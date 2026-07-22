Originally developed for the Xbox Kinect, the family-friendly flying racer is reborn on Nex Playground with enhanced gameplay for a new generation of players

Nex, the company behind Nex Playground, the active play system that gets families moving together, today introduced the nostalgic title Freefall Racers to its Play Pass catalog. Originally developed by Smoking Gun Interactive for the Xbox Kinect in 2013, the game is making a generational comeback over a decade later, revamped and optimized for its new home on Nex Playground.

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In Freefall Racers, players suit up as adventurous flying squirrels, racing through colorful skies, weaving through obstacles, soaring around tight turns, and chasing victory across imaginative courses.

In Freefall Racers, players suit up as adventurous flying squirrels, racing through colorful skies, weaving through obstacles, soaring around tight turns, and chasing victory across imaginative courses. Using motion-based technology on Nex Playground, players can lean, dodge, and steer through each race seamlessly, transforming movement into fast-paced competition that gets the whole family off the couch and into the action.

The Nex Playground version builds on the original experience with gameplay enhancements designed specifically for today's families, including:

Full-body flying gameplay that lets players control their character using natural body movement

that lets players control their character using natural body movement Eight colorful race tracks spanning vibrant environments with unique obstacles and challenges

spanning vibrant environments with unique obstacles and challenges Single-player and local two-player modes for solo adventures or head-to-head family competition

for solo adventures or head-to-head family competition Flight Assist for smoother, more approachable controls optimized for Nex Playground

for smoother, more approachable controls optimized for Nex Playground Flight School , a new tutorial that helps players quickly master flying mechanics

, a new tutorial that helps players quickly master flying mechanics Cup Collection mode featuring multiple championship cups to conquer

featuring multiple championship cups to conquer XP progression system that unlocks new characters, tracks and cups as players advance

"Some games may be ahead of their time," said David Lee, CEO and co-founder of Nex. "Freefall Racers has always had an incredibly fun core concept, and using motion technology on Nex Playground finally allows that vision to shine for families. It's a perfect example of how great gameplay can find new life on the right platform with the right audience, and we're excited to welcome it to Nex Playground."

"We are thrilled to bring Freefall Racers to Nex Playground! We can't wait for families to meet our zany flying squirrel crew and start soaring down unique landscapes," said Jacob Barrows, Studio Head of Smoking Gun Interactive. "With three distinct speed classes and many tracks, cups, and characters to unlock, there is a perfect experience for every racer, whether you're just starting out or aiming for gold in every race. Freefall Racers will be flying onto your Nex Playground on July 22nd!"

Players can take flight exclusively on Nex Playground through Play Pass, the content subscription service that unlocks the full catalog of games and experiences on Nex Playground. Bringing Freefall Racers to Play Pass reflects Nex's commitment to growing its catalog of active-play experiences while creating new opportunities for developers to reach family audiences. By making games available through a continually expanding subscription catalog, Nex helps connect players with new experiences while giving standout motion-controlled titles a new home. Play Pass is sold separately and can be added at any time. To learn more, visit nexplayground.com.

About Nex

Nex is on a mission to connect families and friends through active play. Created by parents for parents, Nex combines technology and play to deliver fun, social, and interactive experiences powered by natural body motion. Its award-winning active play system, Nex Playground, is the only controller-free console built specifically for kids and families with safety and privacy at the core of its design. Nex Playground is kidSAFE+ COPPA compliant and a member of the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI) in the U.S. In the U.K., Nex Playground aligns with GDPR requirements, earning PEGI 3 age ratings on the included starter bundle. Motion-tracking data and processing stay local to the device, and every system includes a built-in camera cover.

Nex Playground with Play Pass features a growing catalog of 60+ active games, from sports to dance, fitness, and educational experiences, including Nex Originals and collaborations with partners such as Paramount, Hasbro, Sesame Workshop, and NBCUniversal. Nex has been recognized by Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, TIME's Best Inventions, and Parents' Best Entertainment System for Families, and has earned Red Dot, IDEA, and Core77 international design awards.

Nex Playground is available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Sam's Club online and select retail stores in the U.S. and Canada, and is available in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland at Amazon U.K., Argos, and Smyths Toys. To learn more, visit nexplayground.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

About Smoking Gun Interactive

Located in beautiful Vancouver, British Columbia, Smoking Gun Interactive (SGI) is an industry-leading game development studio focused on creating world-class titles that engage and entertain audiences across the globe. The studio was founded in 2007 by the award-winning industry veterans and creative forces behind Company of Heroes, regarded as one of the greatest real-time strategy games of all time. Best known for hit titles such as Age of Empires: Castle Siege and Microsoft Solitaire Collection, Smoking Gun prides itself on innovative gameplay and engaging experiences that push the boundaries across a diverse range of genres. To learn more about us, please visit our website at www.smokingguninc.com.

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Contacts:

nex@berlinrosen.com