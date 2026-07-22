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WKN: 886455 | ISIN: GB0009895292 | Ticker-Symbol: ZEG
Tradegate
22.07.26 | 13:43
149,15 Euro
+0,44 % +0,65
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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ASTRAZENECA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
148,95149,2013:45
148,95149,2013:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2026 13:12 Uhr
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Royalty Pharma plc: Royalty Pharma acquires royalty interest in AstraZeneca's cliramitug for up to $425 million from Neurimmune

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it has acquired a portion of Neurimmune's royalty interest in AstraZeneca's cliramitug for up to $425 million, including $125 million upfront.

Cliramitug is a Phase 3 first-in-class TTR-fibril-depleting antibody designed to remove amyloid deposits in patients with TTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), a progressive, degenerative and fatal disease caused by misfolded proteins that accumulate in the heart. Currently approved therapies for ATTR-CM slow disease progression by preventing ATTR accumulation but do not target amyloid already accumulated in the heart. Cliramitug is currently in the Phase 3 DepleTTR-CM trial with results expected in 2028i-

"We are excited to acquire a royalty interest in cliramitug," said Pablo Legorreta, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Royalty Pharma. "Cliramitug combines a differentiated scientific approach with promising clinical data and addresses a rapidly growing market with significant unmet need. Cliramitug is our second recent investment in this indication and has the potential to transform the ATTR-CM disease course. This therapy further bolsters our development-stage pipeline, and we believe it will become a valuable contributor to our portfolio over the long term."

"We are developing a novel class of therapeutics and are excited to enter into a partnership with Royalty Pharma related to our cardiac ATTR depleter, cliramitug," said Roger M. Nitsch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neurimmune. "Today's transaction is providing funds to further advance our internal R&D pipeline while retaining the majority of our royalty and milestone interests in cliramitug."

The ATTR-CM market grew over 40% in 2025 to greater than $7 billion in sales, driven by increasing diagnosis rates and new therapeutic options. AstraZeneca provided a peak sales target of between $3 billion and $5 billion for cliramitug at its May 2024 Investor Day.

Transaction terms
Under the terms of the agreement, Royalty Pharma will provide Neurimmune up to $425 million, including $125 million upfront, in exchange for a 3% to 4% royalty on worldwide net sales of cliramitug. In the first quarter of 2027, Royalty Pharma will provide another $125 million in cash to Neurimmune, with the remaining $175 million payable based on the achievement of certain clinical and regulatory milestones.

Advisors
Goodwin Procter and Maiwald acted as legal advisors to Royalty Pharma.

About Royalty Pharma plc
Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex's Trikafta and Alyftrek, GSK's Trelegy, Roche's Evrysdi, Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya, Biogen's Tysabri and Spinraza, Servier's Voranigo, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Pfizer's Nurtec ODT, and Gilead's Trodelvy, and 20 development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications
+1 (212) 883-6772
ir@royaltypharma.com

_______________________________________
i Phase 3 results timing based on AstraZeneca guidance.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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