net interest income
190,377
189,610
379,987
0.4 %
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
12,933
6,030
18,963
114.5 %
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
(4,743)
2,510
(2,233)
(289.0) %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
182,187
181,070
363,257
0.6 %
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
8,896
9,013
17,909
(1.3) %
Wealth management fees
8,252
10,482
18,734
(21.3) %
Bankcard income
3,032
3,580
6,612
(15.3) %
Client derivative fees
1,443
4,010
5,453
(64.0) %
Foreign exchange income
13,101
16,313
29,414
(19.7) %
Leasing business income
22,750
21,608
44,358
5.3 %
Net gains from sales of loans
6,658
6,047
12,705
10.1 %
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
(337)
(1,260)
(1,597)
(73.3) %
Gain on bargain purchase
3,189
8,892
12,081
(64.1) %
Other
6,807
3,221
10,028
111.3 %
Total noninterest income
73,791
81,906
155,697
(9.9) %
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
86,917
99,856
186,773
(13.0) %
Net occupancy
7,535
7,553
15,088
(0.2) %
Furniture and equipment
4,310
4,693
9,003
(8.2) %
Data processing
13,554
12,654
26,208
7.1 %
Marketing
3,616
2,652
6,268
36.3 %
Professional services
7,387
3,986
11,373
85.3 %
Amortization of tax credit investments
669
669
1,338
0.0 %
FDIC assessments
2,878
3,645
6,523
(21.0) %
Intangible amortization
6,229
6,261
12,490
(0.5) %
Leasing business expense
14,633
14,129
28,762
3.6 %
Other
13,814
13,310
27,124
3.8 %
Total noninterest expenses
161,542
169,408
330,950
(4.6) %
Income before income taxes
94,436
93,568
188,004
0.9 %
Income tax expense
17,980
19,123
37,103
(6.0) %
Net income
$ 76,456
$ 74,445
$ 150,901
2.7 %
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.74
$ 0.72
$ 1.45
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.73
$ 0.71
$ 1.44
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.25
$ 0.25
$ 0.50
Return on average assets
1.37 %
1.34 %
1.36 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.39 %
10.24 %
10.32 %
Interest income
$ 280,921
$ 282,418
$ 563,339
(0.5) %
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,161
1,186
2,347
(2.1) %
Interest income - tax equivalent
282,082
283,604
565,686
(0.5) %
Interest expense
90,544
92,808
183,352
(2.4) %
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 191,538
$ 190,796
$ 382,334
0.4 %
Net interest margin
3.96 %
3.97 %
3.96 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.98 %
3.99 %
3.98 %
Full-time equivalent employees
2,371
2,319
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2025
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Full
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 215,663
$ 204,865
$ 201,460
$ 197,163
$ 819,151
Investment securities
Taxable
40,971
36,421
36,243
34,401
148,036
Tax-exempt
2,363
2,195
2,233
2,204
8,995
Total investment securities interest
43,334
38,616
38,476
36,605
157,031
Other earning assets
6,334
6,773
5,964
6,651
25,722
Total interest income
265,331
250,254
245,900
240,419
1,001,904
Interest expense
Deposits
78,861
77,766
75,484
78,641
310,752
Short-term borrowings
4,925
5,979
6,393
7,545
24,842
Long-term borrowings
7,550
6,023
5,754
4,937
24,264
Total interest expense
91,336
89,768
87,631
91,123
359,858
Net interest income
173,995
160,486
158,269
149,296
642,046
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
9,688
8,612
9,084
9,141
36,525
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
412
453
718
(441)
1,142
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
163,895
151,421
148,467
140,596
604,379
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
8,308
7,829
7,766
7,463
31,366
Wealth management fees
9,288
7,351
7,787
8,137
32,563
Bankcard income
3,590
3,589
3,737
3,310
14,226
Client derivative fees
2,681
1,876
1,674
1,571
7,802
Foreign exchange income
22,696
16,666
13,760
12,544
65,666
Leasing business income
19,523
20,997
20,797
18,703
80,020
Net gains from sales of loans
7,041
6,835
6,687
4,322
24,885
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
(12,576)
(42)
243
(9,949)
(22,324)
Other
4,216
8,424
5,612
4,982
23,234
Total noninterest income
64,767
73,525
68,063
51,083
257,438
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
85,123
80,607
74,917
75,238
315,885
Net occupancy
6,315
6,003
5,845
6,019
24,182
Furniture and equipment
3,940
3,582
3,441
3,813
14,776
Data processing
10,465
9,591
9,020
8,759
37,835
Marketing
3,056
2,359
2,737
2,018
10,170
Professional services
6,231
2,314
3,549
2,739
14,833
Amortization of tax credit investments
800
112
111
112
1,135
FDIC assessments
2,923
2,611
2,611
3,059
11,204
Intangible amortization
3,927
2,359
2,358
2,359
11,003
Leasing business expense
13,837
13,911
13,155
12,802
53,705
Other
12,914
10,820
10,927
11,158
45,819
Total noninterest expenses
149,531
134,269
128,671
128,076
540,547
Income before income taxes
79,131
90,677
87,859
63,603
321,270
Income tax expense
16,738
18,754
17,863
12,310
65,665
Net income
$ 62,393
$ 71,923
$ 69,996
$ 51,293
$ 255,605
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.65
$ 0.76
$ 0.74
$ 0.54
$ 2.68
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.64
$ 0.75
$ 0.73
$ 0.54
$ 2.66
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.25
$ 0.25
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
$ 0.98
Return on average assets
1.22 %
1.54 %
1.52 %
1.13 %
1.35 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
9.18 %
11.08 %
11.16 %
8.46 %
9.98 %
Interest income
$ 265,331
$ 250,254
$ 245,900
$ 240,419
$ 1,001,904
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,227
1,248
1,246
1,213
4,934
Interest income - tax equivalent
266,558
251,502
247,146
241,632
1,006,838
Interest expense
91,336
89,768
87,631
91,123
359,858
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 175,222
$ 161,734
$ 159,515
$ 150,509
$ 646,980
Net interest margin
3.96 %
3.99 %
4.01 %
3.84 %
3.95 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.98 %
4.02 %
4.05 %
3.88 %
3.98 %
Full-time equivalent employees
2,164
1,986
2,033
2,021
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
% Change
% Change
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
Linked Qtr.
Comp Qtr.
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 206,361
$ 170,641
$ 178,553
$ 174,659
$ 210,187
20.9 %
(1.8) %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
579,194
1,032,259
597,338
565,080
570,173
(43.9) %
1.6 %
Investment securities available-for-sale
4,733,713
4,953,023
3,971,932
3,422,595
3,386,562
(4.4) %
39.8 %
Investment securities held-to-maturity
46,067
49,631
58,545
71,595
72,994
(7.2) %
(36.9) %
Other investments
137,755
137,018
129,564
117,120
122,322
0.5 %
12.6 %
Loans held for sale
33,125
18,280
16,953
21,466
26,504
81.2 %
25.0 %
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
4,842,347
4,693,786
4,632,241
3,838,630
3,927,771
3.2 %
23.3 %
Lease financing
659,328
649,645
638,527
596,734
587,176
1.5 %
12.3 %
Construction real estate
599,258
591,080
677,339
627,960
732,777
1.4 %
(18.2) %
Commercial real estate
4,548,887
4,473,468
4,384,556
4,048,370
3,961,513
1.7 %
14.8 %
Residential real estate
1,805,044
1,831,338
1,832,184
1,494,464
1,492,688
(1.4) %
20.9 %
Home equity
1,058,175
1,026,839
1,005,204
935,975
903,299
3.1 %
17.1 %
Installment
156,470
162,314
188,694
109,764
116,598
(3.6) %
34.2 %
Credit card
65,405
66,371
65,325
62,654
64,374
(1.5) %
1.6 %
Total loans
13,734,914
13,494,841
13,424,070
11,714,551
11,786,196
1.8 %
16.5 %
Less:
Allowance for credit losses
(189,912)
(183,716)
(186,487)
(161,916)
(158,522)
3.4 %
19.8 %
Net loans
13,545,002
13,311,125
13,237,583
11,552,635
11,627,674
1.8 %
16.5 %
Premises and equipment
229,763
228,384
204,760
198,251
197,741
0.6 %
16.2 %
Operating leases
241,742
220,061
214,003
214,667
217,100
9.9 %
11.4 %
Goodwill
1,099,936
1,099,543
1,099,524
1,007,656
1,007,656
0.0 %
9.2 %
Other intangibles
140,705
145,927
118,832
73,797
75,458
(3.6) %
86.5 %
Accrued interest and other assets
1,446,316
1,413,923
1,301,792
1,134,985
1,119,884
2.3 %
29.1 %
Total Assets
$ 22,439,679
$ 22,779,815
$ 21,129,379
$ 18,554,506
$ 18,634,255
(1.5) %
20.4 %
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,804,301
$ 3,658,155
$ 3,360,613
$ 2,983,132
$ 3,057,232
4.0 %
24.4 %
Savings
6,423,986
6,460,546
5,973,532
5,029,097
4,979,124
(0.6) %
29.0 %
Time
3,650,043
3,817,268
3,622,227
3,293,707
3,201,711
(4.4) %
14.0 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
13,878,330
13,935,969
12,956,372
11,305,936
11,238,067
(0.4) %
23.5 %
Noninterest-bearing
3,704,899
3,982,753
3,465,470
3,127,512
3,131,926
(7.0) %
18.3 %
Total deposits
17,583,229
17,918,722
16,421,842
14,433,448
14,369,993
(1.9) %
22.4 %
FHLB short-term borrowings
570,000
550,000
675,000
550,000
680,000
3.6 %
(16.2) %
Other
39,532
70,457
332
45,167
4,699
(43.9) %
741.3 %
Total short-term borrowings
609,532
620,457
675,332
595,167
684,699
(1.8) %
(11.0) %
Long-term debt
382,550
380,176
514,052
221,823
344,955
0.6 %
10.9 %
Total borrowed funds
992,082
1,000,633
1,189,384
816,990
1,029,654
(0.9) %
(3.6) %
Accrued interest and other liabilities
876,880
919,835
748,937
672,213
676,453
(4.7) %
29.6 %
Total Liabilities
19,452,191
19,839,190
18,360,163
15,922,651
16,076,100
(2.0) %
21.0 %
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
1,792,158
1,789,676
1,647,618
1,641,315
1,638,796
0.1 %
9.4 %
Retained earnings
1,535,765
1,485,573
1,437,286
1,399,577
1,351,674
3.4 %
13.6 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(223,720)
(217,430)
(189,942)
(223,000)
(246,384)
2.9 %
(9.2) %
Treasury stock, at cost
(116,715)
(117,194)
(125,746)
(186,037)
(185,931)
(0.4) %
(37.2) %
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,987,488
2,940,625
2,769,216
2,631,855
2,558,155
1.6 %
16.8 %
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 22,439,679
$ 22,779,815
$ 21,129,379
$ 18,554,506
$ 18,634,255
(1.5) %
20.4 %
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly Averages
Year-to-Date Averages
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
2026
2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 182,261
$ 227,115
$ 178,403
$ 165,210
$ 174,375
$ 204,564
$ 169,581
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
605,647
596,094
647,347
610,074
542,815
600,897
579,112
Investment securities
5,079,730
4,769,261
3,988,846
3,552,014
3,478,921
4,925,353
3,445,443
Loans held for sale
32,458
451,139
32,425
26,366
25,026
240,642
17,660
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
4,723,431
4,771,066
4,310,399
3,890,886
3,881,001
4,747,117
3,834,363
Lease financing
646,520
630,204
617,518
592,510
581,091
638,407
583,094
Construction real estate
583,146
643,270
679,884
711,011
784,028
613,042
790,528
Commercial real estate
4,546,901
4,446,231
4,240,042
3,993,549
3,958,730
4,496,844
3,988,306
Residential real estate
1,812,228
1,834,467
1,717,439
1,489,942
1,485,479
1,823,286
1,480,618
Home equity
1,043,805
1,016,080
981,406
919,368
891,761
1,030,019
875,050
Installment
158,760
166,979
164,013
114,058
117,724
162,847
122,432
Credit card
71,790
68,888
69,141
68,375
68,000
70,347
66,921
Total loans
13,586,581
13,577,185
12,779,842
11,779,699
11,767,814
13,581,909
11,741,312
Less:
Allowance for credit losses
(186,331)
(200,745)
(179,275)
(162,417)
(158,170)
(193,498)
(158,188)
Net loans
13,400,250
13,376,440
12,600,567
11,617,282
11,609,644
13,388,411
11,583,124
Premises and equipment
230,343
230,154
202,956
199,167
198,407
230,249
198,701
Operating leases
234,460
215,318
211,091
217,404
212,684
224,942
208,953
Goodwill
1,099,742
1,099,543
1,069,781
1,007,656
1,007,656
1,099,643
1,007,656
Other intangibles
143,403
149,631
104,184
74,448
76,076
146,500
77,142
Accrued interest and other assets
1,383,145
1,345,026
1,220,939
1,096,567
1,093,833
1,364,191
1,106,789
Total Assets
$ 22,391,439
$ 22,459,721
$ 20,256,539
$ 18,566,188
$ 18,419,437
$ 22,425,392
$ 18,394,161
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,762,177
$ 3,626,103
$ 3,276,425
$ 3,036,296
$ 3,066,986
$ 3,694,516
$ 3,078,691
Savings
6,434,399
6,406,223
5,740,651
5,054,563
5,005,526
6,420,389
4,962,007
Time
3,678,808
3,868,224
3,504,872
3,296,789
3,139,182
3,772,993
3,140,137
Total interest-bearing deposits
13,875,384
13,900,550
12,521,948
11,387,648
11,211,694
13,887,898
11,180,835
Noninterest-bearing
3,811,391
3,745,002
3,436,709
3,124,277
3,143,081
3,778,380
3,117,203
Total deposits
17,686,775
17,645,552
15,958,657
14,511,925
14,354,775
17,666,278
14,298,038
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
3,351
16,278
2,283
12,434
4,780
9,779
3,425
FHLB short-term borrowings
508,931
538,084
444,511
497,092
532,198
523,427
542,873
Other
0
0
13,891
21,519
26,226
0
62,600
Total short-term borrowings
512,282
554,362
460,685
531,045
563,204
533,206
608,898
Long-term debt
379,354
457,799
387,965
292,301
347,369
418,360
346,806
Total borrowed funds
891,636
1,012,161
848,650
823,346
910,573
951,566
955,704
Accrued interest and other liabilities
861,791
854,423
753,651
655,714
638,342
858,127
653,493
Total Liabilities
19,440,202
19,512,136
17,560,958
15,990,985
15,903,690
19,475,971
15,907,235
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
1,790,690
1,795,255
1,644,923
1,639,986
1,637,782
1,792,960
1,639,390
Retained earnings
1,499,207
1,448,012
1,406,388
1,369,069
1,322,168
1,473,751
1,302,344
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(221,515)
(173,065)
(209,767)
(247,746)
(257,873)
(197,424)
(266,423)
Treasury stock, at cost
(117,145)
(122,617)
(145,963)
(186,106)
(186,330)
(119,866)
(188,385)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,951,237
2,947,585
2,695,581
2,575,203
2,515,747
2,949,421
2,486,926
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 22,391,439
$ 22,459,721
$ 20,256,539
$ 18,566,188
$ 18,419,437
$ 22,425,392
$ 18,394,161
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly Averages
Year-to-Date Averages
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Yield
Balance
Yield
Earning assets
Investments:
Investment securities
$ 5,079,730
$ 56,376
4.45 %
$ 4,769,261
$ 52,017
4.42 %
$ 3,478,921
$ 38,476
4.44 %
$ 4,925,353
4.44 %
$ 3,445,443
4.39 %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
605,647
5,381
3.56 %
596,094
5,450
3.71 %
542,815
5,964
4.41 %
600,897
3.63 %
579,112
4.39 %
Gross loans (1)
13,619,039
219,164
6.45 %
14,028,324
224,951
6.50 %
11,792,840
201,460
6.85 %
13,822,551
6.48 %
11,758,972
6.84 %
Total earning assets
19,304,416
280,921
5.84 %
19,393,679
282,418
5.91 %
15,814,576
245,900
6.24 %
19,348,801
5.87 %
15,783,527
6.21 %
Nonearning assets
Allowance for credit losses
(186,331)
(200,745)
(158,170)
(193,498)
(158,188)
Cash and due from banks
182,261
227,115
174,375
204,564
169,581
Accrued interest and other assets
3,091,093
3,039,672
2,588,656
3,065,525
2,599,241
Total assets
$ 22,391,439
$ 22,459,721
$ 18,419,437
$ 22,425,392
$ 18,394,161
Interest-bearing liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,762,177
$ 14,288
1.52 %
$ 3,626,103
$ 13,281
1.49 %
$ 3,066,986
$ 14,139
1.85 %
$ 3,694,516
1.50 %
$ 3,078,691
1.92 %
Savings
6,434,399
33,405
2.08 %
6,406,223
32,480
2.06 %
5,005,526
29,942
2.40 %
6,420,389
2.07 %
4,962,007
2.45 %
Time
3,678,808
31,557
3.44 %
3,868,224
33,974
3.56 %
3,139,182
31,403
4.01 %
3,772,993
3.50 %
3,140,137
4.14 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
13,875,384
79,250
2.29 %
13,900,550
79,735
2.33 %
11,211,694
75,484
2.70 %
13,887,898
2.31 %
11,180,835
2.78 %
Borrowed funds
Short-term borrowings
512,282
4,997
3.91 %
554,362
5,168
3.78 %
563,204
6,393
4.55 %
533,206
3.84 %
608,898
4.62 %
Long-term debt
379,354
6,297
6.66 %
457,799
7,905
7.00 %
347,369
5,754
6.64 %
418,360
6.85 %
346,806
6.22 %
Total borrowed funds
891,636
11,294
5.08 %
1,012,161
13,073
5.24 %
910,573
12,147
5.35 %
951,566
5.16 %
955,704
5.20 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
14,767,020
90,544
2.46 %
14,912,711
92,808
2.52 %
12,122,267
87,631
2.90 %
14,839,464
2.49 %
12,136,539
2.97 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
3,811,391
3,745,002
3,143,081
3,778,380
3,117,203
Other liabilities
861,791
854,423
638,342
858,127
653,493
Shareholders' equity
2,951,237
2,947,585
2,515,747
2,949,421
2,486,926
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$ 22,391,439
$ 22,459,721
$ 18,419,437
$ 22,425,392
$ 18,394,161
Net interest income
$ 190,377
$ 189,610
$ 158,269
$ 379,987
$ 307,565
Net interest spread
3.38 %
3.39 %
3.34 %
3.38 %
3.24 %
Net interest margin
3.96 %
3.97 %
4.01 %
3.96 %
3.93 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
0.02 %
0.02 %
0.04 %
0.02 %
0.03 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)
3.98 %
3.99 %
4.05 %
3.98 %
3.96 %
(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS(1)
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Linked Qtr. Income Variance
Comparable Qtr. Income Variance
Year-to-Date Income Variance
Rate
Volume
Total
Rate
Volume
Total
Rate
Volume
Total
Earning assets
Investment securities
$ 332
$ 4,027
$ 4,359
$ 134
$ 17,766
$ 17,900
$ 743
$ 32,569
$ 33,312
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
(212)
143
(69)
(1,141)
558
(583)
(2,177)
393
(1,784)
Gross loans (2)
(1,681)
(4,106)
(5,787)
(11,684)
29,388
17,704
(20,810)
66,302
45,492
Total earning assets
(1,561)
64
(1,497)
(12,691)
47,712
35,021
(22,244)
99,264
77,020
Interest-bearing liabilities
Total interest-bearing deposits
$ (1,214)
$ 729
$ (485)
$ (11,448)
$ 15,214
$ 3,766
$ (26,130)
$ 30,990
$ 4,860
Borrowed funds
Short-term borrowings
180
(351)
(171)
(899)
(497)
(1,396)
(2,330)
(1,443)
(3,773)
Long-term debt
(389)
(1,219)
(1,608)
12
531
543
1,082
2,429
3,511
Total borrowed funds
(209)
(1,570)
(1,779)
(887)
34
(853)
(1,248)
986
(262)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(1,423)
(841)
(2,264)
(12,335)
15,248
2,913
(27,378)
31,976
4,598
Net interest income (1)
$ (138)
$ 905
$ 767
$ (356)
$ 32,464
$ 32,108
$ 5,134
$ 67,288
$ 72,422
(1) Not tax equivalent.
(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CREDIT QUALITY
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Six months ended
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
2026
2025
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY
Balance at beginning of period
$ 183,716
$ 186,487
$ 161,916
$ 158,522
$ 155,482
$ 186,487
$ 156,791
Initial allowance on purchased loans
0
2,829
23,652
0
0
2,829
0
Provision for credit losses
12,933
6,030
9,688
8,612
9,084
18,963
18,225
Gross charge-offs
Commercial and industrial
2,437
10,788
6,636
2,165
4,996
13,225
13,174
Lease financing
1,314
43
918
298
606
1,357
2,060
Construction real estate
0
0
0
245
0
0
0
Commercial real estate
2,484
29
433
3,105
0
2,513
0
Residential real estate
84
127
151
0
16
211
16
Home equity
262
119
95
92
100
381
186
Installment
1,034
1,058
1,197
1,194
1,120
2,092
2,441
Credit card
704
496
729
577
489
1,200
963
Total gross charge-offs
8,319
12,660
10,159
7,676
7,327
20,979
18,840
Recoveries
Commercial and industrial
463
100
264
202
290
563
485
Lease financing
114
23
201
291
11
137
40
Construction real estate
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Commercial real estate
8
28
5
1,138
70
36
94
Residential real estate
18
30
13
58
42
48
66
Home equity
157
116
117
94
74
273
218
Installment
660
598
682
609
716
1,258
1,279
Credit card
162
135
108
66
80
297
164
Total recoveries
1,582
1,030
1,390
2,458
1,283
2,612
2,346
Total net charge-offs
6,737
11,630
8,769
5,218
6,044
18,367
16,494
Ending allowance for credit losses
$ 189,912
$ 183,716
$ 186,487
$ 161,916
$ 158,522
$ 189,912
$ 158,522
NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)
Commercial and industrial
0.17 %
0.91 %
0.59 %
0.20 %
0.49 %
0.54 %
0.67 %
Lease financing
0.74 %
0.01 %
0.46 %
0.00 %
0.41 %
0.39 %
0.70 %
Construction real estate
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.14 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Commercial real estate
0.22 %
0.00 %
0.04 %
0.20 %
(0.01) %
0.11 %
0.00 %
Residential real estate
0.01 %
0.02 %
0.03 %
(0.02) %
(0.01) %
0.02 %
(0.01) %
Home equity
0.04 %
0.00 %
(0.01) %
0.00 %
0.01 %
0.02 %
(0.01) %
Installment
0.94 %
1.12 %
1.25 %
2.03 %
1.38 %
1.03 %
1.91 %
Credit card
3.03 %
2.13 %
3.56 %
2.97 %
2.41 %
2.59 %
2.41 %
Total net charge-offs
0.20 %
0.35 %
0.27 %
0.18 %
0.21 %
0.27 %
0.28 %
COMPONENTS OF NONACCRUAL LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
Commercial and industrial
$ 20,305
$ 22,576
$ 27,461
$ 23,832
$ 24,489
$ 20,305
$ 24,489
Lease financing
7,558
5,857
5,660
5,885
6,243
7,558
6,243
Construction real estate
698
715
1,120
1,120
1,365
698
1,365
Commercial real estate
44,404
49,481
45,590
24,443
23,905
44,404
23,905
Residential real estate
18,260
17,439
18,302
16,452
16,995
18,260
16,995
Home equity
4,095
3,687
2,927
3,567
3,226
4,095
3,226
Installment
832
786
748
652
701
832
701
Total nonaccrual loans
96,152
100,541
101,808
75,951
76,924
96,152
76,924
Other real estate owned (OREO)
174
238
184
111
204
174
204
Total nonperforming assets
96,326
100,779
101,992
76,062
77,128
96,326
77,128
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
650
1,366
411
592
714
650
714
Total underperforming assets
$ 96,976
$ 102,145
$ 102,403
$ 76,654
$ 77,842
$ 96,976
$ 77,842
Total classified assets
$ 226,826
$ 232,368
$ 235,451
$ 218,794
$ 214,346
$ 226,826
$ 214,346
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance for credit losses to
Nonaccrual loans
197.51 %
182.73 %
183.18 %
213.18 %
206.08 %
197.51 %
206.08 %
Total ending loans
1.38 %
1.36 %
1.39 %
1.38 %
1.34 %
1.38 %
1.34 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.70 %
0.75 %
0.76 %
0.65 %
0.65 %
0.70 %
0.65 %
Nonperforming assets to
Ending loans, plus OREO
0.70 %
0.75 %
0.76 %
0.65 %
0.65 %
0.70 %
0.65 %
Total assets
0.43 %
0.44 %
0.48 %
0.41 %
0.41 %
0.43 %
0.41 %
Classified assets to total assets
1.01 %
1.02 %
1.11 %
1.18 %
1.15 %
1.01 %
1.15 %
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Six months ended,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
2026
2025
PER COMMON SHARE
Market Price
High
$ 33.90
$ 31.16
$ 26.98
$ 26.79
$ 25.19
$ 33.90
$ 29.04
Low
$ 28.06
$ 25.09
$ 23.26
$ 23.55
$ 22.05
$ 25.09
$ 22.05
Close
$ 33.83
$ 27.88
$ 25.02
$ 25.25
$ 24.26
$ 33.83
$ 24.26
Average shares outstanding - basic
103,938,322
103,705,269
96,724,148
94,889,341
94,860,428
103,822,439
94,753,700
Average shares outstanding - diluted
104,936,741
104,615,405
97,593,800
95,753,798
95,741,696
104,776,961
95,633,579
Ending shares outstanding
104,956,458
104,932,829
98,521,726
95,757,250
95,760,617
104,956,458
95,760,617
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,987,488
$ 2,940,625
$ 2,769,216
$ 2,631,855
$ 2,558,155
$ 2,987,488
$ 2,558,155
REGULATORY CAPITAL
Preliminary
Preliminary
Common equity tier 1 capital
$ 2,029,668
$ 1,970,561
$ 1,798,266
$ 1,828,843
$ 1,776,038
$ 2,029,668
$ 1,776,038
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.33 %
12.22 %
11.32 %
12.91 %
12.57 %
12.33 %
12.57 %
Tier 1 capital
$ 2,075,286
$ 2,016,070
$ 1,843,672
$ 1,874,191
$ 1,821,316
$ 2,075,286
$ 1,821,316
Tier 1 ratio
12.61 %
12.50 %
11.60 %
13.23 %
12.89 %
12.61 %
12.89 %
Total capital
$ 2,591,169
$ 2,531,334
$ 2,457,377
$ 2,170,546
$ 2,116,180
$ 2,591,169
$ 2,116,180
Total capital ratio
15.75 %
15.70 %
15.46 %
15.32 %
14.98 %
15.75 %
14.98 %
Total capital in excess of minimum requirement
$ 863,256
$ 837,959
$ 788,889
$ 683,018
$ 632,563
$ 863,256
$ 632,563
Total risk-weighted assets
$ 16,456,311
$ 16,127,377
$ 15,890,363
$ 14,166,935
$ 14,129,683
$ 16,456,311
$ 14,129,683
Leverage ratio
9.66 %
9.39 %
9.53 %
10.50 %
10.28 %
9.66 %
10.28 %
OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS
Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets
13.31 %
12.91 %
13.11 %
14.18 %
13.73 %
13.31 %
13.73 %
Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)
8.24 %
7.87 %
7.79 %
8.87 %
8.40 %
8.24 %
8.40 %
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
13.18 %
13.12 %
13.31 %
13.87 %
13.66 %
13.15 %
13.52 %
Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)
8.08 %
8.01 %
7.97 %
8.54 %
8.26 %
8.04 %
8.10 %
REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)
Shares repurchased
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Average share repurchase price
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total cost of shares repurchased
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.
N/A = Not applicable
SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.