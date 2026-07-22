Commercial National Financial Corp.: Commercial National Reports 13.49% First Half Earnings Increase

LATROBE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF) (Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company earned $498,000 (or $0.18 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter 2026 compared to $451,000 (or $0.16 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter of 2025. The Company earned $1,001,000 (or $0.36 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 and $882,000 (or $0.31 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025.
The Company's second quarter-end 2026 tax equivalent net interest margin improved to 3.93%. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 86.87% of total deposits which favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Non-core marginal funding reliance continued to materially recede. Asset quality remained attractive. Capital adequacy and strength greatly exceeded major banking industry benchmarks. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at June 30, 2026 were 26.28%, 26.62%, 14.74% and 26.28% respectively. Tier one capital was $56,763,000 and total risk-based capital was $57,501,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nationwide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by generationally elevated market interest rates and yields.
On August 19, 2025 the Company announced that it had authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 143,048 shares of its common stock, representing five percent of shares currently outstanding. The Company has repurchased 23,098 shares of its common stock as of June 30, 2026, at an average price of $8.00 per share. The Company intends to conduct the repurchases on the open market, including by means of a trading plan adopted under SEC Rule 10b5-1, subject to market conditions and other factors. There is no guarantee as to the number of shares that the Company may ultimately repurchase. The Company may suspend or discontinue the program at any time.
Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 504,607 shares, or 17.78% on June 30, 2026.
As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on June 30, 2026, the Company employed 76 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-one (31) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, twenty-eight (28) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.
The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.
Safe Harbor Statement
Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.
Contract Information:
Wendy Piper
Commercial National Financial Corporation
724.539.3501
wpiper@cbthebank.com
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
2026
2025
2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks on demand
$
4,177
$
3,859
$
6,719
Interest bearing deposits with banks
605
1,861
855
Cash and Cash Equivalents
4,782
5,720
7,574
Securities available for sale
154,938
155,781
150,018
Restricted investments in bank stock
736
903
1,489
Loans
166,295
169,951
176,902
Allowance for credit losses
(738
)
(804
)
(865
)
Net loans
165,557
169,147
176,037
Premises and equipment
2,677
2,775
2,854
Accrued interest receivable
2,287
2,226
2,236
Investment in life insurance
19,887
19,619
19,348
Other assets
7,431
6,216
7,625
Total assets
$
358,295
$
362,387
$
367,181
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
$
156,399
$
150,531
$
152,786
Interest bearing
151,256
154,975
147,657
Total deposits
307,655
305,506
300,443
Short-term borrowings
10,709
17,536
32,885
Other liabilities
2,263
1,594
1,715
Total liabilities
320,627
324,636
335,043
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000
shares authorized; 3,600,000 shared issued;
2,837,855, 2,848,446, and 2,860,953 shares outstanding
in June 2026, December 2025, and June 2025,
respectively.
7,200
7,200
7,200
Retained earnings
63,321
63,060
62,692
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(20,124
)
(19,867
)
(25,210
)
Treasury stock, at cost, totaled 762,145, 751,554,
and 739,047 shares at June 2026, December 2025
and June 2025, respectively.
(12,729
)
(12,642
)
(12,544
)
Total shareholders' equity
37,668
37,751
32,138
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
358,295
$
362,387
$
367,181
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
1,976
$
2,039
$
3,962
$
4,066
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
1,019
1,039
2,070
2,125
Exempt from federal income taxes
474
458
915
900
Other
35
48
73
101
Total Interest income
3,504
3,584
7,020
7,192
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
37
41
75
90
Interest on short-term borrowings
143
344
363
752
Total Interest expense
180
385
438
842
NET INTEREST INCOME
3,324
3,199
6,582
6,350
Provision for credit losses
8
-
(20
)
-
Net Interest Income after
Provision for Credit Losses
3,316
3,199
6,602
6,350
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
Asset management and trust income
387
382
769
761
Service charges on deposit accounts
150
159
295
306
Net Security losses
-
-
-
(14
)
Income from investment in life insurance
134
133
268
266
Other income
17
20
61
63
Total other operating income
688
694
1,393
1,382
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
2,043
1,987
4,031
3,940
Net occupancy expense
208
201
460
435
Furniture and equipment
157
174
321
308
Pennsylvania shares tax
85
72
165
152
Legal and professional
206
166
360
299
FDIC Insurance
42
44
84
88
Other expenses
808
815
1,616
1,665
Total other operating expenses
3,549
3,459
7,037
6,887
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
455
434
958
845
Income tax benefit
(43
)
(17
)
(43
)
(37
)
Net income
$
498
$
451
$
1,001
$
882
Average Shares Outstanding
2,840,367
2,860,953
2,842,923
2,860,953
Earnings Per Share
$
0.18
$
0.16
$
0.36
$
0.31
SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation
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https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/commercial-national-reports-13.49-first-half-earnings-increase-1194835