Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Zenbooks, a fully remote, Ottawa-based cloud accounting firm trusted by more than 300 Canadian small and mid-sized businesses, has been named a finalist in three categories at the Xero Partner Awards Canada 2026: Large Firm of the Year, Advisory Innovator of the Year, and Community Champion. The recognition spans three distinct measures of a firm: how it scales, how it advises clients, and how it serves its community.

Zenbooks is a finalist in:

Large Firm of the Year. A Xero Gold Partner founded in 2015 as one of Canada's first fully cloud-native firms, Zenbooks operates entirely as a distributed, remote team and has proven the model at scale with more than 300 clients coast to coast. Its Principal, Eric Saumure, helps shape how the profession is evolving, from a Toronto Star op-ed on remote work to bylines in Canadian Accountant and Policy Options, and speaking to accountants on putting AI to work in their firms.

Advisory Innovator of the Year Award. Zenbooks commissions national research on Canadian small and mid-sized businesses, with methodology independently validated, and built a financial self-assessment, available at no cost and without an email signup, that more than 100 owners completed in its first ten weeks. That research informs how Zenbooks advises its clients.

Community Champion. Through OpenSME, the open-banking advocacy organization it founded, Zenbooks built a coalition of more than 250 businesses and organizations, including the Canadian Federation of Independent Business and the Canadian Queer Chamber of Commerce, filed a federal pre-budget submission, and chaired the payments stage at Canada's national open banking conference. This is part of Zenbooks' broader push to strengthen how small businesses across Canada manage and understand their finances.

The Xero Partner Awards Canada recognize the country's leading accounting and bookkeeping partners, with finalists selected by an independent panel of judges.

"To be recognized across three categories at once is not something we take for granted," said Eric Saumure, CPA, CA, Co-founder and Principal of Zenbooks. "What means the most is the range of it. Large Firm speaks to how we have scaled, Advisory Innovator speaks to the work we do for clients every day, and Community Champion speaks to who we are when the invoices are set aside. Being a finalist in all three, in the same year, reflects the work of the entire Zenbooks team."

Zenbooks provides advisory-led accounting and tax services to businesses with revenues between $1 million and $10 million, working entirely through a distributed, remote team. The firm was named to the Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies list in 2024 and to the Financial Times ranking of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2026.

"The three categories together tell the story of the firm we set out to build in 2015," said Colin Robinson, Co-founder of Zenbooks. "You do not usually get to be fast-growing, genuinely innovative, and community-minded all at once. Seeing all three acknowledged in the same year is a proud moment for everyone here."

Winners of the Xero Partner Awards Canada 2026 will be announced at the awards ceremony at Xerocon in Denver in August.

About Zenbooks

Zenbooks is a fully remote, Ottawa-based cloud-native accounting firm serving more than 300 Canadian small and mid-sized businesses with revenues between $1 million and $10 million. Founded in 2015 as one of Canada's first Xero-certified practices, the firm pairs modern technology with advisory-led service to help business owners gain clarity and confidence in their numbers. Zenbooks has been recognized by the Globe and Mail Top Growing Companies (2024) and the Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies (2026). Zenbooks' tax practice is regulated by CPA Ontario.

About Xero

Xero is a global small business platform that helps customers supercharge their business by bringing together the most important small business tools, including accounting, payroll and payments, on one platform. Xero's powerful platform helps customers automate routine tasks, get timely insights, and connects them with their data, their apps, and their accountant or bookkeeper so they can focus on what really matters. Trusted by millions of small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers globally, Xero makes life better for people in small business, their advisors, and communities around the world.

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Source: Zenbooks