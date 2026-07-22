SKYX Platforms Corp.: SKYX Will Supply its Plug & Play Technologies During a Renovation of a Marriott City Center Hotel in Durham, NC

The Hotel is Part of the Shaner Hotel Group, a Prominent Hotel Developer with Over 80 Hotels in the U.S. and Globally

The Renovation is in Process and Will Include Rooms, Suites, Lobby, Ballroom, Gym, Bars, Restaurants, Meeting Rooms, Corridors, Among Other Hotel Areas

SKYX's Technologies Expansion Provides Additional Opportunities for Future Recurring Revenues through Interchangeability, Upgrades, AI Services, Monitoring, Subscriptions, Among Others

MIAMI, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the "Company" or "SKYX"), an award winning highly disruptive advanced smart home and AI platform technology company with over 100 U.S. and global pending and issued patents and a portfolio of 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become advanced-safe-smart instantly as the new standard, today announced it will deploy its advanced lighting and smart technologies during a renovation of a Marriott city center hotel in downtown Durham, North Carolina. The hotel is part of the Shaner Hotel Group that owns over 80 hotels in the U.S. and globally.

The Marriott Durham City Center hotel has 190 rooms and suites. The hotel amenities and areas include bars, restaurants, club lounge, meeting rooms, fitness center, business center, among other hotel facilities.

During the renovation SKYX is expected to supply thousands of units of its advanced smart plug & play technologies comprising ceiling lighting, ceiling fans, recessed lights, down lights, EXIT signs, emergency lights, indoor and outdoor wall lights among other advanced smart products.





The Marriott Durham Citi Center Hotel

Lance Shaner, Founder and CEO of the Shaner Hotel Group, said; "We are excited to use SKYX's advanced plug & play technologies during our planned renovation of our Durham, NC Marriott hotel. We expect to deploy SKYX's technologies in additional hotels in our group as well. By integrating SKYX's technologies into these properties, we will cut significant time and cost while advancing the lifestyle and safety standards of our hotels and buildings."



Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said; "We are very happy to deploy our technologies in the Durham, NC Marriott hotel for a U.S. leading hotel developer such as the Shaner Hotel Group. We look forward to continued growth in our hotel segment, driven by our advanced technologies and the significant time and cost savings they provide for hotel renovations and new construction."

For more information about the Shaner Hotel Group click here: www.shanercorp.com

For more information about SKYX click here: www.skyx.com

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced, safe, smart and AI platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.skyx.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "evaluate," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "seek," "should," "target" "view," "will," or "would," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company's reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company's ability to achieve positive cash flows; the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company's ability to capture market share; the Company's estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company's ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company's ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company's actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company's business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

Ronald A. Both

Encore Investor Relations

rb@encore-ir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3362463-f757-42d2-887c-f28eed96f3b0