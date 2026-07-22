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WKN: 850471 | ISIN: US0970231058 | Ticker-Symbol: BCO
Tradegate
22.07.26 | 20:11
182,90 Euro
+1,75 % +3,14
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DJ Industrial
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182,70182,9820:16
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PR Newswire
22.07.2026 20:00 Uhr
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Pelico signs agreement with Boeing to support C-17 Globemaster III readiness

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelico today announced a strategic project agreement with Boeing to modernize how C-17A Globemaster III heavy maintenance is planned and executed. Under the agreement, Pelico's Manufacturing Orchestration Platform will be used as a single, AI-enabled workspace to help reduce depot cycle time, improve fleet availability and make aircraft delivery performance more predictable by connecting supply, engineering, planning and depot workflows and operations.

"Our customers rely on us to help keep their fleets flying safely, and Pelico's platform will give us a clear, comprehensive view of potential sustainment and support challenges so that we can operate and execute more efficiently, reduce out-of-fleet cycle time, and deliver on our commitments," said Turbo Sjogren, vice president and general manager of Government Services, Boeing Global Services.

The platform is expected to replace fragmented, spreadsheet-driven processes with a shared, real-time view of material shortages, bottlenecks and maintenance priorities. The agreement builds on an earlier deployment of Pelico's platform in Boeing Global Services' commercial spare parts operations that validated its ability to significantly reduce backlog and improve operational efficiency.

"Sustaining aging fleets is one of the most complex problems in aerospace, with sustainment stretching decades" said Tarik Benabdallah, CEO and co-founder of Pelico. "Pelico's solutions will offer Boeing visibility into complex dependencies across supply, production and repair, so that teams can identify disruptions and coordinate the next action before it becomes a late delivery."

Boeing and Pelico will use the agreement to assess how similar digital tools could support sustainment operations across additional platforms.

ABOUT PELICO

Pelico is the AI-powered Manufacturing Orchestration Platform for discrete manufacturers in various industries including aerospace, defense, energy managing complex products and multi-plant networks. Pelico closes the gap between what's planned and what happens on the factory floor, coordinating planning, production, and supply chain teams around one operational reality. Manufacturers use Pelico to reduce shortages, protect on-time delivery, and accelerate turnaround. Backed by General Catalyst, Pelico operates in more than 25 countries. Learn more at pelico.ai.

Media contact: Ina Foalea - Chief of Staff, Pelico - media@pelico.ai - +1 (786) 820-2649

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3007318/Pelico__Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3007319/Pelico__Hamza_Charrouf_Chief_Customer_Officer_Pelico_Tarik_Benabdallah_CEO_Pelico_Turbo_Sjogre.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pelico-signs-agreement-with-boeing-to-support-c-17-globemaster-iii-readiness-302832448.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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