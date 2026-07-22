Remergify, Inc.: FriendsGroove Bans AI-Generated Music: Every Artist Approved by a Human

The music social network publishes its Human Music Policy - no AI-generated tracks, no voice cloning, and no automated path to becoming an artist on the platform.

NEWTON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / FriendsGroove, the social network for music that launched this month, today published its Human Music Policy: AI-generated tracks and AI voice cloning are prohibited on the platform, and every artist is approved by a person before they can open a community. The policy is live at friendsgroove.com/human-music-policy and written into the platform's Terms of Service.

The move addresses a problem now facing every open music platform. Machine-generated tracks can be produced at effectively zero cost and uploaded without limit, and major services have been forced into large-scale purges of AI-generated uploads. FriendsGroove's founder argues the threat is economic rather than aesthetic.

"AI-generated music scales infinitely at zero cost, and infinite supply destroys the one thing that makes fandom mean anything - the value of being early," said Stuart Fine, founder and CEO of Remergify, the technology company behind FriendsGroove. "Our entire platform is built on fans claiming a permanent number in an artist's community. Friend #12 is Friend #12 forever. But if a bot can mint a band, and a hundred fake artists can claim the first spots in a hundred fake communities, then finding someone first means nothing. Numbered fandom only works if the people on the other end are real."

Enforcement is structural, not a filter. Rather than attempting to detect AI-generated audio - which the company says is unreliable by nature - FriendsGroove places its gate at the artist level. Artist status is granted only after a human reviews an application that includes links to the applicant's existing work; there is no automated or self-serve path to becoming an artist on the platform. Each artist may open exactly one community, permanently, preventing any single account from operating a farm of fabricated acts. Every track upload requires the artist to attest that they own the recording and that it was performed by humans. And any artist who receives tips must first complete Stripe's identity verification, meaning a real, verifiable person stands behind every paid artist on the platform.

"You cannot reliably verify a recording by listening to it, and anyone who says otherwise is selling something," Fine said. "So we don't judge audio. We vouch for people. A human approves a human - that's the whole policy, and it happens to be what our platform is about anyway."

What is and isn't prohibited. The policy bans fully AI-generated tracks, AI voice cloning of any person living or dead, and passing off machine-generated work as human performance. It expressly permits the production tools musicians already use - digital audio workstations, plugins, samplers, auto-tune, quantization, stem separation, and AI-assisted mixing and mastering. "We're not the tool police," Fine said. "We're drawing a line at authorship. A human wrote it and a human performed it. That's the line."

Violations result in takedown and a permanent ban. The company also commits that if a community is found to be fraudulent, the friend numbers its members claimed will be retired rather than reissued - so no listener inherits a spot in a fake community.

About FriendsGroove. FriendsGroove is the social network for music: mutual friendships, a friends-only feed with no algorithm and no advertising, artist communities in which every fan claims a permanent numbered spot, and direct fan-to-artist economics with artists keeping 95% of every tip. FriendsGroove is developed and operated by Remergify, a technology holding company that builds and owns a portfolio of software ventures. The platform is live at app.friendsgroove.com .

For artists: Artists can open a community today; the founding artist program and the full Human Music Policy are at friendsgroove.com/bands and friendsgroove.com/human-music-policy .

Media Contact Stuart Fine, Founder & CEO, Remergify stuart@remergify.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/friendsgroove-bans-ai-generated-music-every-artist-approved-by-a-human-1194717