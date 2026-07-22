Abaxx Technologies Inc.: Abaxx Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Securities Purchase Plan

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) ("Abaxx" or the "Company"), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, "Abaxx Exchange" and "Abaxx Clearing"), today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB").

Under the NCIB, Abaxx may purchase for cancellation up to 400,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), representing approximately 1.03% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of July 10, 2026. The NCIB authorizes, but does not obligate, Abaxx to purchase any Shares.

The NCIB will commence on July 24, 2026 and will terminate on July 23, 2027 or earlier if the maximum number of Shares sought under the NCIB have been repurchased. Abaxx may also terminate the NCIB earlier if it feels that it is appropriate to do so, subject to the terms of the automatic securities purchase plan described below. All Shares will be purchased on the open market through the facilities of the TSX as well as on alternative Canadian trading systems at prevailing market rates and any Shares purchased by Abaxx will be cancelled.

During the most recently completed six-month period, the average daily trading volume of the Company's common shares on the TSX was 158,201 (the "ADTV"). Under TSX rules, daily purchases will be limited to a maximum of 39,550 Shares, other than pursuant to block purchase exceptions.

Abaxx's board of directors believes the current underlying value of the Company may not be reflected in the market price of its common shares from time to time and that, at appropriate times, repurchasing its common shares represents an opportunity to allocate capital resources to reduce its outstanding common shares.

The board of directors believes this is one of those times. Having raised C$69 million at a price of C$54.25 in May of this year, the Company's financial position remains secure. The Company holds cash and cash equivalents sufficient to fund its current operational plans for approximately the next seven quarters without the need to raise additional funds, and retains the ability to raise cash from its other assets.

Most importantly, the board of directors remains confident in the Company's ability to continue to execute on those operational plans and achieve key milestones across its mutually reinforcing exchange and technology businesses, including advancing commercial adoption of its commodity futures markets and the commercial deployment of its ID++ technology. Accordingly, the board of directors has determined that the NCIB is in the best interest of Abaxx and its shareholders.

The Company has entered into an automatic securities purchase plan (the "ASPP") with its broker to permit the automatic purchase of Shares under the NCIB. The parameters established under the ASPP permit the broker to purchase up to 25,000 Shares per day, representing 15.8% of the ADTV, other than pursuant to permitted block purchase exceptions. The broker may also make one block purchase per calendar week of Shares not directly or indirectly owned by insiders of Abaxx, in accordance with TSX policies.

Purchases under the ASPP will be determined by the broker in its sole discretion based on parameters established by the Company in accordance with TSX rules, applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will become effective on July 24, 2026. The NCIB does not obligate Abaxx to purchase any particular number of Shares, and there can be no assurance as to the number of Shares, if any, that will ultimately be acquired. Any purchases made under the NCIB will be funded through available cash.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies Inc. is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transformation and the transition to an AI-augmented economy.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot and Adaptive Infrastructure, and founder and creator of Abaxx Labs and the SmarterMarkets podcast.

For more information, visit abaxx.tech | abaxx.exchange | abaxxspot.com | basecarbon.com | smartermarkets.media

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Steve Fray, CFO

Tel: +1 647-490-1590

Media Inquiries

Tara Hayes

tara@abaxx.tech



Investor Inquiries

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "plan", "should", "would", "could", "target", "purpose", "goal", "objective", "ongoing", "potential", "likely" or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, Abaxx's objectives and future plans, statements about the timing and potential purchases of Shares under the NCIB and ASPP, the NCIB being advantageous to shareholders and that the underlying value of the Company may not be reflected in the market price of the common shares. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors impacting forward-looking information include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; Abaxx's limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx's products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx's securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: the failure of energy markets and collateral use cases to develop according to the expectations of Abaxx; operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third- party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; dependence of technical infrastructure; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx's normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.