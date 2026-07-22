Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Elliot Scherer, Managing Director and Head, CIBC Capital Markets, and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to close the market to celebrate the fifth anniversary of CIBC CDRs, and the launch of the recent listing of two new Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs) on TSX:

Honeywell Aerospace CDR (CAD Hedged) (TSX: HONA)

SpaceX CDR (CAD Hedged) (TSX: SPCX)





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CIBC (CM: NYSE, TSX) is a leading North American financial institution with over 50,000 employees serving 14 million clients globally across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses. CIBC Capital Markets provides best-in-class insight, advice, and execution across corporate banking, global markets, investment banking, and research to institutional, corporate and public sector clients. Their trusted expertise and capabilities across asset classes, regions, and products provide tailored solutions to our clients, built upon focused ESG principles, and a foundation of innovative thinking and leading technology.

For more information, please visit: www.cibccm.com

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange