Full-year revenue rose 46% to $15.6 million with gross margin expanding to 59%; net loss narrowed by more than half as MindWalk sharpened its focus on the BioIntelligence infrastructure powering AI drug discovery.

MindWalk Holdings Corp. ("MindWalk") (NASDAQ: HYFT), a Bio-Native AI company, today reported financial results for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2026. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Fiscal 2026 was the year MindWalk completed its transition from building its technology to deploying it. Revenue grew 46% year over year, gross margin expanded, the net loss narrowed by more than half, and the Company divested a non-core business to concentrate on the BioIntelligence infrastructure that life sciences AI and agentic AI require.

We are not an AI company that discovered biology. We are a biology company that built AI on top of more than 40 years of biology heritage, and fiscal 2026 is the year the market began to see it in our results," said Dr. Jennifer Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer of MindWalk. "Revenue grew 46%, margins expanded, and we simplified the business around the layer where enterprise AI value accrues. HYFT Technology powers ReefIQ, the biological context layer for life sciences, and LensAI is in contracted, recurring arrangements with life sciences customers today. Value compounds in that layer, not in any individual model that runs on top of it."

Fiscal 2026 financial highlights

Year ended April 30 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per-share data). Preliminary and subject to filing of the Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Metric FY2026 FY2025 Change Revenue 15,558 10,626 +46% Gross profit 9,148 5,731 +60% Gross margin 58.8% 53.9% +4.9 pts Total operating expenses 24,085 42,639 -44% Net loss, continuing operations (15,102) (33,147) +54% Net loss for the year (13,949) (30,234) +54% Loss per share, continuing (0.33) (0.99) +67% Cash and restricted cash 11,474 10,791 +6%

Operating-expense decrease primarily reflects the non-recurrence of approximately $22.7 million of prior-year non-cash amortization and impairment of intangible assets and goodwill.

Fiscal 2026 and recent business highlights

Completed transformation into MindWalk Holdings Corp. from ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. in September 2025, aligning the corporate identity with the Company's Bio-Native AI strategy.

from ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. in September 2025, aligning the corporate identity with the Company's Bio-Native AI strategy. Delivered four consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue growth during the year, capping full-year revenue growth of 46%, with fourth-quarter revenue up 50% to $4.1 million from $2.7 million a year earlier.

during the year, capping full-year revenue growth of 46%, with fourth-quarter revenue up 50% to $4.1 million from $2.7 million a year earlier. Divested its Netherlands subsidiary, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Europe) B.V., to AVS Bio (a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners) in a transaction announced in August 2025, generating proceeds on disposal of approximately $14.3 million reflected in investing activities and supported by a 12-month transition services agreement, sharpening focus on the core BioIntelligence infrastructure and strengthening the balance sheet.

(a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners) in a transaction announced in August 2025, generating proceeds on disposal of approximately $14.3 million reflected in investing activities and supported by a 12-month transition services agreement, sharpening focus on the core BioIntelligence infrastructure and strengthening the balance sheet. Authorized a share repurchase program of up to 2.3 million common shares (approximately 5% of shares then outstanding) for the 12 months commencing October 15, 2025; the program is discretionary.

of up to 2.3 million common shares (approximately 5% of shares then outstanding) for the 12 months commencing October 15, 2025; the program is discretionary. Nasdaq compliance regained organically. Restored Nasdaq listing compliance without a reverse split or dilutive financing.

Restored Nasdaq listing compliance without a reverse split or dilutive financing. First recurring platform revenue. Signed the Company's first two contracted, recurring enterprise LensAI agreements during the year (one in the second half, one in Q4) the first recurring platform revenue in the Company's history.

Signed the Company's first two contracted, recurring enterprise LensAI agreements during the year (one in the second half, one in Q4) the first recurring platform revenue in the Company's history. Clinical track record. The discovery platform has contributed to 20+ molecules reaching the clinic, backed by 400+ peer-reviewed publications and issued patents (credibility framing these are client-owned assets).

Subsequent events

Commercial launch of ReefIQ in June 2026 expands MindWalk's BioIntelligence platform, the biological context layer for life sciences, powered by HYFT Technology, enriching biological data at ingestion and exposing governed, queryable context to LensAI and customer-selected models and agents.

in June 2026 expands MindWalk's BioIntelligence platform, the biological context layer for life sciences, powered by HYFT Technology, enriching biological data at ingestion and exposing governed, queryable context to LensAI and customer-selected models and agents. Filed a European patent application in June 2026 covering a high-dimensional biological data structure underpinning HYFT Technology

in June 2026 covering a high-dimensional biological data structure underpinning HYFT Technology Russell index inclusion. Added to the Russell 3000E and Russell Microcap Indexes, effective after the U.S. market close on June 26, 2026 (subsequent event) broadening institutional visibility.

The MindWalk platform

MindWalk built a biological representation over 20 years of curation, 660 million biological patterns connected by 25 billion relationships, that turns raw biological data into a form any AI model or autonomous agent can reason over reliably. HYFT Technology powers ReefIQ, the biological context layer for life sciences: pharma uploads their data, MindWalk enriches it at ingestion, the biological representation refines it continuously, and LensAI, together with customer-selected models and agents, reasons over that enriched context within the customer's own workflow, governance, and human review.

The competitive asset is not the models MindWalk runs; it is the layer those models run on. Every program a customer runs enriches every prior program, and failed programs become queryable intellectual property. The data layer is the durable asset. The model layer becomes disposable.

Financial results

Fourth quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was $4.1 million, compared with $2.7 million in the year-ago period. Cost of sales was $1.6 million and gross profit of $2.5 million, resulting in a gross margin of 60.6% compared with 58.0% in the prior-year period.

Operating expenses were $6.8 million, compared with $4.7 million in the year-ago period.

Research and development expense increased from $0.8 million to $1.6 million in 2026, which was primarily due to increased headcount to support our development initiatives.

Sales and marketing expenses increased from $0.9 million in 2025 to $1.5 million in 2026, reflecting our continued investment in our commercial operations.

General and administrative expense was $3.0 million in 2025 as compared to $3.7 million in 2026.

Net loss from continuing operations was $3.9 million, compared with $3.4 million. Net loss for the year was $3.9 million, compared with $2.2 million

Full year 2026 Financial Results

Revenue for fiscal year 2026 was $15.6 million, compared with $10.6 million in fiscal 2025. Gross profit was $9.1 million in 2026 or 59%, compared with $5.7 million or 54% a year earlier.

Operating expenses were $24.1 million, compared with $42.6 million in fiscal 2025. The decrease was driven primarily by the non-recurrence of approximately $22.7 million of prior-year non-cash amortization and impairment charges

Research and development expense increased by $0.7 million from $4.2 million in 2025 to $4.9 million in 2026.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by $2.3 million from $3.6 million in 2025 to 5.9 million in 2026.

General and administrative expenses increased by $1.1 million from $12.1 million in 2025 to $13.2 million in 2026

Net loss from continuing operations was $15.1 million, compared with $33.1 million. Net loss for the year was $13.9 million, compared with $30.2 million. Loss per share from continuing operations was $0.33, compared with $0.99.

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, including restricted cash, were $11.5 million as of April 30, 2026.

The reconciliation of Net Loss of continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the table below:

Three months ended April 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Net loss (3,865 (3,436 Income taxes (367 (76 Amortization and depreciation 238 198 Accretion 5 Asset impairment Foreign exchange realized gain (loss) 36 (9 Interest expense 54 (114 Interest and other income (expense) (17 (6 Loss on disposal of Europe B.V. Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) (81 391 Share-based expense 810 53 Adjusted EBITDA (3,192 (2,994

*All financial figures are in Canadian Dollars (CAD) unless otherwise stated.

About MindWalk

MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HYFT) is a Bio-Native AI company building the BioIntelligence infrastructure that life sciences AI and agentic AI require, integrating AI, data, and advanced wet lab capabilities into one connected discovery ecosystem. At its core is HYFT Technology, a proprietary, function-aware representation of biology. Its HYFT fingerprints span sequence and structural biology and, refined over 20 years of curation, form a continuously evolving biological representation of 660 million patterns and 25 billion relationships. This enriched biological representation is the architecture behind ReefIQ, the biological data substrate that provides context for life sciences, enriching data at ingestion and growing more valuable with each program run on it, and LensAI, the reasoning and application layer for target discovery, candidate diligence, portfolio decision support, and the agentic AI workflows pharma is racing to deploy. By design, value compounds in this HYFT representation layer, not in any individual AI model that runs on top of it.

Contacts and trademarks

Investor Contact:

Louie Toma, CPA, CFA

Managing Director, CoreIR

investors@mindwalkAI.com

Trademarks: HYFT is a registered trademark of MindWalk Holdings Corp. LensAI, ReefIQ, HYFT Base, HYFT Matrix, HYFT Prime, and B cell Llama are trademarks of MindWalk Holdings Corp. or its subsidiaries; ReefIQ registration is pending. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: risks relating to the Company's history of net losses and its ability to achieve or sustain profitability; the level and trend of operating cash usage and the Company's ability to fund operations; the market acceptance and commercial outcomes of ReefIQ and LensAI, including the ability to convert engagement into contracted, recurring arrangements; the build-out and certification of compliance capabilities for regulated workloads; the technical performance of AI-based discovery methods and of the underlying compute infrastructure; the outcomes and financial effects of the divestiture of non-core operations; intellectual property risks, including the status and scope of pending patent applications; the ability to enter into pharmaceutical, infrastructure, or other partnership arrangements; competition; regulatory determinations; and capital markets conditions. Additional information is available in MindWalk's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings on SEDAR+ (sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (sec.gov/edgar).

MINDWALK HOLDINGS CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in Canadian dollars) 3 months ended April 30, Year ended April 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 REVENUE 4,115 2,747 15,558 10,626 COST OF SALES 1,620 1,155 6,410 4,895 GROSS PROFIT 2,495 1,592 9,148 5,731 EXPENSES Research and development 1,571 825 4,933 4,210 Sales and marketing 1,530 884 5,939 3,638 General and administrative 3,723 3,005 13,213 12,077 Impairment of Intangible assets 21,184 Amortization of Intangible assets 1,530 6,824 4,714 24,085 42,639 Loss before other income (expenses) and income taxes (4,329 (3,122 (14,937 (36,908 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) Accretion (5 (10 Grant and subsidy income (1 33 138 Interest and other (expense) income 17 6 87 (296 Loss on disposal of discontinued operations (511 Unrealized foreign exchange (loss) gain 81 (391 (224 (555 97 (390 (615 (723 Loss before income taxes (4,232 (3,512 (15,552 (37,631 Income taxes 367 76 450 4,484 NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (3,865 (3,436 (15,102 (33,147 NET INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 1,275 1,153 2,913 NET LOSS FOR THE YEAR (3,865 (2,161 (13,949 (30,234 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Items that will be subsequently reclassified to statements of loss Exchange difference on foreign operations (12 763 40 1,139 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR (3,877 (1,398 (13,909 (29,095 LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS- BASIC AND DILUTED (0.08 (0.08 (0.33 (0.99 INCOME PER SHARE FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS- BASIC AND DILUTED 0.03 0.02 0.09 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 46,711,866 45,800,481 46,381,559 33,385,499

MINDWALK HOLDINGS CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (in thousands) April 30,

2026

April 30,

2025

ASSETS Current assets Cash 11,348 10,665 Amounts receivable, net 2,529 4,115 Tax receivable 472 143 Inventory 492 2,095 Unbilled revenue 581 548 Prepaid expenses 798 1,188 16,220 18,754 Restricted cash 126 126 Deposit on equipment 25 502 Property and equipment 4,047 15,762 Deferred tax asset 958 Intangible assets 1,067 Goodwill 8,230 Total assets 21,376 44,441 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,178 5,283 Deferred revenue 1,073 1,090 Tax payable 81 475 Leases 457 1,850 Deferred acquisition payments 314 5,789 9,012 Leases 3,069 11,553 Deferred income tax liability 769 250 Total liabilities 9,627 20,815 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 137,263 136,371 Contributed surplus 14,108 12,833 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,121 3,216 Accumulated deficit (142,743 (128,794 11,749 23,626 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 21,376 44,441

MINDWALK HOLDINGS CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the years ended April 30, 2026 and 2025 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (in thousands) 2026 2025 Operating activities: Net loss for the year including discontinued operations (13,949 (30,234 Adjustments not affecting cash: Accretion 10 Amortization and depreciation 1,604 5,119 Asset impairment 21,184 Deferred income taxes (177 (3,935 Foreign exchange 331 622 Gain on investment (7 Loss on disposal of subsidiary 511 Share-based expense 1,275 445 (10,405 (6,796 Changes in non-cash working capital related to operations: Amounts receivable (1,592 (298 Inventory (53 138 Unbilled revenue (690 (248 Prepaid expenses (397 261 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (216 827 Sales and income taxes payable and receivable 236 8 Deferred revenue 654 (302 Net cash used in operating activities (12,463 (6,410 Investing activities: Purchase of equipment (398 (799 Security deposit on leases Deferred acquisition payments (312 Proceeds on disposal of subsidiary 14,255 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 13,545 (799 Financing activities: Proceeds from share issuance, net of transaction costs 897 12,228 Proceeds from debenture 4,242 Repayment of principal on leases (782 (1,577 Net cash provided by financing activities 115 14,893 Increase (decrease) in cash during the year 1,197 7,684 Foreign exchange (514 (438 Cash beginning of the year 10,791 3,545 Cash end of the year 11,474 10,791 Cash is comprised of: Cash 11,348 10,665 Restricted cash 126 126 11,474 10,791 Cash paid for interest Cash paid for income tax 2 Cash from discontinued operations: Net cash used in operating activities 777 2,063 Net cash used in investing activities (100 (311 Net cash used in financing activities (359 (1,299

Source: MindWalk Holdings Corp.

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Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Louie Toma, CPA, CFA

Managing Director, CoreIR

investors@mindwalkAI.com