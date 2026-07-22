Strong shareholder approval at AGM grants the Board of Directors continued powers to reduce up to 10.38% of the Company's current share capital to further optimise the capital structure.

Building on the previous 11.98 million share reduction, the new capital reduction delegations bring total expected redemptions to close to 24 million shares over two years, structurally driving earnings per share growth.

Ongoing execution of the €100 million share buyback programme to continue delivering shareholder returns through September 2027.

eDreams ODIGEO (the "Company" or "eDO") (BME: EDR) (OTC: EDDRF), the world's leading travel subscription company, announced today that its general shareholders' meeting (AGM) approved immediate and future share capital reductions of up to 12,000,000 shares, representing up to 10.38 of current share capital, to enhance shareholder value. Specifically, the AGM approved an immediate share capital reduction through the redemption of 3,000,000 own shares; and the delegation to the Board of Directors of the authority to carry out up to three additional share capital reductions of up to 3,000,000 shares each.

The first capital reduction, which has already been approved by the AGM, will be carried out immediately through the redemption of 3,000,000 shares, representing approximately 2.59 of the Company's current share capital. This capital reduction is expected to be executed and made effective as soon as the necessary legal and administrative procedures are finalised.

Furthermore, with the aim to provide strategic flexibility and to enable sustained shareholder value creation, shareholders at the AGM also granted the Board of Directors authorisation for additional, future capital reductions of up to 9,000,000 shares by way of three separate reductions up to a maximum of 3,000,000 Company own shares each. Each capital reduction may be approved by the Board and executed based on market conditions and strategic priorities over the coming months. The overarching purpose of these capital reductions is to increase earnings per share, directly contributing to value accretion to the Company's shareholders.

Christoph Dieterle, Chief Financial Officer of eDreams ODIGEO, said: "We welcome the strong shareholder backing for these resolutions, which reflect our continued commitment to disciplined capital allocation, delivering earnings per share growth and achieving long-term value for our shareholders. This enables us to continue to optimise our capital structure, reward shareholders whilst at the same time investing in growth and execute our ambitious 3.5-year plan. Our low-risk plan will accelerate growth and deliver 13 million Prime members and €270 million Cash EBITDA by March 2030. I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued trust and support."

eDO's continued commitment to shareholder value creation

The strength of the Company's balance sheet and increasing cash generation from its leading travel subscription model enable eDO to invest in accelerating future growth, while simultaneously returning value to its shareholders through an active and value creating remuneration framework.

During fiscal year 2026, €64.4 million was returned to shareholders through eDO's share buy-back programmes, delivering increased shareholders returns, with €62.8 million1 still to be deployed under the €100 million buy-back programme running through September 2027.

In November 2025, from a very strong operational and financial base, the Company commenced its new, ambitious 3.5-year strategic roadmap to accelerate growth. The initial phase of this transformation is already delivering strong, tangible results, and the Prime subscriber base is now in excess of 8 million members. A transition to new monthly and quarterly payment models (instalments of the annual subscription with eDO guaranteed to receive the annual amount over the course of a year) enhances customer lifetime value, while strategic expansion into new geographies and product areas is enabling further growth.

eDO is set to substantially increase subscriber growth to between 1.5 million and 2 million net adds per year between April 2027 and March 2030, steering the Company towards its goal of more than 13 million Prime members and over €270 million in Cash EBITDA by March 2030.

-ENDS-

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is the world's leading travel subscription platform. It pioneered Prime, the first and largest travel subscription programme, which has topped over 8 million members since launching in 2017. Prime members are subscribed to global travel, gaining access to a comprehensive multi-product offering for all their travel needs-including hotels, rail, flights, dynamic packages and car rental, among others- compounded by industry-leading flexibility features and exclusive, member-only benefits. This entire Prime experience is powered by a proprietary, industry-leading AI platform that delivers a hyper-personalised service to its members. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, the Company operates in 44 markets through its renowned brands-eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo-to deliver a smarter, hyper-personalised, and comprehensive travel experience globally.

1 of 30 June 2026

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260722514559/en/

Contacts:

E: eDreamspressoffice@teamlewis.com