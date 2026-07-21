NORBIT ASA: Agreement for a new NOK 325 million order for GNSS On-Board Unit deliveries

NORBIT today announces that its Connectivity segment has entered into an agreement regarding a new order for deliveries of GNSS On-Board Units to the leading European Electronic Toll Service (EETS) provider Toll4Europe.



Deliveries are scheduled to commence towards the end of the fourth quarter of 2026, with the majority of deliveries taking place in 2027. The total order value is estimated at approximately NOK 325 million.



"We are grateful for the continued trust from Europe's leading tolling service provider. This repeat order is a strong endorsement of our technology and demonstrates the continued market acceptance of our GNSS On-Board Units. We value this long-term partnership and look forward to continuing our collaboration," says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.



For further queries, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47?959 62?915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47?900 33?203



About NORBIT ASA



NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 700 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.



For more information: www.norbit.com



This stock exchange release contains inside information as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.



The information was submitted for publication by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations, at NORBIT ASA, on 21 July 2026 at 20:10 CEST.