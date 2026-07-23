Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: HDRO) (OTCQB: HNATF) (FSE: 83W) (the "Company" or "Primary Hydrogen") announces that it has entered into a marketing services agreement dated July 22, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Nordcore Media LLC ("Nordcore"), a digital marketing firm, under which Nordcore will provide online marketing services to the Company at a cost of US$300,000, for an expected term of six months or until the budget is fully expended, whichever occurs first. Either party may terminate the Agreement on 30 days' written notice to the end of a calendar month.

Under the Agreement, Nordcore will prepare written and advertising materials covering the Company's business and sector, and will develop, place and manage digital advertising campaigns on the Company's behalf. The work includes keyword research, campaign and advertisement development, remarketing, bid management, display advertising, third-party distribution, and landing pages.

Nordcore deals at arm's length with the Company and, to the Company's knowledge, neither Nordcore nor its principals hold any securities of the Company. No securities of the Company are issuable to Nordcore under the Agreement, and Nordcore's compensation is not linked to the Company's share price or trading performance.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With projects in the U.S. and across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla and Cogburn projects. Primary has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North located in British Columbia.

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CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding: (i) the services to be performed by Nordcore under the Agreement and the timing and manner of their performance; (ii) the anticipated term and cost of the engagement; and (iii) the Company's expectation that the marketing program will extend the reach of its public disclosure.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation: that Nordcore will perform the services contemplated by the Agreement; that the Agreement will remain in effect for its stated term and will not be terminated early by either party; that the budget will be sufficient to fund the contemplated services; and that the Company will have sufficient financial resources to fund its obligations under the Agreement.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Such risks include, but are not limited to: that the services may not be performed as contemplated or may not achieve the results the Company anticipates; that the budget may be exhausted before the end of the stated term; that either party may terminate the Agreement on 30 days' notice; that the Company may not exercise the option to increase the budget; and that the TSX Venture Exchange or another regulatory authority may require the Company to modify or discontinue the program. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306225

Source: Primary Hydrogen Corp.