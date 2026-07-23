Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE: ATHR) (FSE: 2QZ) (OTC Pink: ATHHF) ("ATHR" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Jason Moreau as a director of the Company.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Moreau for his contributions to the Company.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new materials directed at enhancing end of life conversion levels after accelerated aging. While Aether's primary focus has been automotive applications, the company is also developing catalysts to address Small Off-Road Engine (SORE) emissions - a significant contributor to urban air pollution.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this management-prepared news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This release may include certain statements that are deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address events or developments that Aether expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306178

Source: Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc.