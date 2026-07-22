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WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
22.07.26 | 09:18
22,300 Euro
+0,63 % +0,140
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OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
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PR Newswire
22.07.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Valmet Oyj: Change in Valmet's Executive Leadership Team

Valmet Oyj's press release on July 22, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sami Riekkola, Executive Vice President, Pulp, Energy and Circularity business area, and a member of Valmet's Executive Leadership Team, has decided to leave Valmet to pursue an opportunity outside of Valmet. His last day at Valmet will be January 22, 2027, at the latest. The recruitment process for his successor will be initiated immediately.

"On behalf of everyone at Valmet, I would like to thank Sami for his valuable contributions to Valmet during his 28-year career with the company. Sami has held several leadership roles across our biomaterial and automation businesses and has played an important role in strengthening our technology offering and customer relationships. I wish him all the best and success in his future endeavors," says President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov.

"It has been a privilege to work with the great global Valmet team and our talented colleagues, customers and partners throughout my career at Valmet. Over the years, I have had the opportunity to take on many different roles and responsibilities, from automation engineering and customer projects to business leadership. I am proud of what we have achieved together and grateful for the collaboration and support I have received throughout my journey. While taking on new challenges in the future, I wish Valmet and its customers continued success for years to come," says Sami Riekkola.

Sami Riekkola has been a member of Valmet's Executive Leadership Team since 2018. He has led Valmet's Pulp, Energy and Circularity business area since July 2025. Prior to that, he led Valmet's Pulp and Energy business line and served as President of Valmet's Automation Systems business line between 2018 and 2022.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

Further information:
Thomas Hinnerskov, President and CEO, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0000

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | Instagram (IR)

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https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/change-in-valmet-s-executive-leadership-team,c4376780

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© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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