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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2026 10:46 Uhr
84 Leser
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Trinity Group Strengthens Nevis Business Solutions Through Strategic Collaboration with Hamilton Reserve Bank

Supporting international entrepreneurs through Nevis company formation and offshore bank account opening within 24 to 48 hours

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Group has entered into a strategic collaboration with Hamilton Reserve Bank to support international entrepreneurs and businesses, establishing a Nevis International Business Company (IBC) with a streamlined pathway from company formation to international banking. Through the collaboration, eligible clients may establish an offshore bank account within 24 to 48 hours, subject to Hamilton Reserve Bank's independent onboarding procedures, customer due diligence and applicable regulatory requirements.

Nevis has earned international recognition as a respected jurisdiction for cross-border business, supported by its English common law heritage, modern corporate legislation and established international business environment. Increasingly, entrepreneurs and international businesses are choosing Nevis not only for company incorporation, but also for the integrated professional support that facilitates international business, including corporate advisory and international banking.

Trinity Group serves as the lead corporate adviser throughout the incorporation process, helping entrepreneurs and businesses establish Nevis corporate structures aligned with their commercial objectives. Combining international corporate advisory expertise with practical guidance on incorporation and ongoing administration, the firm supports clients at every stage of the Nevis company formation process.

Following incorporation, eligible clients requiring international banking services may be introduced to Hamilton Reserve Bank. Headquartered in Nevis, the Bank provides commercial, private and custodial banking, asset management and investment banking services through a digitally enabled multi-currency banking platform serving clients in more than 150 countries.

By connecting Nevis company formation with international banking, the collaboration creates a more efficient pathway for entrepreneurs establishing an international business. Rather than engaging separate providers for incorporation and banking, eligible clients benefit from a streamlined process while continuing to receive specialist corporate advice from Trinity Group and independently assessed banking services from Hamilton Reserve Bank.

* The collaboration is neither a merger, acquisition, joint venture nor exclusive partnership. Trinity Group and Hamilton Reserve Bank remain fully independent while combining their expertise to simplify Nevis company formation and access to international banking. Trinity Group provides corporate advisory and company formation services, while Hamilton Reserve Bank independently provides international banking services.

Media Enquiries
For media enquiries regarding this announcement, please contact:
Trinity Group
info@trinitygroup.eu
+971 4 447 8931
www.trinitycorporateservices.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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