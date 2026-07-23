- Group:
- Revenue: €824 million (+13%1
- EBITDA2: €404 million (+12%)
- Net profit: €118 million (+7%)
- Cash position3: €1,361 million as at 30 June 2026
- Upgraded 2026 guidance: EBITDA of between €835 million and €870 million4
- Eurotunnel:
- Revenue of €574 million (+3%) supported by growth in the Railway Network traffic and optimised Shuttle yieldin a still mixed economic environment
- EBITDA of €294 million (+0.3%)
- Eleclink:
- Revenue of €157 million (vs €92 million in H1 2025), reflecting a commercial strategy capturing market opportunities and the full availability of the interconnector
- EBITDA of €93 million (vs €52 million in H1 2025), after provision for profit-sharing of €45 million
- Europorte:
- Revenue of €93 million (+12%), driven notably by the award of major railway infrastructure management contracts
- EBITDA of €17 million (+6%)
Regulatory News:
Getlink SE (Paris:GET):
Yann Leriche, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The strong momentum in the first half of the year illustrates the effectiveness of Getlink's diversified model. Whilst Eurotunnel is demonstrating the solidity of its operations and its ability to enhance its competitiveness, Eleclink is confirming its potential for value creation through its operational and commercial excellence. This combination of strategic infrastructure enables us to continue our developments with confidence in a particularly challenging environment. Our strong outlook for the remainder of the financial year leads us to raise our EBITDA guidance for 2026 to €835-870 million."
Half-year highlights:
> Governance
Main resolutions approved at the Annual General Meeting, held on 27 May 2026:
- Payment of a dividend of €0.80 per share.
- Renewal of the terms of office as Directors of Jacques Gounon, Elisabetta de Bernardi di Valserra, Andrea Mangoni, Brune Poirson and Peter Ricketts for four years, Corinne Bach for two years, and Bertrand Badré for three years.
- Renewal by the Board of Directors of Jacques Gounon's mandate as Chairman for a period of two years
- Appointment by the Board of Directors of Yann Leriche as Vice-Chairman of the Board5
> Shareholding
Eiffage and Mundys, Getlink's major shareholders, announced increases in their stakes in the Group's capital:
- Following the market acquisition of 1.74% of the share capital, announced on 26 March, Eiffage, through Dervaux Participations 14, declared that it now holds 29.40% of the share capital representing 29.9%6 of voting rights in Getlink.
- On 31 March, Mundys announced that it had entered into share swap agreements enabling its subsidiary, Aero I Global International, to increase its stake in Getlink. On 24 April 2026, Mundys disclosed that it had fully exercised its option to raise its holding in Getlink to 25.0% of the share capital and 29.9% of the voting rights.
> ESG Strategy
Against a geopolitical backdrop placing significant strain on carbon-based energy resources, the Group reaffirms its leadership on climate and extra-financials. Getlink is actively pursuing its initiatives in support of climate action and social impact, commitments recognised by:
- An "A" rating in the CDP, highlighting the quality and transparency of the Group's environmental disclosures, as well as its engagement with its suppliers.
- An upgrade in the ISS ESG rating, raised from B- to "Prime", demonstrating the Group's ability to anticipate and effectively manage ESG risks and opportunities.
- Confirmation of an "A" carbon score in Axylia's Vérité40 index, reflecting Getlink's ability to balance economic performance with managing its carbon footprint.
> Group
- EBITDA of €404 million after provision for Eleclink profit-sharing of €45 million.
- Free cash flow of €295 million7, compared with €218 million in H1 2025.
- Dividend distribution of €434 million (€0.80 per share) for the 2025 financial year, an increase of €120 million compared with H1 2025.
- Acquisition in April 2026 of Bongers Customs Services, a Dutch company specialising in customs services between the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, integrated into Getlink Customs Services, the Group's activity dedicated to customs and regulatory formalities.
- Moody's upgraded CLEF8's rating to Baa1 (from Baa2).
> Eurotunnel:
- LeShuttle:
- Traffic down 2%, with 962,452 passenger vehicles transported.
- Increase of car market share to 60.2% (vs 59.9% in H1 2025), confirming leadership position on the car market.
- Continued good performance of yield, supported in particular by the new fare structure launched in March 2025 which has enabled the gradual roll-out of unbundled and flexible offers.
- LeShuttle Freight:
- Truck traffic fell by 1%, affected by a subdued economic environment in Great Britain.
- Market share increased to 35.8% (compared with 35.7% in H1 2025). LeShuttle Freight's market share increased significantly towards the end of the half-year thanks to the competitive advantage of its electric traction model, against a backdrop of more favourable energy costs than those of ferry operators.
- Railway Network:
- Eurostar traffic up 4% to over 5.8 million passengers, exceeding the record level set in H1 2025, despite the one-off impact of heatwaves in June, driven in particular by the ramp-up of the direct London-Amsterdam service.
- Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Eurostar, the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) and SNCF Voyageurs in May 2026 to explore the launch of direct London-Switzerland services.
- UK Business rates:
As discussions with the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) did not result in an agreement, Getlink confirms a cumulative annual increase in the cost of Eurotunnel's business rates of €6 million in 2026, €14-16 million in 2027 and €24-27 million in 2028 (compared with the 2025 level)9. In view of this disproportionate increase, the Group has initiated several proceedings with a view to bringing its case before a UK court, whilst reserving the right to seek international arbitration.
> Europorte
- Revenue of €93 million, up 12% compared with the first half of 2025, driven in particular by the award of major infrastructure contracts to Socorail.
- Improved profitability, with EBITDA up 6%.
> Eleclink
- Revenue of €157 million, up 71%, driven by the combined effects of a successful commercial strategy in a favourable market and very high interconnector availability (99.7% in H1 2026 vs 71% in H1 2025).
- EBITDA of €93 million, up 79%, after a provision for Eleclink profit-sharing of €45 million.
- €148 million in revenue already contracted for the second half of 202610, with 3% of the cable's capacity for the period still available.
Operating profit supported by Eleclink's strong contribution
The Group's revenue for H1 2026 was €824 million, up 13% compared with H1 2025, supported by Eleclink's performance (revenue up 71%). Boosted by record high-speed passenger traffic and 4% increase in the Shuttle's yield, Eurotunnel's revenue rose by 3% and Europorte's by 12%.
The Group's operating costs, excluding the provision for Eleclink's profit-sharing, were up 7% in H1 2026 to €375 million. Eurotunnel operating costs rose by 6% to €280 million, primarily due to higher taxes (local and social security contributions), development projects and to a transitory increase in specific maintenance operations on certain key assets.
The Group's EBITDA reached €404 million in H1 2026, up 12% due to the strong contribution from Eleclink (+79%), whilst the EBITDA of Eurotunnel and Europorte rose by 0.3% and 6% respectively.
Net financial costs rose by 4% to €150 million in the first six months of 2026.
Taxes represented a net charge of €13 million (compared with an income of €2 million in the first half of 2025), mainly reflecting the evolution of Eleclink and Eurotunnel activities.
The Group's consolidated net profit for H1 2026 was €118 million, up 7% compared with the first six months of 2025.
Operating cash flowwas €502 million in H1 2026, compared with €402 million in H1 2025.
The Group's free cash flowwas €295 million in H1 2026, up €77 million compared with the same period in 2025, driven by the higher contribution from Eleclink. Capital expenditure totalled €81 million in H1 2026 (vs €65 million).
Cash position at 30 June 2026 reached €1,361 million (vs €1,355 million at 30 June 2025) following the distribution of €434 million in dividends (€0.80 per share) for the 2025 financial year.
GUIDANCE
The first-half performance enables the Group to upgrade its EBITDA guidance for 2026, now expected to be between €835 million and €870 million11
This target takes into account:
- Reasonable growth assumptions for Eurotunnel, based on the commercial momentum observed over recent months and assuming limited disruptions related to EES implementation.
- For Eleclink, the revenue already secured as at 30 June 2026 (98% of the cable's capacity for 2026 has been sold for total revenue of €305 million, subject to the actual delivery of the service), recent electricity market prices and use of a method similar to that used for 2025 for the profit-sharing provision in operating costs.
GROUP REVENUE
First half (January-June)
€ million
H1
H1
Change
H1
€/£ exchange rate
1.153
1.153
1.187
Shuttle Services
343
336
2%
341
Railway Network
204
197
4%
200
Other revenue
27
23
17%
23
Eurotunnel
574
556
3%
564
Europorte
93
83
12%
83
Eleclink
157
92
71%
92
Revenue
824
731
13%
739
* Recalculated at the average exchange rate for the first half of 2026.
Second quarter (April-June)
€ million
Q2
Q2
Change
Q2
Shuttle Services
191
190
1%
191
Railway Network
110
106
4%
107
Other revenue
15
12
25%
12
Eurotunnel
316
308
3%
310
Europorte
50
42
19%
42
Eleclink
87
59
47%
59
Revenue
453
409
11%
411
First-quarter reminder (January-March)
€ million
Q1
Q1
Change
Q1
€/£ exchange rate
1.149
1.149
1.201
Shuttle Services
152
146
4%
150
Railway Network
94
91
3%
93
Other revenue
12
11
9%
11
Eurotunnel
258
248
4%
254
Europorte
43
41
5%
41
Eleclink
70
33
112%
33
Revenue
371
322
15%
328
* Recalculated at the average exchange rate for the first quarter of 2026.
EUROTUNNEL TRAFFIC
First half (January-June)
H1
H1
Change
Truck Shuttles
Trucks
587,710
591,746
-1%
Passenger Shuttles
Passenger vehicles*
962,452
985,847
-2%
High-Speed Passenger Trains **
Passengers
5,841,282
5,609,981
4%
Rail freight trains***
Trains
522
584
-11%
Second quarter (April-June)
Q2
Q2
Change
Truck Shuttles
Trucks
293,007
289,602
1%
Passenger Shuttles
Passenger vehicles*
594,845
615,730
-3%
High-Speed Passenger Trains **
Passengers
3,243,645
3,132,019
4%
Rail freight trains***
Trains
272
266
2%
First-quarter reminder (January-March)
Q1
Q1
Change
Truck Shuttles
Trucks
294,703
302,144
-2%
Passenger Shuttles
Passenger vehicles*
367,607
370,117
-1%
High-Speed Passenger Trains **
Passengers
2,597,637
2,477,962
5%
Rail freight trains***
Trains
250
318
-21%
* Including motorbikes, vehicles with trailers, caravans, motorhomes and coaches.
** These tables only include passengers travelling through the Tunnel, which excludes journeys between continental stations (Brussels-Calais, Brussels-Lille, Brussels-Paris, etc.).
*** Trains operated by railway companies (DB Cargo on behalf of BRB, the SNCF and its subsidiaries, and GB Railfreight) using the Tunnel.
The financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2026 were approved by the Board of Directors on 22 July 2026 and were subject to a limited review by the statutory auditors.
The presentation of the results for the first half of 2026 is available at https://www.getlinkgroup.com
Third-quarter revenue will be published on 22 October 2026.
Disclaimer: This report contains forward-looking information. This information, based on the Group's current estimates, remains subject to numerous factors and uncertainties which could result in the actual figures differing significantly from those presented on a forward-looking basis. For a more detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer in particular to the 'Risk Factors' section of the Universal Registration Document and the documents filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) (available on the Group's website https://www.getlinkgroup.com). Getlink SE makes no commitment whatsoever to publish an update or revision of these forecasts.
About Getlink
Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, holds the concession for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates lorry and passenger (cars and coaches) shuttle services between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020, Eurotunnel has been developing services centred on the 'smart border' to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its opening in 1994, more than 537 million people and over 109 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of all traffic between the European mainland and Great Britain, has become a vital connection, reinforced by the Eleclink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and Great Britain. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services through its rail freight subsidiary, Europorte. Committed to 'low-carbon' services that minimise their environmental impact, Getlink places people, nature and local communities at the heart of its priorities.
https://www.getlinkgroup.com
The 2026 Half-Yearly Financial Report has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF). It is available to the public and can be viewed and downloaded from the Group's website at the following address: https://www.getlinkgroup.com. This document includes, in particular, the half-yearly activity report, the consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2026 and the statutory auditors' report on the half-year financial information.
CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
€ million
1st half
1st half
Change
1st half
Improvement/(deterioration) of result
*recalculated
€M
reported
Exchange rate €/£
1.153
1.153
1.187
Eurotunnel
574
556
18
+3
564
Europorte
93
83
10
+12
83
Eleclink
157
92
65
+71
92
Revenue
824
731
93
+13
739
Other income
5
(5
-100
5
Total turnover
824
736
88
+12
744
Eurotunnel
(280
(263
(17
-6
(266
Europorte
(76
(67
(9
-13
(67
Eleclink
(64
(45
(19
-42
(45
Operating costs
(420
(375
(45
-12
(378
Current EBITDA **
404
361
43
+12
366
Depreciation
(108
(108
(108
Trading profit
296
253
43
+17
258
Net other operating charges
(15
(1
(14
(1
Operating profit (EBIT)
281
252
29
+12
257
Net finance costs
(135
(137
2
+1
(139
Net other financial income
(15
(7
(8
(7
Pre-tax profit
131
108
23
+21
111
Income tax income
(13
2
(15
2
Net consolidated profit for the period
118
110
8
+7
113
Current EBITDA excluding other income revenue
49.0
48.7
0.3 pts
48.8
* Restated at the rate of exchange used for the 2026 half-year income statement (£1=€1.153).
** Trading profit before depreciation charges.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
€ million
Note
30 June
31 December
ASSETS
Goodwill
62
54
Intangible assets Eleclink
132
136
Intangible assets Concession
13
14
Other intangible assets
23
25
Total intangible assets
F
230
229
Right-of-use assets (IFRS 16)
54
63
Concession property, plant and equipment
5,530
5,550
Other property, plant and equipment
761
772
Of which Eleclink
678
690
Europorte
66
67
Total property, plant and equipment
F
6,291
6,322
Equity accounted companies
2
2
Deferred tax asset
I
257
248
Other financial assets
G.3
356
357
Total non-current assets
7,190
7,221
Inventories
4
4
Trade receivables
139
122
Other receivables
131
150
Other financial assets
G.3
177
161
Cash and cash equivalents
1,194
1,348
Total current assets
1,645
1,785
Total assets
8,835
9,006
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Issued share capital
H.1
220
220
Share premium account
1,452
1,452
Other reserves
H.4
404
507
Profit for the period
118
320
Cumulative translation reserve
249
269
Equity Group share
2,443
2,768
Non-controlling interests
1
1
Total equity
2,444
2,769
Provisions
D.6
580
516
Retirement benefit obligations
7
6
Financial liabilities
G.1
4,928
4,916
Other financial liabilities
G.4
57
68
Interest rate derivatives
G.2
208
192
Total non-current liabilities
5,780
5,698
Provisions
D.6
26
29
Financial liabilities
G.1
113
109
Other financial liabilities
G.4
22
22
Trade payables
274
269
Other payables and deferred income
176
110
Total current liabilities
611
539
Total equity and liabilities
8,835
9,006
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these summary half-year consolidated financial statements. The exchange rates used for the preparation of these financial statements are set out below.
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
€ million
Note
1st half
1st half
Full year
Current EBITDA
D.1
404
366
859
Restatement for exchange rates
1
(3
(7
Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables
16
17
(29
Increase in trade and other payables
114
56
38
Net cash inflow from trading
535
436
861
Other net operating cash flows
(3
Taxation paid
(30
(34
(45
Net cash inflow from operating activities
502
402
816
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment net of subsidies
(80
(65
(192
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
(7
(12
(14
Change in cash management financial assets
(16
114
6
Payments in loans and advances
(1
Net cash (outflow)/inflow from investing activities
(104
37
(200
Capital transactions:
Dividend paid
H.4
(434
(314
(314
Liquidity contract (net)
4
(3
Financial transactions:
Early repayment of loans
(850
(850
Fees paid on loans
(4
(4
Issue of new loans
600
600
Redemption of Green Bonds debt service reserve account
31
31
Net debt service cost:
Fees paid on loans
(3
(3
(6
Interest paid on loans
(99
(96
(194
Interest paid on leasing obligations
(1
(1
(2
Receipt related to hedging instruments
4
Scheduled repayment of loans
(46
(43
(88
Repayment of leasing obligations
(11
(10
(21
Cash received from scheduled repayment of G2 notes
6
5
10
Interest received on other financial asset
4
4
9
Interest received on cash and cash equivalents
20
25
40
Net cash outflow from financing activities
(556
(656
(792
Decrease in cash in the period
(158
(217
(176
* The adjustment relates to the restatement of elements of the income statement at the exchange rate ruling at the period end.
EXCHANGE RATE
30 June
30 June
31 December
Closing rate
1.160
1.169
1.146
Average rate
1.153
1.187
1.165
_________________________________
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