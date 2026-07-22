Alpha Modus Corp.: Alpha Modus Names Sasha Asgary Chief Strategy Officer to Lead Its Next Phase of Growth

CORNELIUS, N.C., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMOD ) ("Alpha Modus") today named Sasha Asgary Chief Strategy Officer, tasking him with steering the company's next phase of corporate growth.

Mr. Asgary architected ARIA , Adaptive Retail Intelligence Architecture, for Alpha Modus wholly-owned subsidiary, Alpha Modus, Corp., and led Alpha Modus's corporate communications before stepping into the strategy role. As Chief Strategy Officer, he will oversee the entire Alpha Modus corporate family, from steering ARIA towards retail enterprises deployment to the strategy behind the national expansion of Alpha Cash , the mobile financial services product operated through Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC. He will also shape the company's capital planning and the partnership and acquisition activity meant to accelerate that growth.

The appointment pairs with a second leadership move. Chris Chumas, previously Chief Strategy Officer, has been named Executive Vice-President of Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC, where he will run Alpha Cash operations through its multi-state rollout. The two changes put dedicated senior leadership on each side of the company: corporate strategy and growth under Mr. Asgary, and operations of the financial services business under Mr. Chumas.

The two appointments come as Alpha Modus shifts from concepts to implementation and scaling. While Alpha Modus, Corp.'s patent portfolio remains the foundation of the company's approach to overall corporate and competitive strategy, growth is the larger effort now, ensuring execution at Alpha Cash remains paramount and that ARIA is being properly managed for deployment into retail enterprises.

"We are moving from proving what we built to growing it, and that needs someone who can hold strategy and capital markets in the same view," said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. "Sasha has run that playbook his whole career, and he already knows this company from the inside. Working alongside Sasha for the next phase of our growth will be a pleasure."

"I have spent my career helping companies find where growth actually comes from," said Sasha Asgary, Chief Strategy Officer, Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. "We have two business segments that are solving real world problems which create a tremendous opportunity for the company to help clients and users. I intend to keep building momentum with the team, delivering and iterating on best-in-class products while making sure the company creates shareholder value every quarter."

Mr. Asgary brings nearly two decades of capital markets and corporate strategy experience spanning technology, AI, e-commerce and fintech. He has counseled executives in private and public markets on strategic positioning, M&A, go-public readiness and investor relations.

More information about ARIA can be found at aria.alphamodus.com and from the May 27, 2026 press release

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ("Alpha Modus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented "closed-loop" retail AI framework, Sense - Decide - Deliver - Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

Website: www.alphamodus.com

Patent portfolio: Open Link

Press room: alphamodus.com/press-room

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ("Alpha Modus") cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com