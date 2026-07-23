HIGHLIGHTS
- 14-year mine life and US$192.1 million after-tax NPV (10% discount rate): New NI 43-101 Technical Report, prepared by the Company's Qualified Persons, establishing a life-of-mine plan for Guanaco (Chile) from January 2026 to February 2040, built on existing mining and processing infrastructure.
- Mineral Reserves: Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 18.1 Mt grading 0.84 g/t Au and 5.43 g/t Ag, containing approximately 352 Koz Au and 1.493 Moz Ag (estimated at US$2,200/oz Au and US$25/oz Ag).
- Measured & Indicated Resources: 17.0 Mt grading 0.94 g/t Au and 6.11 g/t Ag containing approximately 511 Koz Au and 3.269 Moz Ag (estimated at US$2,500/oz Au and US$27.5/oz Ag).
- Inferred Resources: 2.0 Mt grading 1.17 g/t Au and 7.14 g/t Ag, containing approximately 77 Koz Au and 466 Koz Ag.
- Metallurgical recoveries: Average Life of Mine (LOM) recovery of 72% for gold and 47% for silver. The LOM average is materially influenced by heap-reprocessing material; higher-grade feed achieves higher recoveries.
- Metal prices (economic analysis): LOM average prices of US$3,135/oz gold and US$42/oz silver, used in the discounted cash-flow (DCF) model and based on the median of independent third-party consensus forecasts. Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves are estimated at the lower prices noted above.
- Costs & Capital: All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) of US$2,114/oz AuEq and Operating Cost (C1) of US$1,978/oz AuEq. LOM capital expenditure of US$13.9 million (US$2.2 million sustaining, US$11.7 million closure and reclamation).
*See tables below for assumptions used in the estimates
**Only Measured and Indicated mineral resources are used in calculating the NPV
Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) ("Austral" or the "Company"), an established gold producer with two 100% operating mine complexes in Argentina and Chile, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimate and a new life-of-mine plan for its Guanaco Mine in the Antofagasta Region of Chile, reported in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (CIM Definition Standards), as set out in a new Technical Report entitled "Technical Report on the Guanaco Mine, Antofagasta Region, Chile" with an effective date as of May 31, 2026 and a signature date as of July 21, 2026 (the "2026 Technical Report"). The Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves disclosed in this announcement are also reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012 Edition) and ASX Listing Rules. The new Technical Report updates and supersedes the Company's 2022 Technical Report announced on 29 March 2022.
Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva, commented, "We believe the significance of this Technical Report extends well beyond the updated Mineral Reserve. It supports the view that Guanaco can sustain a multi-year mining operation with an approximate mine plan of 14 years, built on existing infrastructure, a disciplined capital program, and a consistent production profile. What differentiates Austral Gold as a junior producer is that it can extend mine life while leveraging existing, permitted processing facilities and established operating infrastructure, although part of the expanded mine plan remains subject to outstanding permits. We anticipate this positions Austral Gold with a strong platform to generate sustainable value in the future from both Guanaco in Chile and Casposo in Argentina.
"We believe that one of Guanaco's key competitive advantages is that this approach reduces execution risk and capital intensity compared with a greenfield development, allowing the Company to focus capital on value-generating mining activities rather than on major infrastructure projects."
The 2026 Technical Report has been filed concurrently with this announcement on the ASX (www.asx.com) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
The Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves disclosed in this announcement are reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012 Edition) and ASX Listing Rules.
Updated Geological Interpretation and Mineral Resource Basis
The Guanaco Mine comprises the following deposits: Dumbo, Defensa, Perseverancia, Quillota, Inesperada, and three legacy heap-leach pads (Heaps 1, 2, and 3) located on site.
The 2026 Technical Report follows a detailed review of the existing data for the Guanaco Mine and a new geological modelling of the deposits, characterising them by their geological features and grade distribution. This work established a robust geological basis for defining the remaining in-situ Mineral Resources. The Mineral Resource estimate is supported by dense 25 × 25 m drill spacing, which defines Indicated Mineral Resources with a reasonable level of geological confidence, consistent with industry best practices and with the requirement for reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction (RPEEE). Using this Mineral Resource base as the starting point, Mineral Reserves were estimated by applying metal prices, operating and capital costs, and mining and metallurgical parameters that have all been updated since the 2022 Technical Report.
Economic Analysis and Life-of-Mine Plan
The 2026 Technical Report presents an updated life-of-mine plan and cash-flow model for Guanaco Mine based on Mineral Reserves. Inferred Mineral Resources have been excluded from economic analysis.
In determining the Mineral Reserves, the Qualified Persons have considered and applied the relevant modifying factors, including mining, metallurgical, processing, infrastructure, economic, marketing, legal, environmental, social and governmental considerations.
The key outputs are summarised below.
|Metric
|Result
|After-tax NPV (10.0% discount rate)
|US$192.1 M
|Undiscounted pre-tax free cash flow
|US$379.4 M
|Undiscounted post-tax free cash flow
|US$281.6 M
|All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC)
|US$2,114 / oz AuEq
|Average operating cost (C1)
|US$1,978 / oz AuEq
|Average operating cost (per tonne)
|US$41 / t processed
|Total Processed Ore (Mt)
|18.1
|Mine life
|~14 years
|Avg. annual recovered gold
|24,838 oz
|Avg. annual recovered silver
|105,262 oz
|LOM capital expenditure
|US$13.9 M
|- Sustaining capital
|US$2.2 M
|- Closure & reclamation
|US$11.7 M
|Avg. metallurgical recovery - gold
|72%
|Avg. metallurgical recovery - silver
|47%
|Gold price assumption (LOM avg.)
|US$3,135 / oz
|Silver price assumption (LOM avg.)
|US$42 / oz
Metal Price Assumptions: The life-of-mine economic model applies gold and silver prices based on the median of third-party consensus forecasts obtained from an internationally recognised market data provider. Over the mine life, gold prices range from a maximum of US$4,500/oz to a long-term minimum of US$2,500/oz, and silver prices from a maximum of US$70/oz to a long-term minimum of US$30/oz, equivalent to life-of-mine average prices of approximately US$3,135/oz gold and US$42/oz silver. These planning prices are used solely in the cash-flow model and differ from the lower prices used to estimate Mineral Reserves (US$2,200/oz gold and US$25/oz silver) and Mineral Resources (US$2,500/oz gold and US$27.5/oz silver).
Environmental, Permitting and Other Risk Factors: Other than the permitting matter described below, the Company is not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political, or other factors that could materially affect the Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve estimates or the potential development of the Guanaco project.
Completion of the Environmental Impact Declaration (Declaración de Impacto Ambiental, or "DIA") and associated sectoral permits for the Inesperada and Dumbo areas remains outstanding, with approval currently targeted for Q4 2026 / Q1 2027. Ore from these areas is included in the Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve and in the ~14-year life-of-mine production target: together they account for approximately 5.9 Mt, or about 32% of Reserve tonnes, some 185,000 recoverable ounces of gold (~53% of Reserve gold) and 823,000 recoverable ounces of silver (~55% of Reserve silver). Accordingly, a substantial portion of the Mineral Reserve and of forecast production is contingent on receipt of the DIA and associated permits. The Competent Person / Qualified Person considers there to be a reasonable basis to expect that the required approvals will be obtained; however, there is no certainty that they will be granted within the anticipated timeframe, or at all, and any delay or refusal could materially affect the production schedule and project economics.
Comparison with the 2022 Technical Report
The 2026 Technical Report updates and supersedes the Company's 2022 Technical Report (prepared by SLR and announced on 29 March 2022, effective date 31 December 2021), which covered the broader Guanaco-Amancaya Operation, including the Amancaya underground mine (since depleted). On this basis, the 2026 Technical Report reports an after-tax NPV of US$192.1 million (10% discount rate), compared with US$77 million (6.89%) in the 2022 study, and a life-of-mine of approximately 14 years (Jan 2026-Feb 2040), compared with approximately 12 years (2022-2033). The two studies differ in scope, effective date, metal-price assumptions, discount rate and mining method and, given intervening mining and depletion, together with a comprehensive re-modelling of the Guanaco deposits, are not directly comparable on a like-for-like basis.
The 2026 mine plan is based entirely on open-pit extraction (the Dumbo, Defensa, Perseverancia, Quillota and Inesperada pits, scheduled from mid-2028 to 2040) together with the reprocessing of the existing heap-leach pads (2026 to mid-2032). No underground mining is included in the 2026 Mineral Reserve or economic analysis.
The updated Technical Report establishes Guanaco as a long-life gold and silver operation which supports a multi-year cash flow from existing infrastructure while maintaining significant exploration upside across the district.
Guanaco Processing Facility
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Mineral Resources Statement as of November 30, 2025
Austral Gold Limited - Guanaco Mine
|Category
|Mass
|Grade
|Ounces Contained
|Ounces Recoverable
|(000' t)
|(g/t Au)
|(g/t Ag)
|(g/t AuEq)
|(g/t Cu)
|(000's oz Au)
|(000's oz Ag)
|(000's oz AuEq)
|(000's oz Au)
|(000's oz Ag)
|(000's oz AuEq)
|Open-Pit
|Measured
|18
|7.93
|11.74
|8.08
|197
|5
|7
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Indicated
|8,941
|1.12
|8.58
|1.22
|935
|322
|2,466
|350
|285
|1,386
|300
|M&I
|8,958
|1.14
|8.59
|1.23
|934
|327
|2,473
|354
|289
|1,390
|304
|Inferred
|2,033
|1.17
|7.14
|1.25
|325
|77
|466
|82
|68
|262
|71
|Heaps
|Measured
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Indicated
|8,062
|0.71
|3.09
|0.74
|1,627
|184
|796
|193
|136
|317
|139
|M&I
|8,062
|0.71
|3.09
|0.74
|1,627
|184
|796
|193
|136
|317
|139
|Inferred
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|Measured
|18
|7.93
|11.74
|8.08
|394
|5
|7
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Indicated
|17,003
|0.93
|6.10
|1.00
|1,248
|506
|3,262
|542
|420
|1,703
|439
|M&I
|17,021
|0.94
|6.11
|1.01
|1,247
|511
|3,269
|547
|425
|1,707
|443
|Inferred
|2,033
|1.17
|7.14
|1.25
|659
|77
|466
|82
|68
|262
|71
Notes:
- Effective date November 30, 2025.
- Mineral Resources are inclusive of those Mineral Resources modified to produce the Mineral Reserves.
- Stationary domains were modelled based on lithological, alteration and structural continuity.
- Mineral Resources were classified and reported in accordance with CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101 requirements.
- Measured Resources were defined using a 3.5 m x 20 m channel grid in both strike and dip directions for ore mineralization.
- Indicated Resources were defined using a 25 m x 25 m drill grid in both strike and dip directions for ore mineralization.
- Heaps 1 and 2 were defined using a 50 m x 50 m drill grid in both major and semi-major directions; the minor direction. corresponds to the vertical extension of every single sonic drill hole that was sampled at 1 m length, and Heap 3 resources were defined based on operational history and sampling data.
- Variable cut-off grades were applied by sector, based on spatial location and physical characteristics of the mineralized material: Dumbo: HL=0.38 g/t AuEq and AL=0.62 g/t AuEq | Defensa: HL=0.355 g/t AuEq and AL=0.6 g/t AuEq
- Perseverancia: HL=0.38 g/t AuEq and AL=0.62 g/t AuEq | Quillota: HL=0.36 g/t AuEq and AL=0.6 g/t AuEq | Los Nanos: HL=0.39 g/t AuEq and AL=0.62 g/t AuEq | Inesperada: HL=0.41 g/t AuEq and AL=0.64 g/t AuEq | Heap 1: HL=0.37 g/t AuEq and AL=0.64 g/t AuEq | Heap 2: HL=0.34 g/t AuEq and AL=0.6 g/t AuEq | Heap 3: HL=0.439 g/t AuEq and AL=0.6 g/t AuEq
- The following bulk densities were applied for tonnage calculations: Open Pits: 2.5 t/m3, Heap 1: 1.765 t/m3, Heap 2: 1.62 t/m3, Heap 3: 1.703 t/m3
- Mineral Resources were constrained by open-pit optimization, using metal prices of US$2,500 /oz for gold and US$27.5 /oz for silver.
- AuEq = (g/t) Au + (g/t) Ag / 90.91 [recovery factor 90.91 = US$2,500 /oz for gold / US$27.5 /oz for silver]
- Ounces contained were not applied to metallurgical recoveries.
- Ounces recoverable were applied to metallurgical recoveries by deposits.
- Metallurgical recovery rates were applied by deposit, based on historical and test data. Open Pits: HL: 70% Au and 40% Ag - AL: 91.5% Au and 60% Ag. Heap 1: HL: 54% Au and 30% Ag - AL: 80% Au and 50% Ag. Heap 2: HL: 60% Au and 30% Ag - AL: 85% Au and 50% Ag. Heap 3: HL: 46% Au and 30% Ag - AL: 85% Au and 50% Ag
- Totals may not sum exactly due to rounding.
Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Summary of Mineral Reserves as of May 29, 2026
Heap Leach + Agitation
Austral Gold Limited - Guanaco Mine (as at May 29, 2026)
|Category
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Metallurgical Recovery
|Ounces
|(000 t)
|(g/t Au)
|(g/t Ag)
|(% Au)
|(% Ag)
|(000 oz Au)
|(000 oz Ag)
|TOTAL OPEN PIT
|Proven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Probable
|8,156
|1.13
|8.38
|88.2
|56.3
|262
|1,236
|Subtotal
|8,156
|1.13
|8.38
|88.2
|56.3
|262
|1,236
|TOTAL HEAP
|Proven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Probable
|9,983
|0.60
|3.01
|52.9
|35.9
|90
|257
|Subtotal
|9,983
|0.60
|3.01
|52.9
|35.9
|90
|257
|TOTAL MINERAL RESERVES
|18,139
|0.84
|5.43
|71.9
|47.2
|352
|1,493
Notes:
1) Mineral Reserves were estimated using a gold price of US$2,200/oz and a silver price of US$25/oz.
2) Variable cut-off grades were applied by sector, based on spatial location and physical characteristics of the mineralized material:
- Dumbo: 0.44 g/t AuEq,
- Defensa: 0.40 g/t AuEq,
- Perseverancia: 0.44 g/t AuEq,
- Quillota: 0.41 g/t AuEq,
- Inesperada: 0.46 g/t AuEq,
- In Heaps 1, 2 and 3, no cut-off grade was used since the average grade of each deposit is considered.
3) The following bulk densities were applied for tonnage calculations:
- In-situ mine material: 2.5 t/m3
- In Heaps 1, 2 and 3, the values considered were 1.77 t/m3, 1.62 t/m3 and 1.70 t/m3, respectively
4) Totals may not sum exactly due to rounding.
Mineral Reserves Statement as of May 29, 2026
Austral Gold Limited - Guanaco Mine
|Category
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Metallurgical Recovery
|Ounces
|(000 t)
|(g/t Au)
|(g/t Ag)
|(% Au)
|(%Ag)
|(000 oz Au)
|(000 oz Ag)
|Dumbo -Phase 1
|Proven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Probable
|4,099
|1.19
|5.35
|87.27
|54.78
|137
|386
|Prov + Prob
|4,099
|1.19
|5.35
|87.27
|54.78
|137
|386
|Defensa-Phase 1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Proven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Probable
|1,042
|0.90
|11.04
|87.47
|55.48
|26
|205
|Prov + Prob
|1,042
|0.90
|11.04
|87.47
|55.48
|26
|205
|Perseverancia- -Phase 1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Proven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Probable
|867
|1.50
|10.02
|89.93
|57.02
|38
|159
|Prov + Prob
|867
|1.50
|10.02
|89.93
|57.02
|38
|159
|Perseverancia- -Phase 2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Proven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Probable
|154
|1.17
|11.34
|89.58
|58.02
|5
|33
|Prov + Prob
|154
|1.17
|11.34
|89.58
|58.02
|5
|33
|Perseverancia- -Phase 3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Proven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Probable
|116
|1.37
|5.26
|88.74
|53.51
|5
|10
|Prov + Prob
|116
|1.37
|5.26
|88.74
|53.51
|5
|10
|Quillota--Phase 1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Proven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Probable
|95
|1.07
|3.60
|87.96
|52.17
|3
|6
|Prov + Prob
|95
|1.07
|3.60
|87.96
|52.17
|3
|6
|Inesperada--Phase 1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Proven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Probable
|1,783
|0.94
|13.23
|89.65
|57.63
|48
|437
|Prov + Prob
|1,783
|0.94
|13.23
|89.65
|57.63
|48
|437
|Total Open Pit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Proven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Probable
|8,156
|1.13
|8.38
|88.2
|56.3
|262
|1,236
|Prov + Prob
|8,156
|1.13
|8.38
|88.2
|56.3
|262
|1,236
|Heap 1
|Proven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Probable
|4,183
|0.51
|2.76
|52.0
|30.0
|36
|111
|Prov + Prob
|4,183
|0.51
|2.76
|52.0
|30.0
|36
|111
|Heap 2
|Proven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Probable
|2,621
|0.61
|2.81
|36.38
|20.69
|19
|49
|Prov + Prob
|2,621
|0.61
|2.81
|36.38
|20.69
|19
|49
|Heap 3
|Proven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Probable
|3,179
|0.71
|3.51
|49.09
|26.82
|36
|96
|Prov + Prob
|2,621
|0.61
|2.81
|36.38
|20.69
|36
|96
|All Reserves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Proven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Probable
|18,139
|0.84
|5.43
|71.9
|47.2
|352
|1,493
|Prov + Prob
|18,139
|0.84
|5.43
|71.9
|47.2
|352
|1,493
Notes:
1) Mineral Reserves were estimated using a gold price of US$2,200/oz and a silver price of US$25/oz.
2) Variable cut-off grades were applied by sector, based on spatial location and physical characteristics of the mineralized material:
- Dumbo: 0.44 g/t AuEq,
- Defensa: 0.40 g/t AuEq,
- Perseverancia: 0.44 g/t AuEq,
- Quillota: 0.41 g/t AuEq,
- Inesperada: 0.46 g/t AuEq,
- In Heaps 1, 2 and 3, no cut-off grade was used since the average grade of each deposit is considered.
3) The following bulk densities were applied for tonnage calculations:
- In-situ mine material: 2.5 t/m3
- In Heaps 1, 2 and 3, the values considered were 1.77 t/m3, 1.62 t/m3 and 1.70 t/m3, respectively
4) Totals may not sum exactly due to rounding.
Technical Content and Qualified Persons
The 2026 Technical Report filed concurrently in this announcement was prepared under the supervision of the following persons, each a non-Independent "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101:
- Marcos Valencia, FAusIMM and Registered Member of the ChMC, Principal Geoscientist of the Company;
- Guillermo Valdés, Registered Member of the Ch.M.C, Mining Engineer and Technical Services Manager of the Company; and
- Francisco Pavez, Registered Member of the Ch.M.C, Metallurgical Civil Engineer and Manager of Metallurgical Processes of the Company,
- (collectively, the "Qualified Persons").
The scientific and technical information contained in this announcement has been extracted from the 2026 Technical Report and has been reviewed and approved by the above Qualified Persons.
The 2026 Technical Report supporting the updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates for the Guanaco Operation, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, has been filed concurrently with this announcement on the ASX and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
Competent Person's Statement
For the purposes of Listing Rule 5.22, the Company confirms that the updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates were based on work reviewed or compiled by the Marcos Valencia, Guillermo Valdés and Francisco Pavez, each a non-independent "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 and a "Competent Person" as defined in the JORC (2012) Code, either as a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, or members in good standing of Recognised Professional Organisations in Canada and the United States.
Each Competent Person is an employee of the Company.
Each Competent Person consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Each Competent Person has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC (2012) Code.
Data Verification
All information contained in this announcement is derived from and supported by the 2026 Technical Report. The scientific and technical information included in the 2026 Technical Report, which forms the basis of this news release disclosure, was reviewed by the Qualified Persons who determined that the disclosure is consistent with the guidelines CIM guidelines and complies with the requirements of NI 43-101 for public disclosure.
The data verification was carried out by taking the original information, comparing it with what was reported in the 2022 technical report, and also reviewing the procedures that Austral applied during its drilling and quality assurance activities.
All information captured and processing procedures and protocols have been developed to detect deviations in the early stages of the process and to apply corrective measures for mitigation and to minimize the source of risk of failures in the information generated and declared as public.
A site visit was undertaken by each of the Qualified Persons. However, it was not possible to oversee the drilling procedures and processes for data collection. Each of the Qualified Persons reviewed the protocols and procedures and determined that are in line with industry standards.
Analytical laboratories for the project have not been inspected at this stage. A thorough Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QA/QC") program adhering to internationally accepted standards were completed for Austral drilling over the past phases. Each of the Qualified Persons is satisfied with the methods employed for internal data validation and for the purpose of the mineral resource estimate.
Each of the Qualified Persons considers that the sample preparation, security, and analytical procedures adopted for the resource drilling provide an adequate basis for the current mineral resource estimate and that the QAQC program and procedures developed by the Austral geology team and reviewed by each of the Qualified Persons are adequate. The data contained in the drill hole database were generated and collected according to the industrial standards and Austral applied proper programs to keep the security of the data developed by the Austral geology team and reviewed by each of the Qualified Persons.
Further Information
For the purposes of listing Rule 5.9.1, the Company wishes to provide a summary of the material assumptions and outcomes of the Technical Report that was used to upgrade the mineral resources to ore reserves. This information is to be read together with the JORC (2012) Code Table 1 Report.
Ore Reserve Basis
The Ore Reserve estimate has been derived from the Guanaco Mineral Resource Estimate dated 30 November 2025. Only Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources were considered for conversion to Ore Reserves. Measured Resources were converted to Proven Ore Reserves and Indicated Resources were converted to Probable Ore Reserves. Inferred Mineral Resources were excluded from the Ore Reserve estimate, mine schedule and economic analysis.
Geology and Mineralisation
Guanaco and Inesperada comprise high-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver deposits located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile. Mineralisation is hosted within structurally controlled silica-rich ledge systems associated with advanced argillic alteration and is concentrated within ENE- to E-W-trending structural corridors.
Sampling, Drilling and Data Quality
The Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates are supported by extensive drilling and sampling completed since 2004, comprising:
- 697 reverse circulation drill holes for 108,243 m;
- 145 diamond drill holes for 24,206 m; and
- 14 combined RC/DDH drill holes for 6,451 m.
Resource estimation is supported by drilling, underground channel sampling and comprehensive QAQC procedures including certified reference materials, blanks, field duplicates, laboratory duplicates and coarse duplicates. Independent reviews by AMEC, SLR and RPA reported no material issues affecting the reliability of the sampling, assay database or geological interpretation.
Mineral Resource Estimation
Mineral Resources were estimated using Ordinary Kriging within geological domains interpreted from drilling, underground development and detailed geological mapping. Resource classification was based primarily on geological continuity, data quality and drill spacing, with Indicated Resources generally requiring a drill spacing of approximately 25 m x 25 m.
Resources are constrained within conceptual open pit shells demonstrating reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction using operating and processing assumptions consistent with the existing Guanaco operation.
Mining Factors
The Ore Reserve is based on conventional truck-and-excavator open pit mining and the reprocessing of existing heap leach pads.
Key mining assumptions include:
- 15 m bench heights;
- 10% mining dilution;
- 90% mining recovery;
- open pit optimisation using sector-specific economic and operating parameters; and
- contract mining with mobile equipment supplied by the mining contractor.
The Ore Reserve is supported by pit designs and mine schedules developed from detailed engineering studies and economic evaluation.
Metallurgical Factors
The Ore Reserve assumes treatment through the existing Guanaco processing facilities, comprising:
- heap leach processing with CIC-ADR/Merrill-Crowe recovery; and
- agitation leach processing with milling, CCD and Merrill-Crowe recovery.
These are established commercial-scale operating circuits with substantial operating history. Average life-of-mine recoveries are forecast at approximately:
- 72% gold; and
- 47% silver.
Cut-off Grades
Reserve cut-off grades were derived using sector-specific operating costs and metal price assumptions. Cut-off grades range from:
- 0.40 g/t to 0.46 g/t AuEq for Heap Leach material; and
- 0.68 g/t to 0.72 g/t AuEq for Agitation Leach material.
No cut-off grade has been applied to Heap Leach Pads 1, 2 and 3, as the entire inventory is scheduled for reprocessing.
Infrastructure
The Ore Reserve benefits from substantial existing infrastructure, including:
- operating heap leach and agitation leach processing plants;
- camp and site accommodation;
- grid power connection with backup generation;
- water supply supported by existing water rights; and
- established road access from Antofagasta and Taltal.
Environmental and Permitting
The operation currently holds the permits required for existing operations. The Ore Reserve incorporates future mining at Inesperada and portions of Dumbo that are subject to completion of environmental approval processes, including the submission and approval of an Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA) and associated sectoral permits. Approval is currently targeted for Q4 2026/Q1 2027.
Environmental studies indicate low acid rock drainage potential, and tailings disposal is based on the existing filtered dry-stack tailings storage facility. Expansion of the tailings facility will be required during the mine life.
Economic Assumptions
The Ore Reserve is supported by a life-of-mine economic model using:
- metal prices as set out under Metal Price Assumptions above;
- a 10% discount rate; and
- a 27% Chilean corporate tax rate.
The study generated an after-tax NPV (10%) of approximately US$192.1 million and demonstrates positive economic returns over the planned mine life.
Classification and Confidence
The Competent Persons consider that the Ore Reserve appropriately reflects the level of confidence in the underlying Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, mining assumptions, metallurgical performance and economic evaluation. No Ore Reserves have been derived from Inferred Mineral Resources.
About Austral Gold
Austral Gold is a gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas based on three strategic pillars: production, exploration and equity investments. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.australgold.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Release approved by the Company's Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.
For additional information, please contact:
|David Hwang
|Jose Bordogna, CFA
|Joint Company Secretary
|Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary
|Austral Gold Limited
|Austral Gold Limited
|david@confidantpartners.com
|jose.bordogna@australgold.com
|+61 433 292 290
|+61 466 892 307
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, and consist primarily of projections and statements regarding future plans, expectations and developments. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "potential", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statement in this news release include, but are not limited to, all projections with respect to the Guanaco Mine including Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates, all projected and future economic statements with respect to the Guanaco Mine, all projections related to future project advancement, including to production, expected production levels, operational performance, costs, expenses, taxes, financial outcomes and strategic growth, belief that the Company is in a strong position to generate sustainable value, statements that the Company may realize on its opportunities resulting from leveraging existing processing facilities and established operating infrastructure, the belief that such advantages may reduce execution risk and capital expenditures, and the timely receipt of the DIA and associated permits.
All of these forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, uncertainty of exploration programs, development plans and cost estimates, commodity price fluctuations, political or economic instability and regulatory changes, macro economic fluctuations, currency fluctuations, the state of the capital markets, uncertainty in the measurement of mineral resources and reserves, timely receipt of the DIA and all permits and approvals, and other risks and hazards related to the exploitation and development of mineral properties, as well as the availability of capital. You are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Austral cannot assure you that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Austral's forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and Austral does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|Drilling techniques
|Drill sample recovery
|Logging
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|Location of data points
|Data spacing and distribution
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|Sample security
|Audits or reviews
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|Exploration done by other parties
|Geology
|Drill hole Information
|Data aggregation methods
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|Diagrams
|Balanced reporting
|Other substantive exploration data
|Further work
Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources
(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2, also apply to this section.)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Database integrity
|Site visits
|Geological interpretation
|Dimensions
|Estimation and modelling techniques
|Moisture
|Cut-off parameters
|Mining factors or assumptions
|Metallurgical factors or assumptions
|Environmen-tal factors or assumptions
|Bulk density
|Classification
|Audits or reviews
|Discussion of relative accuracy/ confidence
Section 4 Estimation and Reporting of Ore Reserves
(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in sections 2 and 3, also apply to this section.)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Mineral Resource estimate for conversion to Ore Reserves
|Site visits
|Study status
|Cut-off parameters
|Mining factors or assumptions
|Metallurgical factors or assumptions
|Environmen-tal
|Infrastructure
|Costs
|Revenue factors
|Market assessment
|Economic
|Social
|Other
|Classification
|Audits or reviews
|Discussion of relative accuracy/ confidence
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306181
Source: Austral Gold Limited