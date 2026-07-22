AMTSO Introduces Multiscanner Engine Quality Certification

New certification gives multiscanner platforms an independent way to assess the quality of security engines integrated into their services

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / AMTSO, the cybersecurity industry's testing standards community, today announced the creation of the AMTSO Multiscanner Engine Quality Certification, a new certification designed to validate the quality of security engines used in multiscanner platforms.

Multiscanner services rely on third-party security engines to analyze files and provide detection results. The quality of those engines directly affects the reliability of the service that platforms provide to their users. For vendors, especially those seeking to have their engines considered for use in multiscanner environments, the new AMTSO certification provides a recognized way to demonstrate technical readiness, quality, and operational reliability. For platforms, it offers a clear reference point when evaluating engines for integration.

"Multiscanner platforms need confidence that the engines they integrate are reliable, properly configured, and maintained over time," said Luis Corrons, Chairman of the Board at AMTSO. "For vendors, the certification provides a practical way to demonstrate that their engine is ready to be assessed in that environment. For platforms, it creates a common quality reference, without turning the process into a comparative ranking."

The certification follows a pass/fail model and is designed for engines used in multiscanner environments. It is not intended to rank vendors, publish performance tables, or compare one engine against another. Testing is performed by AMTSO member testers authorized to run the validation process and provide the certification when the requirements are met. The model also includes two additional tests during the certification year to confirm that certified engines continue to meet the expected quality level after the initial certification has been granted.

"The goal is practical: help platforms maintain the quality of the services they offer, and help vendors demonstrate that their engines are ready for this kind of environment," said Stefan Dumitrascu, President/CEO at AMTSO. "By defining a common certification framework, AMTSO is giving the ecosystem a shared baseline that testers, vendors, and platforms can all work with."

AMTSO expects the certification to be useful both for established vendors already present in multiscanner platforms and for vendors seeking to demonstrate that their engines are ready for evaluation in that context. More information here.

About AMTSO:

AMTSO is the cybersecurity industry's testing standards community, consisting of over 50 security and testing member companies from around the world. The organization offers a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration on objective standards and best practices for anti-malware testing and assessment of other cybersecurity products.

Contact: John Hawes, COO - pr@amtso.org

SOURCE: AMTSO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/amtso-introduces-multiscanner-engine-quality-certification-1194017