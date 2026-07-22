NationWide Self Storage Delivers 2026 BC Storage Trends Report: Shrinking Living Spaces Are Driving a New Era of Self Storage

NationWide Self Storage highlights self storage has evolved into an essential extension of the modern home as homes are getting smaller while the need for storage continues to grow.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / NationWide Self Storage has released its inaugural report for 2026 BC Storage Trends, identifying one clear trend reshaping how British Columbians use self storage: homes are getting smaller while the need for storage continues to grow.

Drawing on national housing research, industry data and customer activity across its four British Columbia locations, the report concludes that self storage is increasingly becoming a permanent part of everyday living rather than a temporary solution during a move.

A Perfect Storm: Smaller Homes, Higher Density and Less Storage

Metro Vancouver continues to build more apartments than almost any other Canadian market. According to CMHC, apartment construction remained strong through 2025, with more than 21,800 apartment housing starts in the Vancouver region, while developers continue shifting toward higher-density housing.

At the same time, Statistics Canada reports that:

The median condominium size in Metro Vancouver is approximately 849 sq. ft.

Investor-owned condominiums average just 769 sq. ft.

Many downtown Vancouver condominiums built between 2016 and 2020 average only 615 sq. ft., significantly reducing available in-home storage space.

"People aren't necessarily buying more belongings," said Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage. "They're simply trying to fit normal family life into smaller homes."

Storage Has Become an Extension of the Home

NationWide Self Storage has observed a noticeable shift in customer behaviour.

Instead of renting storage only during a move, more customers are maintaining storage units for months or years to accommodate everyday living.

The most commonly stored items include:

Seasonal decorations

Sports equipment

Patio furniture

Bicycles

Family heirlooms

Children's keepsakes

Business inventory

Home office equipment

Camping and outdoor gear

The trend reflects changing housing patterns rather than increasing consumerism.

Businesses Are Facing the Same Challenge

Small businesses are also adapting.

Contractors, online retailers, tradespeople and service companies increasingly use self storage instead of leasing larger commercial premises.

For many entrepreneurs, a storage unit has become a flexible warehouse that grows with the business while avoiding long-term commercial lease commitments.

What This Means for British Columbians

As higher-density housing continues to reshape British Columbia's urban landscape, self storage is becoming an affordable alternative to upsizing into a larger-and often much more expensive-home.

Rather than paying significantly more for additional square footage, many residents are choosing to rent only the extra storage space they actually need.

"Self storage has evolved from being a temporary solution during life's transitions into an everyday lifestyle service," the spokesperson added. "It's helping people live comfortably in smaller homes without sacrificing the belongings that matter most."

Looking Ahead - The Need For Flexible, Affordable Storage Solutions

NationWide Self Storage expects demand for flexible storage solutions to remain strong as:

More condominium and apartment housing is completed across Metro Vancouver.

Families continue to prioritize affordability over larger living spaces.

Small businesses seek cost-effective alternatives to commercial warehouses.

Homeowners increasingly view storage as an extension of their living space.

The company plans to continue to highlight BC Storage Trends, providing insight into the evolving relationship between housing, lifestyle and storage across the province.

About NationWide Self Storage

NationWide Self Storage provides modern, secure, and affordable storage solutions throughout Metro Vancouver and British Columbia. Offering a wide range of unit sizes and innovative storage options, NationWide is committed to delivering convenience, flexibility, and value for both personal and business storage customers.

Customers looking for affordable self-storage solutions in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, or Kamloops can learn more about available storage options and current promotions by visiting a NationWide Self Storage location near you.

Media Contact:

Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage

778-357-0700

hello@nationwideselfstorage.ca

https://www.nationwideselfstorage.ca

SOURCE: NationWide Self Storage

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nationwide-self-storage-delivers-2026-bc-storage-trends-report-s-1194941