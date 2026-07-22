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WKN: 923701 | ISIN: US2022171050 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2026 19:14 Uhr
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Commercial National Financial Corp.: Commercial National Reports 13.49% First Half Earnings Increase

LATROBE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF) (Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company earned $498,000 (or $0.18 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter 2026 compared to $451,000 (or $0.16 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter of 2025. The Company earned $1,001,000 (or $0.36 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 and $882,000 (or $0.31 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025.

The Company's second quarter-end 2026 tax equivalent net interest margin improved to 3.93%. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 86.87% of total deposits which favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Non-core marginal funding reliance continued to materially recede. Asset quality remained attractive. Capital adequacy and strength greatly exceeded major banking industry benchmarks. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at June 30, 2026 were 26.28%, 26.62%, 14.74% and 26.28% respectively. Tier one capital was $56,763,000 and total risk-based capital was $57,501,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nationwide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by generationally elevated market interest rates and yields.

On August 19, 2025 the Company announced that it had authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 143,048 shares of its common stock, representing five percent of shares currently outstanding. The Company has repurchased 23,098 shares of its common stock as of June 30, 2026, at an average price of $8.00 per share. The Company intends to conduct the repurchases on the open market, including by means of a trading plan adopted under SEC Rule 10b5-1, subject to market conditions and other factors. There is no guarantee as to the number of shares that the Company may ultimately repurchase. The Company may suspend or discontinue the program at any time.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 504,607 shares, or 17.78% on June 30, 2026.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on June 30, 2026, the Company employed 76 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-one (31) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, twenty-eight (28) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

Contract Information:

Wendy Piper
Commercial National Financial Corporation
724.539.3501
wpiper@cbthebank.com

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION



June 30,

December 31,

June 30,

2026

2025

2025

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks on demand

$

4,177

$

3,859

$

6,719

Interest bearing deposits with banks

605

1,861

855

Cash and Cash Equivalents

4,782

5,720

7,574


Securities available for sale

154,938

155,781

150,018

Restricted investments in bank stock

736

903

1,489


Loans

166,295

169,951

176,902

Allowance for credit losses

(738

)

(804

)

(865

)

Net loans

165,557

169,147

176,037


Premises and equipment

2,677

2,775

2,854

Accrued interest receivable

2,287

2,226

2,236

Investment in life insurance

19,887

19,619

19,348

Other assets

7,431

6,216

7,625

Total assets

$

358,295

$

362,387

$

367,181

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Deposits

Non-interest bearing

$

156,399

$

150,531

$

152,786

Interest bearing

151,256

154,975

147,657

Total deposits

307,655

305,506

300,443

Short-term borrowings

10,709

17,536

32,885

Other liabilities

2,263

1,594

1,715

Total liabilities

320,627

324,636

335,043


Shareholders' equity

Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000

shares authorized; 3,600,000 shared issued;

2,837,855, 2,848,446, and 2,860,953 shares outstanding

in June 2026, December 2025, and June 2025,

respectively.

7,200

7,200

7,200

Retained earnings

63,321

63,060

62,692

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(20,124

)

(19,867

)

(25,210

)

Treasury stock, at cost, totaled 762,145, 751,554,

and 739,047 shares at June 2026, December 2025

and June 2025, respectively.

(12,729

)

(12,642

)

(12,544

)

Total shareholders' equity

37,668

37,751

32,138


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

358,295

$

362,387

$

367,181

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

INTEREST INCOME

Interest and fees on loans

$

1,976

$

2,039

$

3,962

$

4,066

Interest and dividends on securities:

Taxable

1,019

1,039

2,070

2,125

Exempt from federal income taxes

474

458

915

900

Other

35

48

73

101

Total Interest income

3,504

3,584

7,020

7,192


INTEREST EXPENSE

Interest on deposits

37

41

75

90

Interest on short-term borrowings

143

344

363

752

Total Interest expense

180

385

438

842


NET INTEREST INCOME

3,324

3,199

6,582

6,350

Provision for credit losses

8

-

(20

)

-


Net Interest Income after

Provision for Credit Losses

3,316

3,199

6,602

6,350


OTHER OPERATING INCOME

Asset management and trust income

387

382

769

761

Service charges on deposit accounts

150

159

295

306

Net Security losses

-

-

-

(14

)

Income from investment in life insurance

134

133

268

266

Other income

17

20

61

63

Total other operating income

688

694

1,393

1,382


OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES

Salaries and employee benefits

2,043

1,987

4,031

3,940

Net occupancy expense

208

201

460

435

Furniture and equipment

157

174

321

308

Pennsylvania shares tax

85

72

165

152

Legal and professional

206

166

360

299

FDIC Insurance

42

44

84

88

Other expenses

808

815

1,616

1,665

Total other operating expenses

3,549

3,459

7,037

6,887


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

455

434

958

845

Income tax benefit

(43

)

(17

)

(43

)

(37

)


Net income

$

498

$

451

$

1,001

$

882


Average Shares Outstanding

2,840,367

2,860,953

2,842,923

2,860,953


Earnings Per Share

$

0.18

$

0.16

$

0.36

$

0.31

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/commercial-national-reports-13.49-first-half-earnings-increase-1194835

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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