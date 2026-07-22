Pihlajalinna Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Pihlajalinna lowers its guidance for 2026

Pihlajalinna Plc Inside Information 22 July 2026 at 4:45 p.m. EEST

Inside information, profit warning: Pihlajalinna lowers its guidance for 2026

Pihlajalinna lowers its revenue guidance and expects its relative profitability to remain at the level previously guided. Total demand in the healthcare market has remained low during 2026 compared to the comparison periods, and the divestments of residential care units have progressed faster than expected. In Healthcare Services, development and adjustment measures support profitability in a challenging market situation.



New outlook for 2026

Pihlajalinna's revenue is expected to decline by approximately EUR 85 million in 2026 due to the expiry of outsourcing agreements and the divestment of residential care units. Pihlajalinna will focus on organic growth and further improvement in profitability. The new operating model which entered into effect at the beginning of the year will ensure that development and growth align with our strategy and respond to the transformation of our business.

The Group estimates revenue to be approximately EUR 550-570 million (EUR 652.3 million in 2025).

The Group estimates the adjusted operating profit before the amortisation and impairment of intangible assets (EBITA) to be 9-10 per cent of revenue (10.0 per cent of revenue in 2025).

Development in demand and general economic environment may have a more significant impact on Pihlajalinna's financial result than currently expected.

Previous outlook for 2026 (issued on 12 February 2026, reiterated on 28 April 2026)

Pihlajalinna's revenue is expected to decline by approximately EUR 83 million from 2025 levels due to the expiry of outsourcing agreements and the divestment of residential care units. In 2026, Pihlajalinna will focus on organic growth and further improvement in profitability. The new operating model which entered into effect at the beginning of the year, will ensure that development and growth align with our strategy and respond to the transformation of our business.

The Group estimates revenue to be approximately EUR 570-600 million (EUR 652.3 million in 2025).

The Group estimates the adjusted operating profit before the amortisation and impairment of intangible assets (EBITA) to be 9-10 per cent of revenue (10.0 per cent of revenue in 2025).

Development in demand and general economic environment may have a more significant impact on Pihlajalinna's financial result than currently expected.

Pihlajalinna will publish Half Year Financial Report for the period of January 1-June 30, 2026 on Thursday, 23 July 2026 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EEST).

Pihlajalinna Plc

Further information:

Tuula Lehto, Executive Vice President, Communications, Marketing and Sustainability

+358 40 588 5343, tuula.lehto@pihlajalinna.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

pihlajalinna.fi/en/investors ?

Pihlajalinna in brief

Pihlajalinna is a healthcare reformer, building effective care pathways and the most attractive corporate culture in the industry. Pihlajalinna is the most committed partner for insurance partners', corporations' and the public sector's success. The Group provides comprehensive, high-quality services through private clinics, hospitals, remote channels, work ability-supporting occupational healthcare as well as social and healthcare solutions for the public sector that deliver overall cost effectiveness. Approximately 4,500 employees and 2,300 practitioners work at Pihlajalinna. In 2025, Pihlajalinna's revenue was 652 million euros. Pihlajalinna's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. Read more?www.pihlajalinna.fi.