Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Cleghorn Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CZZ) ("Cleghorn" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition, by map-designation ("staking") of 73-claims (4,156-hectares) in NTS Map Sheet 22A/11.

The Gaspé porphyry copper-skarn project (henceforth, "The Rocco Copper Prospect") is located in the Gaspé peninsula of eastern Quebec (Gaspé region), ~100 km north of Port-Daniel or 100 km south-east of Murdochville, some 830-km northeast of Montreal, Quebec. Vehicular access is available through a dense network of forestry roads in the area.

The claims were acquired for their geological potential, considered by management to be prospective for the discovery of a porphyry copper-skarn mineralized system.

The Rocco Copper Prospect encompasses sedimentary rocks (shales and calcareous mudrocks of the Ordovician Burnt Jam Brook and White Head formations), separated from the calcareous mudrock of the Devonian Fortin Group and Cap Bon Ami Formation by the Grande-Rivière Fault and injected by numerous porphyry dykes of the Lemieux intrusive suite, Siluro-Devonian in age, and similar to the porphyry dikes associated with the Murdochville porphyry system, host to the Gaspé Copper Mountain Mine.

Figure 1: Rocco Copper Prospect Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4861/306010_d2f03a45745db80e_002full.jpg

No formal mineral occurrences at the Rocco Copper Prospect have been reported in government files, although mentions of malachite and other copper minerals are reported in historical prospecting reports. However, seven copper mineralized occurrences are reported in the adjacent Lac McKay basaltic units, currently held by a third party. Similarities with the geological environment of the classic copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit of the Gaspé Copper Mountain Mine are numerous, including the calcareous mudstone injected by felsic porphyry dikes.

Figure 2: Rocco Copper Prospect Property Outline

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4861/306010_d2f03a45745db80e_003full.jpg

The Gaspé Copper Mountain Mine was operated by Noranda Mines Inc from 1955 to 1999 and was, at that period, the largest copper producing mine in Québec with a total of 150 million tons at 0.87% Cu, or in excess of 1 million tons of copper anodes. This deposit is currently under intensive re-evaluation by Osisko Metals Inc. who reported, in April 2026, an updated resource more than doubling the previously known copper content. Gaspé is now estimated to hold 1.83 billion tonnes (Measured and Indicated) grading 0.27% copper (10.77 billion lb. Cu), 0.017% molybdenum (673.2 million lb Mo) and 1.57 grams/tonne of silver (92.8 million oz of Ag). Inferred resources were also established at 238.8 million tonnes grading 0.41% copper (2.16 billion lb of Cu), 0.016% molybdenum (82.9 million lb of Mo) and 1.88 grams of silver (14.5 million oz Ag)1.

Information disclosed from nearby properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the Company's property.

Figure 3: Rocco Copper Prospect Topography

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4861/306010_d2f03a45745db80e_004full.jpg

Cleghorn Minerals Ltd. is currently planning a thorough compilation of historical geology, geochemistry and geophysics, to then be followed with an inaugural field prospecting exploration program for the fall of 2026. IOS Geosciences, a well-established geological consulting group from Saguenay, Quebec, has been mandated to execute said work program.

Qualified Person

Mr. Réjean Girard, P.Geo. (OGQ 00521), geologist and president of IOS Geosciences, is the designated qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 that reviewed and approved the technical content of this release. Mr Girard has nearly 45 years of experience in mineral exploration in Eastern Canada, primarily as consultant on a wide variety of commodities and geological environments.

About Cleghorn Minerals Ltd.

Cleghorn is a junior mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the Meech Lake - Matachewan - Prospect, a property located in northeastern Ontario and a 100% interest in the newly acquired Rocco Copper Prospect in Gaspé, Québec.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

1 Ref: The Northern Miner; June 9, 2026 - Osisko logs 3.49% copper at Gaspé project in Quebec - The Northern Miner; https://www.northernminer.com/news/osisko-logs-3-49-copper-at-gaspe-project-in-quebec/1003891954/. Also see Osisko Metals press release; April 14, 2026 - Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306010

Source: Cleghorn Minerals Ltd.