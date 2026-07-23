Tocvan Ventures Corp: Tocvan Discovers New High-Grade At-Surface Silver-Gold Zone 900 m East of Pilot Facility at Gran Pilar Project

DRILLS 1.5 M OF 581 G/T AG AND 2.2 G/T AU

HERMOSILLO, MX / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Tocvan") (CSE:TOC)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(WKN:TV3/A2PE64) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new mineralized silver-gold zone at surface, located just 900 metres east of the planned Pilot Facility (approximately 1,000 m northeast of the Main Zone) at its 100%-owned Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico.

The new zone was intersected in four drill holes, with three holes returning significant near-surface mineralization. Results confirm a robust vein system and demonstrate strong potential to expand resources in close proximity to planned infrastructure.

Key Highlights:

New high-grade discovery at surface adjacent to existing road access, only 900 m east of the Pilot Facility .

Standout intercept in hole JES-26-152: 1.5 m grading 2.2 g/t Au and 581 g/t Ag within a broader mineralized zone. 9.2 meters of 0.4 g/t Au and 110 g/t Ag , from 27.5m

Consistent near-surface mineralization across multiple holes: 4.6 m @ 0.3 g/t Au & 86 g/t Ag from surface (JES-26-152) 4.6 m @ 0.5 g/t Au & 86 g/t Ag from surface (JES-26-148) 6.1 m @ 0.4 g/t Au & 76 g/t Ag from surface (JES-26-150)

Strategic location advantage: Proximity to the permitted 50,000-tonne Pilot Facility supports low-cost development, reduced haulage, and potential integration into near-term production plans.

Expansion upside: Mineralization strengthens northward and aligns with a strong soil geochemical anomaly, indicating further potential along the trend.

Vein system confirmation: Multiple holes intersected historic underground workings with surrounding mineralization, validating continuity of the mineralized structure.

Why This Matters

This new zone adds high-grade, near-surface silver-gold mineralization in immediate proximity to Tocvan's permitted Pilot Facility. With construction advancing and first gold-silver doré targeted for Q4 2026, the discovery enhances the project's near-term production potential while expanding the overall mineralized footprint. The combination of at-surface intercepts, high silver grades, and infrastructure synergy positions Gran Pilar for efficient, low-capex development in a rising precious metals market.

Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO of Tocvan commented: "We are thrilled with these drill results confirming a new high-grade silver-gold zone at surface just 900 metres east of our permitted Pilot Facility. The standout intercept of 1.5 metres grading 581 g/t silver and 2.2 g/t gold, along with consistent near-surface mineralization in multiple holes, highlights the strong potential of this area. With construction advancing toward first gold-silver doré production in Q4 2026, this discovery provides an excellent opportunity to enhance our near-term production plans while benefiting from existing road access and low development costs. We see significant upside for further expansion along this trend and look forward to additional drilling to unlock more value at Gran Pilar."

Figure 1. Plan view map showing the new mineralized zone relative to the Pilot Facility and Main Zone.

Figure 2. Cross-section looking west of the new silver gold vein zone. 3 of 4 holes intersected underground workings that stopped drilling. JES-26-152 intersected high-grade silver near-surface.

Collar ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) JES-26-146 47.3 48.8 1.5 0.14 0.25 also 56.4 58.0 1.5 0.32 0.70 also 65.6 67.1 1.5 0.19 8.20 also 67.1 68.6 1.5 0.37 14.30 also 114.4 115.9 1.5 0.12 0.25 also 193.7 195.2 1.5 0.13 3.10 also 248.6 250.1 1.5 0.11 0.25 also 256.2 257.7 1.5 0.12 0.70 JES-26-148 0.0 38.1 38.1 0.13 16.72 including 0.0 4.6 4.6 0.49 85.6 and 30.5 36.6 6.1 0.21 17.23 including 33.6 35.1 1.5 0.62 47.60 JES-26-150 0.0 29.0 29.0 0.10 16.64 including 0.0 4.6 4.6 0.52 98.12 and 27.5 29.0 1.5 0.16 8.40 JES-26-151 62.5 67.1 4.6 0.18 9.62 JES-26-152 0.0 35.1 35.1 0.16 41.15 including 0.0 4.6 4.6 0.31 85.59 and 27.5 36.6 9.2 0.43 109.68 including 30.5 32.0 1.5 2.16 581.00 also 126.6 128.1 1.5 0.50 0.90 also 129.6 131.2 1.5 0.10 1.10 also 149.5 151.0 1.5 0.14 0.25 also 242.5 244.0 1.5 2.88 2.00 JES-26-154 19.8 21.4 1.5 0.14 0.25 also 88.5 93.0 4.5 0.15 0.25 also 120.5 122.0 1.5 0.25 0.25 also 126.6 129.6 3.1 0.12 0.60 also 137.3 138.8 1.5 0.14 2.70 also 195.2 196.7 1.5 0.22 0.25 also 222.7 227.2 4.6 0.19 0.36

Table 1. Summary of Results

Collar ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) JES-26-146 618027 3145274 407 220 -45 260.8 JES-26-148 618326 3145141 419 220 -45 38.1 JES-26-150 618327 3145142 419 220 -60 30.5 JES-26-151 618357 3145118 418 220 -45 67.1 JES-26-152 618333 3145153 418 240 -65 250.1 JES-26-154 618157 3145248 407 220 -45 274.5

Table 2. Summary of Drillholes in this news release.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a dynamic exploration and near-term producer advancing high-potential gold and silver projects in the mine-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. At its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project, Tocvan holds a 100% interest in over 21 km² of prospective ground, bolstered by the pivotal 2023 land acquisition that provides ample space for scalable mine infrastructure, including a planned 50,000-tonne pilot production facility. Recent exploration successes, including near surface 3.1 m at 19.4 g/t Au, underscore Gran Pilar's potential as a premier gold-silver asset. Additionally, Tocvan's 100% owned Picacho Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Caborca Trend-home to some of Mexico's largest gold deposits-positions the Company for further growth. With robust metallurgical results (up to 99% gold and 97% silver recovery) and a strategic capital to bolster growth, Tocvan is poised to deliver significant shareholder value in a market buoyed by record-high gold prices. With approximately 78.7 million shares outstanding, Tocvan is committed to unlocking the full potential of its assets through innovative exploration, strategic development, and investor-focused initiatives.

Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Rock and Drill samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Soil Samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold and multi-element analysis of soils was completed by aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS finish using a 50-gram nominal weight. Over limit gold values greater than 1 g/t were re-assayed with a more robust aqua regia digestion ad ICP-MS finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising blank samples and certified reference materials were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Transaction and anticipated next steps. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

Brodie A. Sutherland, CEO

1150, 707 - 7 Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6

Telephone: 1 306 690 8886

Email: ir@tocvan.ca

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SOURCE: Tocvan Ventures Corp.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tocvan-discovers-new-high-grade-at-surface-silver-gold-zone-900-m-east-of-pilot-f-1195262