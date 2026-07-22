Commercial National Financial Corp.: Commercial National Reports 13.49% First Half Earnings Increase

LATROBE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF) (Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company earned $498,000 (or $0.18 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter 2026 compared to $451,000 (or $0.16 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter of 2025. The Company earned $1,001,000 (or $0.36 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 and $882,000 (or $0.31 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025.

The Company's second quarter-end 2026 tax equivalent net interest margin improved to 3.93%. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 86.87% of total deposits which favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Non-core marginal funding reliance continued to materially recede. Asset quality remained attractive. Capital adequacy and strength greatly exceeded major banking industry benchmarks. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at June 30, 2026 were 26.28%, 26.62%, 14.74% and 26.28% respectively. Tier one capital was $56,763,000 and total risk-based capital was $57,501,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nationwide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by generationally elevated market interest rates and yields.

On August 19, 2025 the Company announced that it had authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 143,048 shares of its common stock, representing five percent of shares currently outstanding. The Company has repurchased 23,098 shares of its common stock as of June 30, 2026, at an average price of $8.00 per share. The Company intends to conduct the repurchases on the open market, including by means of a trading plan adopted under SEC Rule 10b5-1, subject to market conditions and other factors. There is no guarantee as to the number of shares that the Company may ultimately repurchase. The Company may suspend or discontinue the program at any time.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 504,607 shares, or 17.78% on June 30, 2026.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on June 30, 2026, the Company employed 76 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-one (31) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, twenty-eight (28) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

Contract Information:

Wendy Piper

Commercial National Financial Corporation

724.539.3501

wpiper@cbthebank.com

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION





June 30, December 31, June 30, 2026 2025 2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 4,177 $ 3,859 $ 6,719 Interest bearing deposits with banks 605 1,861 855 Cash and Cash Equivalents 4,782 5,720 7,574

Securities available for sale 154,938 155,781 150,018 Restricted investments in bank stock 736 903 1,489

Loans 166,295 169,951 176,902 Allowance for credit losses (738 ) (804 ) (865 ) Net loans 165,557 169,147 176,037

Premises and equipment 2,677 2,775 2,854 Accrued interest receivable 2,287 2,226 2,236 Investment in life insurance 19,887 19,619 19,348 Other assets 7,431 6,216 7,625 Total assets $ 358,295 $ 362,387 $ 367,181 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 156,399 $ 150,531 $ 152,786 Interest bearing 151,256 154,975 147,657 Total deposits 307,655 305,506 300,443 Short-term borrowings 10,709 17,536 32,885 Other liabilities 2,263 1,594 1,715 Total liabilities 320,627 324,636 335,043

Shareholders' equity Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shared issued; 2,837,855, 2,848,446, and 2,860,953 shares outstanding in June 2026, December 2025, and June 2025, respectively. 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 63,321 63,060 62,692 Accumulated other comprehensive income (20,124 ) (19,867 ) (25,210 ) Treasury stock, at cost, totaled 762,145, 751,554, and 739,047 shares at June 2026, December 2025 and June 2025, respectively. (12,729 ) (12,642 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 37,668 37,751 32,138

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 358,295 $ 362,387 $ 367,181

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 1,976 $ 2,039 $ 3,962 $ 4,066 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,019 1,039 2,070 2,125 Exempt from federal income taxes 474 458 915 900 Other 35 48 73 101 Total Interest income 3,504 3,584 7,020 7,192

INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 37 41 75 90 Interest on short-term borrowings 143 344 363 752 Total Interest expense 180 385 438 842

NET INTEREST INCOME 3,324 3,199 6,582 6,350 Provision for credit losses 8 - (20 ) -

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 3,316 3,199 6,602 6,350

OTHER OPERATING INCOME Asset management and trust income 387 382 769 761 Service charges on deposit accounts 150 159 295 306 Net Security losses - - - (14 ) Income from investment in life insurance 134 133 268 266 Other income 17 20 61 63 Total other operating income 688 694 1,393 1,382

OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 2,043 1,987 4,031 3,940 Net occupancy expense 208 201 460 435 Furniture and equipment 157 174 321 308 Pennsylvania shares tax 85 72 165 152 Legal and professional 206 166 360 299 FDIC Insurance 42 44 84 88 Other expenses 808 815 1,616 1,665 Total other operating expenses 3,549 3,459 7,037 6,887

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 455 434 958 845 Income tax benefit (43 ) (17 ) (43 ) (37 )

Net income $ 498 $ 451 $ 1,001 $ 882

Average Shares Outstanding 2,840,367 2,860,953 2,842,923 2,860,953

Earnings Per Share $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.36 $ 0.31

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/commercial-national-reports-13.49-first-half-earnings-increase-1194835