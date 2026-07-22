DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: CAR T-Cell Therapy for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Set for Robust Growth at a CAGR of ~7% Through 2036, Driven by Expanding Indications and Clinical Adoption | DelveInsight

The CAR T-cell therapy for NHL market is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by the transition from conventional chemo-immunotherapy to advanced cell-based treatment modalities. Strong efficacy in R/R disease, growing adoption in 2L and beyond, and the launch of emerging therapies such as Zamtocabtagene autoleucel (Miltenyi Biomedicine), Rapcabtagene autoleucel (Novartis), WU-CART-007 (Wugen), and others will further propel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, CAR T-cell therapy for NHL emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Market Summary

The market size for CAR T-cell therapy for NHL was found to be USD 3.2 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest CAR T-cell therapy for NHL treatment market size, approximately 59% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The total incident cases of selected CAR-T indications in NHL across the 7MM were approximately 159,000 in 2025 and are expected to rise throughout the forecast period from 2026 to 2036.

in 2025 and are expected to rise throughout the forecast period from 2026 to 2036. Leading CAR T-cell therapy for NHL companies, such as Miltenyi Biomedicine, Novartis, Wugen, Allogene Therapeutics, Imugene, Legend Biotech, Caribou Biosciences, Juno Therapeutics, Mustang Bio, CRISPR Therapeutics, 2seventy bio, and others, are developing new CAR T-cell therapy for NHL treatment drugs that can be available in the CAR T-cell therapy for NHL market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new CAR T-cell therapy for NHL treatment drugs that can be available in the CAR T-cell therapy for NHL market in the coming years. The promising CAR T-cell therapies for NHL in clinical trials include Zamtocabtagene autoleucel, Rapcabtagene autoleucel, WU-CART-007, Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel, Azercabtagene Zapreleucel, LB2501, Vispacabtagene regedleucel, JCAR017, MB-106, CTX110, bbT369, and others.

and others. In 2036, among all the therapies for CAR T- cell in NHL, the highest revenue is estimated to be generated by DLBCL in the United States.

Discover what is the future of the CAR T-cell therapy for NHL treatment market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/car-t-cell-therapy-for-non-hodgkins-lymphoma-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Market

Rising Incidence of Relapsed and Refractory NHL: The increasing number of patients with R/R NHL, particularly aggressive subtypes such as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), is fueling demand for advanced treatment options. CAR T-cell therapy provides a promising alternative for patients with limited therapeutic choices.

The increasing number of patients with R/R NHL, particularly aggressive subtypes such as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), is fueling demand for advanced treatment options. CAR T-cell therapy provides a promising alternative for patients with limited therapeutic choices. Growing Investment in Cell and Gene Therapy: Significant investments from pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and investors are accelerating CAR T-cell research and commercialization. Strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and pipeline expansion are further strengthening the competitive landscape.

Significant investments from pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and investors are accelerating CAR T-cell research and commercialization. Strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and pipeline expansion are further strengthening the competitive landscape. Growing Clinical Trial Activity: A robust pipeline of clinical studies evaluating CAR T-cell therapies, including Zamtocabtagene autoleucel (Miltenyi Biomedicine), Rapcabtagene autoleucel (Novartis), WU-CART-007 (Wugen), Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel (Allogene Therapeutics), Azercabtagene Zapreleucel (Imugene), LB2501 (Legend Biotech), Vispacabtagene regedleucel (Caribou Biosciences), JCAR017 (Juno Therapeutics), MB-106 (Mustang Bio), CTX110 (CRISPR Therapeutics), bbT369 (2seventy bio), and others, is expected to expand future market opportunities.

A robust pipeline of clinical studies evaluating CAR T-cell therapies, including (Miltenyi Biomedicine), (Novartis), (Wugen), (Allogene Therapeutics), (Imugene), (Legend Biotech), (Caribou Biosciences), (Juno Therapeutics), (Mustang Bio), (CRISPR Therapeutics), (2seventy bio), and others, is expected to expand future market opportunities. Shift Toward Personalized Cancer Treatment: The broader transition toward precision oncology is accelerating the adoption of personalized therapies such as CAR T cells. As an autologous, targeted immunotherapy, CAR T-cell treatment aligns with the evolving focus on individualized cancer care and improved long-term outcomes.

According to Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, the entry of emerging and late-stage CAR T-cell therapies is expected to intensify competition in the CAR T-cell therapy landscape for NHL during the forecast period, with key indications such as MCL and FL representing leading areas of focus and growth.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Market Analysis

CAR T-cell therapy has transformed the treatment paradigm for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, with therapeutic strategies aimed at inducing sustained and long-lasting remissions, particularly in patients with relapsed or refractory disease.

Most currently available therapies target tumor-associated antigens such as CD19, while treatment decisions are guided by factors including lymphoma subtype, disease stage, and previous treatment history.

The CAR T-cell therapy landscape for NHL continues to expand, supported by growing clinical adoption across multiple lymphoma subtypes, including Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL), Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), Follicular Lymphoma (FL), Primary Mediastinal Large B-cell Lymphoma (PMBCL), Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL), and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (SLL).

Increasing utilization is being driven by the significant unmet need among relapsed or refractory patients, broader use in earlier treatment settings, and more refined patient selection based on transplant eligibility and disease characteristics.

The NHL CAR T-cell therapy market features a combination of commercially available and investigational therapies across various lines of treatment.

Approved products such as TECARTUS, BREYANZI, KYMRIAH, and YESCARTA are complemented by a robust pipeline that includes candidates such as CTX110, Zamtocabtagene autoleucel, Cemacabtagene ansegedleucel, Rapcabtagene autoleucel, and MB-106 , underscoring continued innovation and an increasingly competitive development environment.

are complemented by a robust pipeline that includes candidates such as , underscoring continued innovation and an increasingly competitive development environment. Although considerable advances have been made, the CAR T-cell therapy pipeline for NHL continues to evolve, with research efforts directed toward expanding treatment options for additional lymphoma subtypes, including MCL, DLBCL, FL, PMBCL, MZL, and CLL/SLL.

Developers are also prioritizing next-generation and allogeneic CAR T-cell platforms designed to improve treatment safety, broaden patient access, and enhance the durability of clinical responses.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Competitive Landscape

Some of the CAR T-cell therapies for NHL under development include Zamtocabtagene autoleucel (Miltenyi Biomedicine), Rapcabtagene autoleucel (Novartis), WU-CART-007 (Wugen), Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel (Allogene Therapeutics), Azercabtagene Zapreleucel (Imugene), LB2501 (Legend Biotech), Vispacabtagene regedleucel (Caribou Biosciences), JCAR017 (Juno Therapeutics), MB-106 (Mustang Bio), CTX110 (CRISPR Therapeutics), bbT369 (2seventy bio), and others.

Allogene Therapeutics' Cemacabtagene ansegedleucel (ALLO-501A) is an investigational next-generation anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR-T therapy developed without the rituximab recognition domains present in ALLO-501. This design may expand its use to a wider group of patients, including those with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) who have recently received rituximab. The therapy is manufactured using Cellectis' TALEN gene-editing technology.

Novartis' Rapcabtagene autoleucel is an experimental autologous CD19-directed CAR-T-cell therapy developed on the T-Charge platform. In the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) cohort of a first-in-human, multicenter, Phase I dose-escalation trial, the therapy demonstrated encouraging clinical activity and a favorable preliminary profile.

Legend Biotech's LB2501 is a novel investigational in vivo CAR-T therapy that simultaneously targets CD19 and CD20 and is designed to generate CAR-T cells directly within the patient's body after a single intravenous infusion. As a potential first-in-class therapy, it is currently being assessed in an ongoing Phase I, open-label clinical trial (NCT07002112) involving patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies to evaluate its safety, tolerability, and early signs of clinical efficacy.

Caribou Biosciences' Vispacabtagene regedleucel (vispa-cel; formerly CB-010) is the lead clinical-stage candidate and an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy being developed for patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (R/R B-NHL). The therapy is distinguished by its PD-1 gene knockout, making it, to current knowledge, the first allogeneic CAR-T therapy in clinical development to incorporate this genome-editing approach. By eliminating PD-1 expression, the strategy is intended to reduce premature CAR-T cell exhaustion and enhance the therapy's antitumor efficacy.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the CAR T-cell therapy for NHL market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the CAR T-cell therapy for NHL market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which pipeline drugs could transform CAR T-cell therapy for NHL treatment @ CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Drugs

Recent Developments in the CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Market

In June 2026, Legend Biotech Corporation reported the first clinical proof-of-concept results for LB2501, its investigational in vivo dual-targeting CD19/CD20 CAR-T cell therapy, in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (R/R B-NHL). The findings are being showcased in a late-breaking presentation (Abstract LB5006) at the 2026 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress.

reported the first clinical proof-of-concept results for LB2501, its investigational in vivo dual-targeting CD19/CD20 CAR-T cell therapy, in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (R/R B-NHL). The findings are being showcased in a late-breaking presentation (Abstract LB5006) at the 2026 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress. In April 2026, the US FDA granted full approval to TECARTUS for adult patients with relapsed or refractory MCL, supported by efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetic data from the ZUMA-2 study, including patients who are BTKi-naïve after one or more prior lines of therapy.

the US FDA granted full approval to TECARTUS for adult patients with relapsed or refractory MCL, supported by efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetic data from the ZUMA-2 study, including patients who are BTKi-naïve after one or more prior lines of therapy. In February 2026, Gilead Sciences (Kite) announced that the US FDA approved an update to YESCARTA labeling, removing the prior limitation of use in patients with relapsed or refractory primary CNS lymphoma (PCNSL), reinforcing its safety profile and making it the only CAR T-cell therapy with this restriction removed for large B-cell lymphoma.

announced that the US FDA approved an update to YESCARTA labeling, removing the prior limitation of use in patients with relapsed or refractory primary CNS lymphoma (PCNSL), reinforcing its safety profile and making it the only CAR T-cell therapy with this restriction removed for large B-cell lymphoma. In December 2025, the US FDA approved BREYANZI as the first CAR T-cell therapy in the US for adults with MZL who have relapsed or failed after two or more prior lines of therapy, where it works by engineering a patient's T cells to target and destroy cancer cells.

CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Epidemiology Segmentation

The CAR T-cell therapy for NHL epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current CAR T-cell therapy for NHL patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Across the 7MM, CAR T-cell therapy demonstrates promising potential in multiple NHL indications, including MCL, DLBCL (with the highest number of incident cases around 78,000), FL, PMBCL, MZL, and CLL/SLL.

The CAR T-cell therapy for NHL treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Incidence of Promising Indications for CAR-T in NHL Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) Follicular lymphoma (FL) Primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) Marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) Chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small-cell lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL)



CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Market CAGR 7 % CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Market Size in 2025 USD 3.2 Billion Key CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Companies Miltenyi Biomedicine, Novartis, Wugen, Allogene Therapeutics, Imugene, Legend Biotech, Caribou Biosciences, Juno Therapeutics, Mustang Bio, CRISPR Therapeutics, 2seventy bio, Gilead Sciences (Kite Pharma), BMS, and others Key CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Therapies Zamtocabtagene autoleucel, Rapcabtagene autoleucel, WU-CART-007, Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel, Azercabtagene Zapreleucel, LB2501, Vispacabtagene regedleucel, JCAR017, MB-106, CTX110, bbT369, YESCARTA, KYMRIAH, BREYANZI, and others

Scope of the CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Market Report

CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Patient Population Forecast

CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Therapeutics Market Size

CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Pipeline Analysis

CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Market Size and Trends

CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Market Opportunity

CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL

CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the top emerging CAR T-cell therapies for @ CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Market Key Insights 2 CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 CAR T- cell in NHL Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of CAR T-cells in NHL by Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of CAR T-cells in NHL by Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy in Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Understanding Lymphoma 7.3 Signs and Symptoms 7.4 Staging 7.5 Diagnosis of NHL 8 Treatment of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy in Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) 9 Treatment Guidelines 10 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy in Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) 10.1 Key Findings 10.2 Assumptions and Rationale 10.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 10.4 The United States 10.4.1 Total NHL incident cases in selected subtypes in the United States 10.4.2 Total eligible cases of NHL for CAR-T in the United States 10.5 EU4 and the UK 10.6 Japan 11 Patient Journey of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy in Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) 12 Marketed Therapies 12.1 Marketed Competitive Landscape of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy in Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) 12.2 YESCARTA (axicabtagene ciloleucel): Gilead Sciences (Kite Pharma) 12.2.1 Drug Description 12.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 12.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 12.2.5 Clinical Development 12.2.5.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.2.6 Analyst's Views 12.3 KYMRIAH (tisagenlecleucel): Novartis 12.4 BREYANZI (lisocabtagene maraleucel): Bristol Myers Squibb 12.5 TECARTUS (brexucabtagene autoleucel): Gilead Sciences (Kite Pharma) 13 Emerging Drugs 13.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy in Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) 13.2 Rapcabtagene autoleucel: Novartis 13.2.1 Drug Description 13.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 13.2.3 Clinical Development 13.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 13.2.4 Analyst's Views 13.3 Zamtocabtagene autoleucel: Miltenyi Biomedicine 13.4 MB-106: Mustang Bio 13.5 CTX110: CRISPR Therapeutics 13.6 bbT369: 2seventy bio 13.7 Azercabtagene zapreleucel: Imugene 14 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy in Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL): 7MM Analysis 14.1 Key Findings 14.2 Market Outlook of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy in Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) 14.3 Key CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Market Forecast Assumptions 14.4 Conjoint Analysis of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy in Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) 14.4 Total Market Size of CAR T- Cell in NHL in the 7MM 14.4 Total Market Size of CAR T- Cell in NHL by Therapies in the 7MM 14.4 The United States CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Market 14.7.1 Total Market Size of CAR T- Cell in NHL in the United States 14.7.2 Total Market Size of CAR T- Cell in NHL by Therapies in the United States 14.8 EU4 and the UK CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Market 14.9 Japan CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Market 15 Unmet Needs of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy in Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) 16 SWOT Analysis of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy in Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) 17 KOL Views of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy in Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) 18 Market Access and Reimbursement of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy in Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) 18.1 The United States 18.2 EU4 and the UK 18.3 Japan 19 Bibliography 20 CAR T-Cell Therapy for NHL Market Report Methodology

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