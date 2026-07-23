DJ Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc (DEFE) Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jul-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 5.8157 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 100532190 CODE: DEFE ISIN: LU3038520XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3038520XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: DEFE LEI Code: 213800XM93P4CMDEM472 Sequence No.: 437182 EQS News ID: 2370362 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2026 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)