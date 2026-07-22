Nextensa NV: EIB Group chooses Nextensa's Treemont for the future premises of its Permanent Representation in Brussels

PRESS RELEASE

NON-REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 22 July 2026, 07:55 AM

EIB Group chooses Nextensa's Treemont for the future premises of its Permanent Representation in Brussels

Nextensa is pleased to announce the conclusion of a long-term usufruct agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group for the entirety of its Treemont office project in Brussels.

Under the agreement, the EIB Group will establish its Brussels premises at the Rue Montoyer, in the middle of the Leopold District - one of the most sought-after office locations in the city of Brussels.

The relocation of the EIB Group is planned for Q2 2028 and marks an important milestone for the Treemont redevelopment, thus confirming the attractiveness of sustainable and high-quality office buildings in Brussels.

Nextensa will redevelop Treemont by demolishing part of the existing building and constructing a new high end timber office building. The urban planning permit for the project was obtained in early June.

About Treemont

Treemont will be an office building like no other. The new timber building will offer approximately 3,000 sqm of office space across seven floors. Each floor will have a free height of almost 2.90 meters, with floor-to-ceiling windows that create a bright and comfortable working environment. On the ground floor, a free height of almost 4 meters will enhance the building's openness and create a visual connection between the street and the private inner garden.

Treemont aims to significantly reduce its carbon footprint through energy-efficient systems, the preservation and reuse of part of the existing structure, and the use of timber sourced from sustainably managed forests. The timber construction will store captured CO2 within the building, while fossil-free heating and cooling, solar panels, a green roof and smart water recovery will further strengthen its sustainable performance. Upon completion, the building aims to achieve a BREEAM design "Excellent" certification and to fully align with the EU Taxonomy criteria.

For more information

Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer

Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)

Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu

www.nextensa.eu

About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed real estate investor and developer.

The company's investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (32%), Belgium (54%) and Austria (14%); its total value as at 31/03/2026 was approximately €1.1 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 m²) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d'Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 m² consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of €447.53 M (value 31/03/2026).