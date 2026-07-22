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WKN: 924165 | ISIN: US12466Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: CFF
Frankfurt
21.07.26 | 08:03
68,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
C&F FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
C&F FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,5069,5019:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2026 16:24 Uhr
59 Leser
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C&F Financial Corporation: C&F Announces Expansion into Lynchburg Market

TOANO, Va., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C&F Financial Corporation (the Corporation) (NASDAQ: CFFI), the holding company for C&F Bank, is pleased to announce its expansion into the Lynchburg market and welcomes Ryan White as its new Market Executive. This addition underscores C&F's commitment to providing outstanding service and building strong relationships with businesses and communities throughout the Commonwealth.

A highly respected banker with more than two decades of experience, Ryan brings deep local market knowledge, extensive commercial banking expertise, and strong relationships across the communities in and around Lynchburg, Virginia. A longtime resident of Lynchburg, he has built a strong reputation for partnering with the businesses, organizations, and families that contribute to the region's success and growth.

"We are excited to welcome Ryan to the C&F family," said Tom Cherry, President and CEO of C&F Bank. "Ryan is widely known throughout the Lynchburg market for his leadership, integrity, and dedication to helping businesses succeed. His extensive experience and strong community relationships make him the ideal person to help lead our growth in Lynchburg and the surrounding region."

"I am honored to join C&F Bank and be part of an organization that shares my passion for relationship-based banking," said Ryan White. "Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of serving clients and businesses across the Lynchburg community. What attracted me to C&F is its commitment to local decision-making, personalized service, long-term community investment, and a genuine dedication to the communities it serves. I look forward to continuing to support the businesses, organizations, and individuals who make this region such a great place to live and work."

Ryan's addition reinforces C&F Bank's strategy of investing in experienced local leaders who understand the unique needs of the communities they serve. It also complements C&F's recent success in establishing a presence in Roanoke, Virginia and further strengthens the commercial banking team serving this region of Virginia. With Ryan's leadership and deep roots in the region, C&F is well-positioned to continue expanding its commercial banking relationships and supporting economic growth throughout Lynchburg and the surrounding communities.

As C&F approaches its 100th anniversary in 2027, this expansion further strengthens the bank's position as a premier financial institution serving communities across Virginia.

C&F Announces Expansion into Lynchburg Market

About C&F

C&F Bank operates 32 banking offices and six commercial loan offices located throughout Virginia and offers full wealth management services through its subsidiary C&F Wealth Management, Inc. C&F Mortgage Corporation and its subsidiary C&F Select LLC provide mortgage loan origination services through offices located in Virginia and the surrounding states. C&F Finance Company provides automobile loans through indirect lending programs offered primarily in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southern United States from its headquarters in Henrico, Virginia.

Additional information regarding the Corporation's products and services, as well as access to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available on the Corporation's website at http://www.cffc.com

Contact:Jason Long, CFO
(804) 843-2360

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88623f10-4681-4f55-a2f7-1cbd4d68cd49


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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