Infill drilling, including hole 26-SPX-RC084 (5.37 g/t Au over 8.4 m) and 26-SPX-RC100 (1.50 g/t Au over 42.4 m), is targeting resource upgrade and conversion within the pit limits

Infill assays are materially higher grade than the M&I and Inferred resource grade of 1.18 g/t and 1.72 g/t, respectively

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Talamore Mining Corporation (TSXV: TALA) (OTCQB: TALMF) ("Talamore" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from 55 holes of an ongoing 40,000-metre infill and exploration drilling program at its wholly-owned Coffee Gold project in Canada's Yukon Territory. Drilling is currently targeting the higher-grade Supremo Extension zone (Figures 1 & 2), which currently hosts an Indicated Resource of 2,437 kt at a grade of 1.18 grams per tonne (g/t) gold for a contained 92,000 ounces of gold, and an Inferred Resource of 6,059 kt at a grade of 1.72 g/t gold for a contained 335,000 ounces of gold. The Inferred grade at Supremo Extension is significantly higher than the 1.15 g/t Au grade of the overall Coffee Gold project resource estimate and thus provides a compelling target for converting high-grade ounces to the Indicated category for inclusion in the Feasibility Study currently underway.

Today's release includes assay results from 55 reverse circulation holes totalling 7,447 metres of a planned 25,000 metres of infill drilling at Supremo Extension. A total of 157 drill holes for approximately 22,348 metres have been completed through June of this year.

Drilling Highlights

Highlights of the holes reported here from the Supremo Extension structural system include:

5.37 g/t Au over 8.4 m estimated true width (ETW) in hole 26-SPX-RC084

6.60 g/t Au over 6.6 m (ETW) in hole 26-SPX-RC033

5.77 g/t Au over 6.1 m ETW in hole 26-SPX-RC022

4.14 g/t Au over 8.8 m ETW in hole 26-SPX-RC112

1.50 g/t Au over 42.4 m ETW in hole 26-SPX-RC100

2.29 g/t Au over 14.2 m ETW in hole 26-SPX-RC068

Tim Warman, President and CEO of Talamore Mining, said "The Supremo Extension area continues to deliver drill intercepts with grades significantly higher than the resource grades in our September 2025 preliminary resource estimate (see press release dated September 15, 2025)." Mr. Warman continued "Our 2026 drilling program is designed to grow the resource base across the broader Coffee property, while maintaining a strong focus on the Supremo Extension target. Approximately 20,000 m of new infill drilling was completed at Supremo Extension ahead of the cutoff date for inclusion in the resource update for the ongoing Feasibility Study. With the infill drilling largely complete at Supremo Extension, the drills will now be moving onto other infill projects within the existing resource footprint and will also be chasing deeper oxide mineralization beneath the main Supremo resource pit, before moving on to regional targets in August."

Geology and Context of Results

The Coffee Gold project consists of multiple mineralized structural zones forming the equivalent of a large vein swarm with individual structural zones from one to over thirty metres in width and extending up to four-kilometres in strike length (Figure 1). The Supremo Extension portion of the Coffee deposit is at the intersection of a steep dipping northeasterly trending high grade structure and a shallow dipping easterly trending structural zone. The shallow dipping structure is unique relative to the other structural zones in the Coffee deposit because of the much thicker mineralization, lower trace metals and increase in silver. The intersection of these two structural trends creates wide zones of much higher-than-average grade that become ideal for open pit mining.

Holes 26-SPX-RC022 and 26-SPX-RC033 (Figures 2 & 3) encountered better than expected grades near the bottom of the current resource pit. These new holes also added mineralization within the current resource pit, and outside it, with mineralization remaining open at depth. These holes are drilled on a cross section between existing completed cross sections. The mineralization cut in this cross section indicates the potential for expanding the pit especially the flat bottom area of the pit. These results will also increase the grade at depth and should lower the stripping ratio.

Hole 26-SPX-RC068 (Figure 2 & 4) extended good grade and width to within 25 metres of the surface, with grade increasing with depth. This drill hole adds confidence in good grade near the surface and continuity of similar or better grade at depth. This hole also adds mineralization within the current resource pit. The holes drilled on this cross section are between existing completed cross sections. Assays are pending on two drill holes in this cross section which would define whether the pit can be expanded at depth to include a historical high-grade intercept below the current pit.

Hole 26-SPX-RC084 (Figures 2 & 5) helps to confirm the current resource model interpretation and shows grade and width increasing with depth. This hole intercepted mineralization within the current resource pit and adds confidence to the continuity of good grade. The holes drilled on this cross section are between existing completed cross sections. Only one new hole was needed to complete this cross section. This hole will upgrade the blocks in the steeper structure which could provide the justification for expanding the pit at depth to include part of a wider good grade intercept extending below the current pit.

Hole 26-SPX-RC100 (Figures 2 & 6) helps to confirm the current resource model and shows increasing width and grade at depth. This hole also adds mineralization within the current resource pit and the zone remains open at depth. These holes are drilled on a cross section between existing completed cross sections. These drill results in the low angle structure are exceptionally wide and good grade which will increase the block grades and reduce the stripping ratio. The drilling also confirms high grade at the base of the pit which should upgrade the blocks in this area. There are pending assays on three other drill holes on this cross section.

Hole 26-SPX-RC112 (Figures 2, 7) shows increased grade and confirms the model. These holes are drilled on a cross section between existing completed cross sections. This drilling upgrades blocks in the shallow dipping structure on this cross section and also adds continuity to the steeply dipping structure. One drill hole on this cross section has pending assays to give more support to the steeper dipping structure.

These 55 drill holes continue the campaign to infill between existing completed cross sections on the Supremo Extension target, to increase drill density and upgrade resources from Inferred to Indicated for inclusion in the Feasibility Study currently underway. Infill and/or expansion drilling has also started on the Supremo and Latte zones. Once the infill drilling is completed the drills will move to several of the regional targets that will be tested this summer.





Figure 1. Known mineralized systems and existing drill holes at the Coffee Gold Project. Resource pit outlines in Figures 1 through 7 are based on the report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate Update on the Coffee Gold Project, Yukon, Canada" prepared for Fuerte Metals Corporation by Micon International, with an effective date of August 21, 2025, and an issue date of October 6, 2025.

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Figure 2. Location of drill holes and cross-sections from the current release, Supremo Extension.

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Figure 3. Cross-section A-A' through the Supremo Extension showing increasing grade at depth and pit extension at depth.

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Figure 4. Cross-section B-B' through the Supremo Extension showing good grade near the surface and potential for pit expansion to include below pit high grade.

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Figure 5. Cross-section C-C' through the Supremo Extension showing upgrading of blocks in the steep mineralized structure and adding confidence to the existing model.

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Figure 6. Cross-section D-D' through the Supremo Extension showing wide good grade results on the shallow dipping structure.

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Figure 7. Cross-section E-E' through the Supremo Extension showing upgrading of blocks in the shallow dipping structure and confidence in the model of the steeper dipping structure.

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Table 1. Detailed Drill results

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Drill Length

(m) True Width

(m) Au g/t Zone 26-SPX-RC010 44.2 53.3 9.1 5.9 0.87 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC017 36.6 39.6 3.0 2.6 3.27 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC017 51.8 53.3 1.5 1.2 4.59 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC019 74.7 83.8 9.1 6.9 1.15 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC019 155.5 167.6 12.2 4.0 0.93 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC020 70.1 77.7 7.6 5.9 1.74 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC021 106.7 141.7 35.1 27.0 0.54 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC021 167.6 185.9 18.3 10.1 0.57 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC022 79.3 86.9 7.6 6.1 5.77 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC022 126.5 150.9 24.4 17.8 1.05 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC024 33.5 54.9 21.3 15.1 0.32 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC026 22.9 25.9 3.1 2.4 1.10 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC030 99.1 106.7 7.6 6.7 3.98 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC030 169.2 190.5 21.3 13.6 0.76 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC031 19.8 22.9 3.1 2.4 0.56 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC033 102.1 111.3 9.1 6.6 6.60 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC036 126.5 140.2 13.7 11.7 1.61 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC039 29.0 32.0 3.0 2.6 0.64 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC040 74.7 76.2 1.5 1.4 2.23 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC041 85.3 94.5 9.1 6.3 0.95 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC042 102.1 105.2 3.1 2.5 7.39 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC045 32.0 33.5 1.5 1.2 6.13 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC046 47.2 48.8 1.5 0.7 9.27 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC046 68.6 71.6 3.1 2.0 3.29 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC047 22.9 32.0 9.1 7.9 1.73 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC050 74.7 85.3 10.7 9.3 1.63 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC051 19.8 25.9 6.1 4.9 1.42 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC051 125.0 132.6 7.6 6.4 1.75 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC056 15.2 16.8 1.5 0.6 2.41 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC058 88.4 93.0 4.6 2.8 3.35 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC061 77.7 82.3 4.6 3.6 4.22 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC062 64.0 65.5 1.5 0.8 2.95 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC063 150.9 157 6.1 1.0 1.37 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC063 56.4 57.9 1.5 1.1 2.91 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC064 51.8 54.9 3.0 2.5 1.49 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC068 22.9 39.6 16.8 14.2 2.29 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC070 65.5 70.1 4.6 4.2 2.20 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC071 80.8 94.5 13.7 9.9 1.14 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC072 76.2 77.7 1.5 1.1 2.88 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC072 167.6 178.3 10.7 8.6 2.86 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC073 158.5 161.5 3.0 2.7 1.92 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC073 80.8 83.8 3.1 2.3 2.06 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC074 147.8 152.4 4.6 2.7 1.38 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC076 135.6 138.7 3.0 3.0 4.33 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC077 61.0 65.5 4.6 3.7 0.96 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC077 74.7 85.3 10.7 9.2 2.97 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC078 82.3 89.9 7.6 6.5 1.08 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC080 175.3 181.4 6.1 5.1 5.50 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC082 190.5 193.6 3.1 2.4 0.51 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC083 169.2 184.4 15.2 13.3 1.44 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC084 114.3 125.0 10.7 8.4 5.37 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC085 115.8 126.5 10.7 9.4 1.86 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC087 103.6 105.2 1.5 1.4 4.34 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC089 62.5 67.1 4.6 4.0 2.73 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC094 93.0 100.6 7.6 4.0 6.17 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC095 62.5 67.1 4.6 3.0 4.12 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC096 48.8 54.9 6.1 2.4 3.27 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC100 88.4 137.2 48.8 42.4 1.50 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC101 77.7 89.9 12.2 11.6 1.36 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC101 51.8 54.9 3.0 2.3 2.17 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC101 10.7 18.3 7.6 5.6 0.60 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC102 1.5 4.6 3.1 2.2 1.57 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC102 18.3 21.3 3.1 2.2 1.68 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC102 77.7 96.0 18.3 16.4 1.11 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC109 125.0 134.1 9.1 6.6 2.03 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC110 140.2 141.7 1.5 1.0 4.87 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC112 68.6 79.3 10.7 9.8 0.60 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC112 143.3 152.4 9.1 8.8 4.14 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC114 137.2 140.2 3.1 2.0 1.08 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC115 155.5 166.1 10.7 8.6 1.63 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC192 153.9 160.0 6.1 3.1 2.32 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC192 181.4 196.6 15.2 9.9 2.43 Supremo Extension

Table 2. Drill Hole Locations

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation

(masl) Azimuth Dip Hole Depth

(m) 26-SPX-RC001 584298 6975882 952.0 335.5 43.8 158.5 26-SPX-RC002 584300 6975882 952.0 357.5 54.2 201.2 26-SPX-RC003 584302 6975882 951.9 22.7 43.8 150.9 26-SPX-RC008 584192 6975936 937.9 60.7 57.8 172.2 26-SPX-RC009 584191 6975936 937.9 160.5 44.9 70.1 26-SPX-RC011 584192 6975936 937.9 272.6 75.1 131.1 26-SPX-RC012 584193 6975936 937.8 63.8 47.5 176.8 26-SPX-RC013 584191 6975937 937.9 294.8 60.8 169.2 26-SPX-RC034 584101 6975875 952.0 290.5 80.0 170.7 26-SPX-RC035 584102 6975876 951.8 302.1 52.7 201.2 26-SPX-RC037 584101 6975875 951.9 107.4 45.8 86.9 26-SPX-RC038 584101 6975875 951.9 108.3 56.2 80.8 26-SPX-RC069 583985 6975771 949.3 134.9 43.6 80.8 26-SPX-RC075 583943 6975749 943.4 134.1 46.9 61.0 26-SPX-RC091 583900 6975715 937.4 135.9 45.3 59.4 26-SPX-RC096 583875 6975700 932.3 137.5 71.5 80.8 26-SPX-RC010 584191 6975935 937.9 172.1 65.6 83.8 26-SPX-RC017 584163 6975904 949.5 135.0 46.1 88.4 26-SPX-RC019 584142 6975930 942.2 110.8 55.5 167.6 26-SPX-RC020 584143 6975930 942.2 137.3 58.1 111.3 26-SPX-RC021 584141 6975932 942.2 311.1 46.1 201.2 26-SPX-RC022 584142 6975931 942.2 310.5 67.4 192.0 26-SPX-RC024 584138 6976005 920.8 336.0 78.4 80.8 26-SPX-RC026 584134 6975856 961.0 135.6 54.6 64.0 26-SPX-RC030 584125 6975908 947.6 316.4 68.9 201.2 26-SPX-RC031 584120 6975838 962.8 135.1 54.8 41.2 26-SPX-RC033 584101 6975935 938.6 140.0 59.0 135.6 26-SPX-RC036 584101 6975876 951.9 305.5 47.3 201.2 26-SPX-RC039 584096 6975834 959.6 137.6 44.3 50.3 26-SPX-RC040 584081 6975894 945.1 138.4 44.5 96.0 26-SPX-RC041 584081 6975894 945.0 145.3 61.2 115.8 26-SPX-RC042 584079 6975930 935.8 139.8 51.2 140.2 26-SPX-RC045 584074 6975814 959.7 136.8 44.9 61.0 26-SPX-RC046 584074 6975814 959.7 136.5 80.0 120.4 26-SPX-RC047 584054 6975799 959.2 136.2 44.6 64.0 26-SPX-RC050 584030 6975859 942.8 139.5 45.1 100.6 26-SPX-RC051 584027 6975861 942.8 312.0 49.2 201.2 26-SPX-RC056 584021 6975770 958.0 135.5 47.2 61.0 26-SPX-RC058 584017 6975841 944.0 139.5 59.4 140.2 26-SPX-RC061 583994 6975827 942.7 137.0 49.5 111.3 26-SPX-RC062 583994 6975827 942.7 141.0 69.4 118.9 26-SPX-RC063 583993 6975827 942.7 310.0 70.1 190.5 26-SPX-RC064 583994 6975826 942.6 321.5 53.6 181.4 26-SPX-RC068 583988 6975941 917.8 318.0 61.9 89.9 26-SPX-RC070 583964 6975794 940.2 138.2 45.6 100.6 26-SPX-RC071 583964 6975794 940.2 137.7 64.8 120.4 26-SPX-RC072 583963 6975794 940.1 316.8 65.5 201.2 26-SPX-RC073 583963 6975795 940.1 315.0 51.3 190.5 26-SPX-RC074 583947 6975846 926.9 142.1 67.7 179.8 26-SPX-RC076 583941 6975880 921.9 142.3 43.0 166.1 26-SPX-RC077 583941 6975880 919.8 311.0 45.7 120.4 26-SPX-RC078 583942 6975880 919.7 310.4 70.8 134.1 26-SPX-RC080 583917 6975774 931.7 314.3 55.7 201.2 26-SPX-RC082 583917 6975772 931.7 308.6 68.0 201.2 26-SPX-RC083 583917 6975773 931.7 309.5 45.2 201.2 26-SPX-RC084 583918 6975813 923.7 141.8 59.6 158.5 26-SPX-RC085 583913 6975843 918.8 140.9 45.1 146.3 26-SPX-RC087 583913 6975843 918.8 330.9 61.8 135.6 26-SPX-RC089 583907 6975889 910.8 315.8 44.4 91.4 26-SPX-RC094 583881 6975735 928.9 129.0 64.5 103.6 26-SPX-RC095 583882 6975735 928.6 128.0 45.2 80.8 26-SPX-RC096 583875 6975700 932.3 137.5 71.5 80.8 26-SPX-RC100 583857 6975794 909.6 315.1 65.7 170.7 26-SPX-RC101 583853 6975842 901.6 314.9 47.0 123.4 26-SPX-RC102 583853 6975842 901.6 313.0 67.8 120.4 26-SPX-RC109 583834 6975822 899.4 288.2 53.4 140.2 26-SPX-RC110 583822 6975763 901.9 142.1 62.4 161.5 26-SPX-RC112 583821 6975763 902.1 319.0 44.6 166.1 26-SPX-RC114 583822 6975762 901.9 161.4 56.9 153.9 26-SPX-RC115 583821 6975763 902.0 303.0 45.1 185.9 26-SPX-RC192 583836 6975822 899.4 96.5 68.7 201.2

Notes to Table 2:

Table contains information for all 2026 RC holes with results released to date Coordinate system NAD83 Zone 7N

The goal of targeting the higher-grade infill portion within the main Supremo Extension is to increase both the size and the grade of the resource for inclusion in the current Feasibility Study work. The current open-pit mineral resource estimate comprises:

Table 3. 2025 Coffee Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate

Resource Category Tonnage

(kt) Gold Grade

(g/t) Metal Content

(gold koz) Measured 1,200 1.80 69 Indicated 78,846 1.14 2,888 Measured + Indicated 80,046 1.15 2,957 Inferred 21,200 1.17 800

Notes to Table 3:

Economic parameters used in the resource are a gold price of US$2,500/oz; heap leach average recoveries for the individual metallurgical domains of 86.3% for Oxide, 76.0% for Upper Transition, 54.5% for Middle Transition and 31.4% for Lower Transition; a mining cost of C$3.27-$3.50/t, processing costs of C$6.64/t, and general and administrative costs of C$6.0/t. A CAD:USD exchange rate of 1.35 was also assumed. The calculated cut-off grades vary between 0.13 g/t Au and 0.48 g/t Au, depending on the metallurgical domain. The global weighted average cut-off grade is 0.18 g/t Au, with domain tonnage contributions comprising 64% Oxide, 18% Upper Transition, 5% Middle Transition, and 13% Lower Transition. Pit slope angles vary between 45.0 and 48.8 degrees depending on the pit area. Pit optimization was done on 12x12x10 m re-block model with a minimum of 4x4x5 m regularized SMU. Numbers have been rounded to the nearest for thousand tonnes and ounces. Differences may occur in totals due to rounding. The mineral resources described above have been prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards and Practices. Messrs. Alan J. San Martin, P.Eng. and Charley Murahwi, P.Geo. from Micon International Limited are the Qualified Person (QP) for this Mineral Resource Estimate. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they have not demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of reported Indicated and Inferred mineral resources in this news release are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define any measured resource; however, it is reasonably expected that a significant portion of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded into Indicated Mineral Resources with further exploration. Micon's QPs have not identified any legal, political, environmental, or other factors that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resource estimate.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control Procedures

RC samples are collected at the drill rig by a qualified subcontractor in conjunction with rock chips for logging. Samples are collected every 5 ft (~1.52 m) for the entire hole, with the exception of the first sample of each hole where intervals may be longer depending on recovery while casing is set. Large retention bags (36"x24") are marked with the depth of the interval and small sample bags (12"x 20") are marked with a sample ID corresponding to a sample tag book where depth interval and hole information are recorded. The sample is collected in a clean bucket from under the cyclone. The full sample and bucket are weighed and then the sample is split using a riffle splitter (1/8 split) into a retention bag and a sample bag. The retention and sample bags are weighed on a scale, and the total weight, retention bag weight, and sample bag weight are recorded in the corresponding sample tag book.

A representative spear sample is taken from the waste bucket and is dry and wet sieved on site. Chips from the sieved sample are placed in a chip tray marked with the corresponding depth interval. Retention bags are folded over and are stacked neatly at the drill site; sample bags are closed and arranged into sample shipments at the drill site. A geologist regularly checks in on each drill to ensure sample integrity, quality, and that the site is being maintained in a clean and orderly manner to prevent sampling errors and contamination. When groundwater is encountered, the drillers will attempt to "dry" the interval before it reaches the cyclone. If a sample is wet, the sample will be spear sampled rather than split, and 'wet sample' is noted in the tag book. A geologist will supervise sampling during wet drilling conditions to ensure the sample is representative.

The cyclone is checked regularly for contamination and cleaned as necessary, regardless of drilling conditions. The collected samples are brought to the main core processing area at the end of every shift where they are laid out and the sample count and sequence numbers are checked to verify against the completed tag books. Standards and blanks occur every 10 samples and the standard type is generated randomly in the acQuire database upon entry. Standards and blanks are inserted by the geo-technicians during shipment preparation. Standards and blanks procedures for RC sampling are the same as diamond drill core sampling.

All reverse circulation samples collected in 2026 were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. for preparation and assaying. Samples were typically received, crushed, and pulverized by the ALS Whitehorse preparation facility, and shipped to ALS North Vancouver for assaying. Prepared samples were assayed for gold using a conventional lead-fire assay procedure (Au-ICP21, ICP-AES) on 30 g sub-samples (50 g samples were used in 2010). Fire-assayed samples with grades in excess of 10 g/t gold were re-assayed from a second 30 g split (50 g split in 2010) using a fire assay procedure and a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). All regular drill samples were analyzed for a suite of 48 elements utilizing a four-acid digestion with a combination of ICP-AES and ICP-MS finishes (ME-MS61).

Qualified Person

Mr. Charlie Ronkos, MMSA is Talamore's EVP Exploration and the Qualified Person who has approved the technical information disclosed in this release.

Messrs. Alan J. San Martin, P.Eng. and Charley Murahwi, P.Geo. from Micon International Limited are the Qualified Persons (QPs) who prepared the Coffee Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate. Micon International Limited is "Independent" of Talamore as defined by Section 1.5 of NI 43-101. The estimate was prepared by Micon International Limited in Accordance with National Instrument 43-101 with an effective date of August 21, 2025.

About Talamore Mining

Talamore Mining Corporation (formerly Fuerte Metals Corp.) is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing the Coffee Gold Project in Yukon, Canada. Coffee is a 100%-owned, open-pit heap leach gold project in the final stages of permitting and engineering, as the Company works toward a construction decision. The project hosts 3.0 million ounces of Measured and Indicated resources and an additional 0.8 million ounces of Inferred resources. In addition to Coffee, Talamore holds a portfolio of copper and gold assets in Chile and Mexico, providing longer-term growth potential.

Talamore recognizes that protection of the land and water around the Coffee Gold Project is of central importance to the Trondëk Hwëch'in, White River First Nation, Selkirk First Nation, and the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun. The Company is focused on building long-term relationships grounded in transparency, respect, and follow-through. From day one, Talamore's approach is simple: do the work properly, be honest about it, and follow through on what we say.

Additional Information

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future development plans and the business and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets; results of exploration; the economics of processing methods; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Talamore Mining Corp.