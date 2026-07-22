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WKN: A3D648 | ISIN: GB00BNGDN821 | Ticker-Symbol: 27M
Tradegate
21.07.26 | 16:45
5,466 Euro
-1,87 % -0,104
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6145,75410:47
5,6405,72810:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2026 10:10 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Incora and GKN Aerospace Strengthen Global Partnership to Support Long-Term Growth

Renewed multi-year agreement expands global collaboration to enhance supply chain performance across GKN Aerospace's operations

Derby, United Kingdom, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incora and GKN Aerospace today announced a new multi-year strategic partnership agreement, deepening their long-standing collaboration and reinforcing their shared commitment to supporting GKN Aerospace's next phase of global growth and innovation.

The new agreement extends a relationship that spans more than 25 years and underscores both companies' focus on creating a resilient, efficient, and value-driven supply chain across GKN Aerospace's worldwide operations.

"Our partnership with Incora continues to deliver value across our global operations," said Geoff Iles, Global Commodity Director of GKN Aerospace. "By working together, we're strengthening the foundations of our supply chain, ensuring that our teams have the materials, support, and data they need to deliver for our customers and advance the future of flight."

Under the new agreement, Incora will continue to provide integrated supply chain solutions, including hardware and chemical management services, across multiple GKN Aerospace facilities globally.

"This renewed agreement represents a continued commitment to collaboration and growth," said Dave Fawcett, CCO of Incora. "We're proud to stand alongside GKN Aerospace as a trusted partner, supporting their vision through complex, value-added supply chain solutions that enable efficiency, reliability, and readiness worldwide."

Together, GKN Aerospace and Incora are focused on driving supply chain excellence, supporting multiple OEMs and product areas including aero engines, aerostructures, and electrical systems.

About Incora
Incora is a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace and other industries. Beginning with a strong foundation in aerospace and defense, Incora also utilizes its supply chain expertise to serve industrial manufacturing, marine, pharmaceutical and beyond. Incora incorporates itself into customers' businesses, managing all aspects of supply chain from procurement and inventory management to logistics and on-site customer services. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with a global footprint that includes 68 locations in 19 countries and more than 3,800 employees. For more information, please visit incora.com.

Incora Media Contact:
Emily Richard
Communications Strategy Group (CSG)
Erichard@wearecsg.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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