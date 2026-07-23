Empire Metals Limited Announces Management Appointments

Empire Metals Limited / LON:EEE, OTCQX:EPMLF / Sector: Natural Resources

Project delivery staff appointed to accelerate Pitfield development and environmental approval process

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Empire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of a General Manager (Project Delivery) and a Senior Advisor (Approvals), to help accelerate the development of the Company's flagship Pitfield Titanium Project ("Pitfield" or the "Project"), a unique, district-scale high-grade titanium deposit in Western Australia.

Highlights

Mr. Chris Dodds has been appointed as General Manager (Project Delivery) bringing extensive industry experience to strengthen the Company's ability to deliver this major project;

Ms. Emma Neale has been appointed as Senior Advisor (Approvals), to manage the pathway to approvals across all levels of the Project's development.

These strategic appointments are aligned with the Company's objective to rapidly advance the Pitfield Project through the feasibility study phases towards commercial development.

Commenting on the announcement, Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Chris and Emma to Empire. Both bring the specialist project delivery and approvals expertise we need as we drive our globally significant Pitfield Titanium Project through feasibility and towards development. Building a strong in-house team has been central to the pace of our progress to date, and these appointments are the natural next step."

Appointment of General Manager to accelerate project development

Empire has appointed Mr. Chris Dodds as General Manager (Project Delivery), which is aligned with the Company's objective to build a highly capable and experienced in-house project team who can assess and optimise project development options and rapidly progress the Project through the feasibility study phases into commercial development.

Mr. Dodds is a senior mining and resources executive with more than 20 years' experience across mining, mineral processing, critical minerals, refining, power generation, and major capital projects globally and in Australia. He has extensive experience leading multidisciplinary teams through feasibility, engineering, construction, commissioning, operations, and business improvement initiatives.

Mr. Dodds has held senior leadership roles with organisations including Alcoa, Wood, Iluka Resources, UGL, and SIMPEC, delivering complex mining and infrastructure projects across critical minerals, copper, gold, battery metals, LNG, alumina, and power generation sectors. He has managed significant project portfolios with a strong focus on safety, commercial performance, stakeholder engagement, and operational excellence.

Recognised for his practical leadership approach and strategic capability, Chris specialises in building high-performing teams, strengthening project delivery frameworks, and aligning technical, operational, and commercial objectives to deliver sustainable outcomes.

Mr. Dodds holds a Master of Science in Petroleum Geoscience from the University of London, a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geological Science from Oxford Brookes University, and a Diploma in Project Management.

Appointment of Senior Advisor (Approvals) to manage project approval process

Empire has appointed Ms. Emma Neale as Senior Advisor (Approvals) to manage the pathway to approvals across all levels of the Project's development. Ms. Neale is an accomplished environmental professional with more than 14 years' experience delivering environmental approvals, permitting, and impact assessment for mining and resource projects across Western Australia and internationally. She has held senior environmental advisory and consulting roles with Azure Minerals, the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, GHD, Greenland Minerals, and other leading organisations, successfully managing complex environmental approval processes, stakeholder engagement, regulatory compliance, and environmental impact assessments.

Ms. Neale's experience spans projects from the Pilbara and Goldfields to Greenland, where she has played a key role in the development of environmental and social impact assessments for major mining developments. With a Bachelor of Environmental Science from Murdoch University, she is recognised for her collaborative approach, strong technical expertise, and ability to guide projects through complex regulatory frameworks while supporting sustainable project development.

Ms. Neale will manage the approvals strategy and implementation for the Pitfield Project with the aim of ensuring the required approvals for the development of the Pitfield Project.

*ENDS**

For further information please visit www.empiremetals.com or contact

Empire Metals Ltd Shaun Bunn / Greg Kuenzel / Arabella Burwell Tel: 020 4583 1440 S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad & Joint Broker) Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl Tel: 020 3470 0470 Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker) James Asensio / Christian Calabrese / Rory Blundell / Charlie Hammond Tel: 020 7523 8000 Zeus Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Harry Ansell / Katy Mitchell Tel: 020 3829 5000 Tavistock (Financial PR) Emily Moss / Josephine Clerkin empiremetals@tavistock.co.uk Tel: 020 7920 3150 Chapter One Advisors (Australian Financial PR) David Tasker dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au Tel: +61 433 112 936

About Empire Metals Limited

Empire Metals Ltd (AIM:EEE) and (OTCQX:EPMLF) is an exploration and resource development company focused on the commercialisation of the Pitfield Titanium Project, located in Western Australia. The titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale and hosts one of the largest and highest-grade titanium resources reported globally, with a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) totalling 2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO2 for 113 million tonnes of contained TiO2.

Titanium mineralisation at Pitfield occurs from surface and displays exceptional grade continuity along strike and down dip. The MRE extends across just 20% of the known mineralised footprint, providing substantial potential for further resource expansion.

Conventional processing has already produced a high-purity product grading 99.25% TiO2, suitable for titanium sponge metal or pigment feedstock. With excellent logistics and established infrastructure, Pitfield is strategically positioned to supply the growing global demand for titanium and other critical minerals.

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SOURCE: Empire Metals Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/empire-metals-limited-announces-management-appointments-1195234