JetStream Security Achieves FedRAMP Class D Certification Through Second Front, Expanding Secure AI Governance Access for Federal Agencies

JetStream SAIG Platform, the security-first AI governance control plane, is now certified at FedRAMP Class D (High), giving federal agencies and private companies a single system to deploy agentic AI with enterprise visibility, identity-bound accountability, and runtime control.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / JetStream Security, the security-first AI governance platform, in partnership with Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world, today announced that JetStream's SAIG Platform has achieved FedRAMP Class D (High) Certification through Second Front's Game Warden platform. JetStream's SAIG Platform is the first purpose-built AI governance control plane to achieve FedRAMP Class D (High) Certification, giving federal agencies a dedicated system for governing AI at the agentic level rather than retrofitting security tools that were not designed for this purpose. JetStream is one of the fastest companies ever to achieve FedRAMP Class D (High) Certification, hitting the milestone just over a year after founding, a testament to both the urgency of the mandate and the maturity of the platform built to meet it.

Governments and enterprises aren't falling behind on AI because they lack ambition or compute. They're stalling because adoption outpaced governance, and they never fully established trust to begin with. Development teams scatter foundation-model API keys across their environments with no central record, and they assemble agents without assigning a documented owner, defining a scope, or setting an authorization boundary. By the time security and compliance teams write governance policies to address all this, those policies rarely make it into production enforcement.

JetStream SAIG Platform was built exactly for this moment, closing the five core AI trust gaps that prevent organizations from safely moving AI into production: visibility into what AI is running, design control over how AI systems are built and approved, identity and attribution that ties every agent and action to an owner, runtime governance that keeps live behavior within approved boundaries, and financial accountability for AI cost.

"Federal agencies are being asked to move faster on AI while being held to the highest standards of security, accountability, and auditability," said Jared Phipps, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of JetStream Security. "Those two mandates aren't in conflict, but only if the governance infrastructure exists to support both. FedRAMP Class D (High) Certification of the JetStream SAIG Platform means agencies no longer have to choose between speed and trust. They can deploy AI at scale, knowing every agent is known, every workflow is authorized, and every action is traceable back to an identity. This is the infrastructure the federal AI mission has been waiting for."

The certification arrives as federal agencies operate under a converging set of requirements that demand exactly what JetStream delivers. OMB M-25-21 requires every CFO Act agency to maintain a public AI Use Case Inventory and establish an AI Governance Board, both of which presuppose a live, auditable record of AI assets and workflows. M-25-22 directs agencies to drive efficient AI acquisition through governance rigor and measurable accountability. Executive Order 13960 requires federal AI to be purposeful, performance-driven, and transparent. M-26-04 revises LLM procurement requirements and directs agencies to maintain unbiased AI principles through prompt inspection and model response oversight, a capability JetStream's AI Hub enforces inline across all AI traffic. Taken together, these mandates do not merely encourage AI governance: they require it to be operational, auditable, and tied to identity.

With JetStream Security's SAIG platform now FedRAMP Class D (High) Certified, federal civilian agencies as well as state, local, and territorial entities, now have a concrete path to observe and control AI, closing the AI trust gap and delivering on Executive Order, Promoting the Use of Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence in the Federal Government. FedRAMP Class D (High), the federal government's highest cloud security standard for unclassified systems, requires more than 400 controls to protect sensitive data, including controlled unclassified information (CUI). Through GovRAMP reciprocity, state and local governments can also rely on FedRAMP certifications instead of conducting separate security assessments, helping agencies and federal system integrators adopt trusted AI platforms like JetStream Security's S.A.I.G more quickly.

Commercial enterprises and regulated industries across finance, healthcare, biotech, energy, and other sectors are increasingly requiring FedRAMP High-certified platforms from vendors, because the certification offers something most commercial frameworks do not: independently verified, continuously monitored, third-party validation of a platform's security posture.

"JetStream is solving one of the hardest problems in federal AI, governing agents at scale so every action is known, owned, and accountable," said Mamie Cruse, Chief Mission Officer at Second Front. "Their FedRAMP Class D (High) certification is proof that speed and trust aren't a trade-off. Second Front is proud to clear the path so this capability reaches the mission at the speed of relevance."

Second Front's Game Warden provides the most complete deployment pathways across the federal government, enabling software companies to operate across civilian agencies, the Department of War, and the intelligence community, from unclassified environments to the most secure mission systems.

JetStream Security and Second Front will continue working together to expand access to JetStream's SAIG Platform across defense and civilian federal agencies. The platform, which includes AI Manifest, AI Blueprints, Identity Broker, Key Broker, AI Drift Detection, and the Verified MCP Catalog, is now available up to FedRAMP High Certification.

Federal agencies interested in a demo or deployment assessment can contact sales@jetstream.security .

About JetStream Security

JetStream Security makes AI governable at enterprise scale by providing unified visibility and control across all AI activities so that AI becomes a managed asset, not an unmanaged liability. The JetStream SAIG Platform closes the five AI trust gaps of visibility, design control, identity and attribution, runtime governance, and financial accountability - all of which block organizations from scaling AI with confidence. When those gaps are closed, every AI asset is known, every workflow is approved, every action is traceable, and every agent has an owner. Learn more at www.jetstream.security .

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world. We eliminate the friction that slows innovation, enabling faster, more secure development and deployment of software across government and regulated networks. Built by national security veterans and backed by top-tier venture capital, our platform is trusted by the world's leading organizations to cut deployment timelines from years to weeks. We move fast, solve hard problems, and deliver trusted capabilities where they're needed most. Our work strengthens global security and gives the United States and its allies a lasting competitive advantage. Learn more at secondfront.com .

Media Contact

Mia Balaban

mia@tellny.com

JetStream Contact

Nina Frazier, Brand Director

nina.frazier@jetstream.security

2F Contact

press@secondfront.com

SOURCE: JetStream

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/jetstream-security-achieves-fedramp-class-d-high-certification-th-1194201