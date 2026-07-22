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WKN: 853666 | ISIN: JP3866800000 | Ticker-Symbol: MAT1
Tradegate
22.07.26 | 09:45
21,885 Euro
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PR Newswire
22.07.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Panasonic Connect Europe: HOPF GMBH INCREASES PRODUCTIVITY AND WELD QUALITY WITH PANASONIC WELDING ROBOT SYSTEM

Panasonic TAWERS technology delivers greater productivity, consistent weld quality, and reduced downtime for Hopf GmbH as it future-proofs and automates manufacturing processes.

WIESBADEN, Germany, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Factory Solutions' integrated TAWERS welding Technology WGH has been deployed by automation specialist, ERL, for German manufacturer, Hopf GmbH. This is central to ERL's ARCentre XPERT robotic welding solution that combines the robot controller and welding power source into a single platform.

Greater Precision and Reduced Downtime

To maximise weld quality, production efficiency, and capacity to meet growing production demands, the solution includes:

  • Automated torch cleaning that maintains consistent weld performance and reduces unplanned stoppages.
  • Integrated cooling technology that protects critical components from wear and extends service life.
  • Panasonic's TouchSensor and ARCSensor technologies that automatically compensate for workpiece tolerances and thermal distortion during welding. This delivers consistently accurate welds with repeatability of 0.1 mm.

Increased Productivity and Process Stability

The solution performs MIG/MAG welding using standard, pulse and special pulse processes, enabling it to support a broad range of applications. Two configurable workstations allow operators to process different component types efficiently, with powered positioning systems handling workpieces of up to 500kg, for consistently accurate welds.

The solution includes an approximately eight-metre travel track for the WGH robot, maximising reach and flexibility. A Rolliner wire feed system has also been deployed for smooth and reliable wire delivery. This reduces wear and minimises maintenance requirements and downtime associated with frequent wire spool changes.

Seamless Digital Production Planning

The ERL solution also includes Panasonic's Desktop Programming & Simulation (DTPS) software. This offline programming platform allows Hopf GmbH to virtually plan, simulate, and optimise welding operations before production begins. Operators can conduct accessibility checks, collision monitoring and welding cycle analysis while creating and modifying welding programs.

The software also supports CAD data import and includes Panasonic's Welding Navigator functionality, helping streamline programming and accelerate production start-up. Overall, the automated ARCentre XPERT robotic welding solution has already significantly increased productivity and weld quality, reduced manual workload, and simplified process management.

"Since commissioning the ARCentre, our productivity has increased significantly," comments Engelbert Hopf, Managing Director at Hopf GmbH. "Repeat production jobs are particularly well suited to the system, as they can be manufactured very quickly with minimal work preparation and programming effort."

To read the full case study, click here: Technology That Delivers: New Production Opportunities at Hopf GmbH with the ARCentre Welding Robot from Our Partner ERL | Panasonic Connect

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hopf-gmbh-increases-productivity-and-weld-quality-with-panasonic-welding-robot-system-302831226.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.