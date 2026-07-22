The new platform verifies AI-generated code at the speed it's written, cutting production incidents 90%, accelerating releases 47%, and reclaiming 38% of engineering capacity across enterprise deployments.

Executive Summary

AI has widened the gap between how fast code is written and how fast it can be verified: developers now produce 741% more code while release velocity has risen under 20%. Unable to keep up, 53% of enterprises knowingly ship critical defects to production.

Enterprises running AURA achieved 90% fewer production incidents, 47% faster release cycles, and 38% of engineering capacity reclaimed , independently validated.

, independently validated. A Wakefield Research study of 400 engineering leaders found 65% suffered a $500,000+ quality incident last year, and 38% lost a major customer to a software defect.

Sauce Labs is trusted by 8 of the world's 10 largest financial institutions and 300,000+ enterprise users, and is the world's first ISO 42001-certified test automation platform. AURA is available now.

AI writes code faster than any team can verify it. Developers now produce 741% more code while release velocity has risen less than 20%. This AI code verification gap has broken a QA model built on manual effort and fragile automation; in a new Wakefield Research study, 53% of enterprises admit they routinely ship code to production with known critical issues, and 80% have already traced a production incident to AI-generated code.

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Today Sauce Labs, the test automation leader created by the founders of Selenium and Appium, introduced AURA, its AI-Unified Release Assurance platform, to close that gap. AURA is the only closed-loop agentic platform that authors, runs, and analyzes tests with an autonomous learning loop, verifying every release against business intent at the pace AI generates code, with enterprise governance, security, and humans in control. AURA integrates seamlessly into existing development stacks, CI/CD pipelines, and DevOps systems, so teams adopt it without disruption.

Enterprises running AURA achieve independently validated results:

90%+ fewer production incidents

47% faster release cycles

38% of engineering capacity reclaimed

"There's an exponentially widening gap between AI code velocity and quality, and it's created a verification bottleneck no team can staff its way out of," said Dr. Prince Kohli, CEO of Sauce Labs. "The answer isn't more headcount. It's a paradigm shift to intent-driven test authoring, execution, and analysis with an autonomous learning loop, with humans in control. That is AURA: continuous release verification at the speed of AI."

Enterprises are already seeing it in production. Walmart accelerated release cycles 30x, from twice a month to twice a day. Keller Williams increased test coverage 70% and cut release cycles more than 60%.

"When someone is searching for their perfect home, they're full of excitement. But if the app isn't working properly-failing to return accurate data or crashing-we lose a valuable opportunity. That's something we simply won't allow to happen. We want every person to find their dream home effortlessly," said a Senior Engineering Manager at Keller Williams. "With Sauce Labs, we can test all of the platform combinations we know are being used by agents and homeowners in the market."

The verification crisis, quantified

Alongside the launch, Sauce Labs published The Enterprise AI Code Verification Crisis 2026, an independent Wakefield Research study of 400 U.S. executives and engineering leaders. The findings make the stakes concrete:

65% say their worst quality incident in the past year cost $500,000 or more

say their worst quality incident in the past year cost 90% reported serious business impact from software defects, and 38% lost a major customer

reported serious business impact from software defects, and 66% admit compromising quality or testing standards to hit a release deadline

admit compromising quality or testing standards to hit a release deadline 92% doubt their current safeguards can catch AI failures before they reach users

doubt their current safeguards can catch AI failures before they reach users 64% grew QA headcount over the past year, and incidents still climbed

The study also exposes a measurement blind spot: among enterprises using AI testing tools, 89% report positive ROI, but they measure speed and output, not defect escape rates or post-deployment incidents. The flattering numbers get tracked. The failures don't.

About AURA

Sauce Labs AURA is an agentic AI platform that closes the loop from business intent to production confidence, authoring, running, and analyzing tests at AI speed, with humans in control. It marks a shift from testing to release assurance: instead of checking whether code works, AURA continuously verifies that every release does what the business intended, learning from each release to make the next one safer. Built by the founders of Selenium and Appium and informed by more than 8.7 billion test executions, AURA is trusted by 8 of the world's 10 largest financial institutions and 300,000+ enterprise users, and is the world's first ISO 42001-certified test automation platform. AURA is available now.

Read the full report: saucelabs.com/resources/report/the-enterprise-ai-code-verification-crisis. Learn more at saucelabs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260722320853/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jordan Tewell, 10Fold Communications for Sauce Labs, saucelabs@10fold.com