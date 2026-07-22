Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Aktie im Fokus: Gelingt jetzt der Turnaround?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Actusnews Wire
22.07.2026 20:23 Uhr
239 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ODIOT SA: GreenSome Finance confirms its "Buy" recommendation and maintains its EUR 60 target price

GreenSome Finance confirms its "Buy" recommendation

and maintains its €60 target price

Paris, July 22, 2026 - 8:00 p.m

ODIOT S.A. (Euronext Access, FR0014010XXX - MLODT) announces the publication, on 21 July 2026, of a new research note by GreenSome Finance, following the announcement that the Company has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire LAPPARRA ORFÈVRE ARGENTIER.

In this note, GreenSome Finance confirms its "Buy" recommendation on the ODIOT share and maintains its target price of €60, representing upside potential of approximately +233% based on a share price of €18 at the time of the study.

A transaction that underpins the consolidation strategy

GreenSome Finance believes the proposed acquisition of LAPPARRA confirms ODIOT's ability to execute its strategy of consolidating heritage assets within the French luxury silversmithing industry. According to the broker, the transaction further strengthens the credibility of the growth model outlined by management.

The analyst also highlights the following points:

  • An acquisition price regarded as reasonable in light of the target's historical performance, which also incorporates an industrial heritage that is inherently difficult to value (matrices, moulds, archives and the brand itself), while keeping the transaction's financial risk limited;
  • Consideration paid predominantly in shares, which preserves cash resources while demonstrating the seller's commitment to ODIOT's industrial project, as the vendor will become a shareholder of the Group;
  • A valuation of €40 per share, significantly above the current market price - a further signal, in the broker's view, that the market may currently be undervaluing the Group
  • Value creation expected to stem primarily from the synergies likely to be unlocked through industrial integration, the sharing of expertise and the joint commercial development of the Group's various brands.

An impact expected from 2027

GreenSome Finance indicates that incorporating LAPPARRA into its financial model would have only a marginal impact on FY2026. For FY2027, the acquisition would increase revenue by approximately 14% and earnings per share by 13.3%. Pending formal completion of the transaction, expected no later than 31 October 2026 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the broker leaves its forecasts unchanged.

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmith brands, founded in 1690. A leading figure of the 18th and 19th centuries, it was a supplier to the Royal Families as well as to Emperor Napoleon I. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the brand creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence passed down for more than three centuries. ODIOT SA also owns the brands Tétard Frères (1880), Biennais (1791) and Rouge Pullon (1945), further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: press@odiotholding.com

ODIOT S.A - Euronext Access Ticker: MLODT www.odiotholding.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mJ1rk8lsY2rKnG+blJhnnJdpmpuXxpHKbGfIlWdwaZ+VmnJjyGaWaJXHZnJqmWpu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99458-20260722_pr-odiotsa-update-greensome-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.