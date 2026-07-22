Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Stria Lithium Inc. (TSXV: SRA) ("Stria" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the proposed acquisition of a net smelter return (NSR) royalty of up to 2% on the advanced West Australian Mt Henry Gold Project (the "Acquisition") pursuant to an investment agreement (the "Investment Agreement") with Alicanto Minerals Ltd. ("Alicanto") (ASX: AQI). This Agreement, which was initially announced in the Company's news release dated April 8, 2026, led to Stria's proposed change of business from a mining exploration company to an investment issuer. The parties have recently amended the Investment Agreement and have agreed to an extension expiring on July 28, 2026 (the "End Date") to complete the Acquisition.

Shortly following the execution of the Investment Agreement, Stria paid to Alicanto a non-refundable deposit of A$1,000,000 (CAD$978,700) (the "Deposit") to be applied to the A$5,000,000 cash consideration of the royalty on closing. The Deposit was requested by Alicanto and deemed necessary for Stria in order to secure this cornerstone investment of its proposed change of business strategy. The investment Agreement and the Deposit were made in anticipation of a change of business under Policy 5.2 without the prior approval of the TSXV and as such, remain subject to the TSXV approval.

On 18 May 2026, Alicanto released on the ASX (ASX: AQI) strong assays from its first drilling program at the Mt Henry Gold Project in Norseman, Western Australia. This drilling intersected thick sulphide-bearing BIF mineralization outside the current Resource footprint, extending known mineralization at both the Mt Henry and Selene deposits within the Mt Henry Gold Project (source: ASX Announcements - Alicanto Minerals and also refer to Stria's news release dated April 8, 2026 for details of the historical measured and indicated resource on the project).

The Acquisition remains subject to several conditions, including obtaining all necessary regulatory and corporate approvals, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the filing on SEDAR+ under Stria's issuer profile (www.sedarplus.ca) of a listing statement supporting Stria's change of business (the "Filing Statement") and a technical report compliant with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects on the Mt Henry Gold Project, among other customary closing conditions. The Acquisition will require shareholder approval under the policies of the Exchange, which the Company anticipates receiving by way of written resolution of its shareholders. These conditions are all expected to be completed in the coming weeks and the company expects to return to trading shortly thereafter.

Stria continues to advance the various components required under Exchange Policy 5.2 - Changes of Business and Reverse Takeovers. Work related to the Acquisition, including technical reporting, preparation of the Filing Statement and assembly of required regulatory filings, is progressing and Stria confirms having filed with the Exchange a listing application in connection with its proposed change of business along with a draft Filing Statement and technical report for review and comment.

The parties remain committed to moving the Acquisition forward in order to complete the transaction before the End date, and will provide further updates as appropriate. Additional details of the Acquisition, as contemplated in the Investment Agreement between Stria and Alicanto, may be found in the Company's news release dated April 8, 2026.

Name Change

In connection with the Company's change of business and concurrently with the completion of the Acquisition, the Company plans to change its name to "Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd." On June 9, 2026, Stria held an annual and special meeting of shareholders and, notably, successfully obtained shareholder approval in connection with the proposed change of name of the Company.

Investment Policy

In connection with the Company change of business, the Board of Directors will adopt and implement an investment policy (the "Policy") that will guide the Company's transition to a mining royalty and streaming business. The Policy will be focused on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through the acquisition of royalties, streams and other investment interests, primarily in the precious metals sector, while preserving capital through portfolio diversification.

The Company's initial focus will be on gold and other precious metals, with a strategy of building a diversified portfolio of royalty and streaming assets across the natural resources sector. Investments may include royalties, streams, equity, debt, joint venture interests and other investment structures, with opportunities evaluated on their risk-reward profile and long-term value creation potential.

The Company intends to reinvest cash flow and investment returns to support the continued growth of its portfolio and does not currently anticipate paying dividends during its early stages of development. The overarching objective is to establish a scalable, diversified portfolio of royalty and streaming assets that provides shareholders with exposure to precious metals and long-term value creation.

Board Appointment

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Louis Doyle as independent director of Stria. Mr. Doyle has over 30 years of experience focused primarily on capital markets and public companies. Between January 2016 and December 2022, Mr. Doyle was the Executive Director of Québec Bourse, an association regrouping key actors in the financial market with the objectives of promoting and increasing access to the capital market. Since 2016, he has also provided consulting services to private companies seeking listing on Canadian exchanges. Between October 1999 and December 2015, he was the Vice-President, Montréal of the TSX Venture Exchange. As such, he was responsible for business development and listing activities in the provinces of Québec and Atlantic Canada. During his tenure, he acted as chairman of TSX Venture Listing Committee and was a member of the Policy Committee. Mr. Doyle also led the nationwide TSX Venture Mentorship program. He also holds directorship roles with four publicly traded companies (Val D'Or Mining Corporation (Lead Director and Chair of the Audit Committee), Prismo Metals Inc. (Lead Director and Chair of the Audit Committee), Albatros Acquisition Corporation and Ni-CO Energy Inc.).

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brian Wolfe, B. Sc., MAIG, Principal Consultant Geologist and an independent Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Brian Wolfe is a consultant to Stria.

For more information about Stria Lithium, please visit https://strialithium.com

Investors Relations, Stria Lithium Inc. info@strialithium.com

Neither Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Acquisition cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Acquisition, any information released or received with respect to the Acquisition may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Stria should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Acquisition and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Please refer to the risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information

Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to: the completion of the Acquisition and the timing thereof, the proposed business of Stria following the Acquisition, the implementation of the Investment Policy and the Company's intention under such policy, the completion and receipt by Stria of shareholder and regulatory approvals.

These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the mining industry, commodity prices, market conditions, general economic factors, the ability of the parties to successfully complete the Acquisition, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of Stria may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by forward-looking information.

Although Stria believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Stria disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306114

Source: Stria Lithium Inc.