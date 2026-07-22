West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.: West Red Lake Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Updated Rowan Mineral Resource Estimate

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. ("West Red Lake Gold" or "WRLG" or the "Company") (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQX: WRLGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed on SEDAR+ the independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for the updated 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Rowan Project ("Rowan") as well as a maiden MRE for the nearby Mount Jamie deposit ("Mt. Jamie") titled "Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimates for the Rowan and Mount Jamie Deposits, Ontario, Canada" dated July 22, 2026 (with an effective date of June 1, 2026) (the "Technical Report"). Rowan is located in the Red Lake Gold District of northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The Technical Report was prepared by Sims Resources, LLC and Fuse Advisors Inc., independent consulting firms, and is available electronically on the Company's website ( West Red Lake Gold ) and on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) under WRLG's issuer profile.

There are non-material differences between the MRE in the Technical Report and the information previously disclosed ( see news release dated June 9, 2026 ). As part of the final reconciliation and application of rounding standards as well as reporting based on proportional blocks as opposed to entire blocks in the completed Technical Report, the Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources have been updated. As a result, the majority of the values presented in the table below reflect minor, non-material increases.

TABLE 1. Summary of the Rowan and Mt. Jamie 2026 Mineral Resources as of June 1, 2026.

Mineral Resource Statement - Rowan Deposit Classification Tonnes (t) Gold Grade (g/t) Gold Troy Ounces (oz Au) Indicated 798,989 13.04 335,058 Inferred 363,602 15.31 179,029 Mineral Resource Statement - Mount Jamie Deposit Classification Tonnes (t) Gold Grade (g/t) Gold Troy Ounces (oz Au) Indicated 110,385 14.02 49,740 Inferred 94,394 12.10 36,727

Notes:

1) CIM (2014) definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. 2) Mineral Resources for Rowan were estimated at a cutoff grade of 2.00 g/t Au and a gold price of USD $3,200 per ounce. 3) Mineral Resources for Mt. Jamie were estimated at a cutoff grade of 3.80 g/t Au and a gold price of USD $3,200 per ounce. 4) Density used for the estimation on all domains was set at 2.78 g/cm3- 5) There are no Mineral Reserves currently estimated for Rowan or Mt. Jamie. 6) Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological data is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade and/or quality of continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence relative to a Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource and constitutes an insufficient level of confidence to allow conversion to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected, but not guaranteed, that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with additional drilling. 7) The effective date of the MRE is June 1, 2026.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Robinson is not independent of WRLG. The Mineral Resource disclosure summarized herein is derived from the independent technical work completed by Sims Resources, LLC and Fuse Advisors, Inc. The Qualified Person is not aware of any environment, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant factors that could materially affect the MRE.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian gold producer and developer advancing a high-grade, district scale opportunity in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The Company's flagship Madsen Mine has recently achieved commercial production and is positioned as the central hub of a growing multi asset platform. The Company controls a 47 km2 land package in one of the world's most prolific mining districts, which has historically produced over 20 million ounces of gold from high grade systems1. West Red Lake also owns the Rowan Property in Red Lake, covering 31 km2 that includes three past producing mines (Rowan, Mount Jamie and Red Summit) and represents a key source of future production growth.





ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Shane Williams"

Shane Williams

President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jaclyn Ruptash

V.P. Corporate Communications

Tel: (604) 569-5559

Email: investors@wrlgold.com or visit the Company's website at https://www.westredlakegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations of management; however, it is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release and include without limitation, statements relating to the potential resource growth and subsequent production at the Rowan Project and Mt. Jamie deposit; the potential economics of the Rowan project and Mt. Jamie deposit; the timing and results of further geotechnical, metallurgical and engineering studies underway at Rowan; the timing and receipt of permits; anticipated drilling to occur at Rowan or Mt. Jamie for the remainder of 2026; any untapped growth potential in the Madsen deposit, Rowan deposit or Mt. Jamie deposit and the Company's future objectives and plans. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information involves numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; fluctuations in commodity prices; and changes in the Company's business plans. Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to raise additional capital to proceed. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025, copies of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

1 Twomey, T. and McGibbon, S. Red Lake Mine, Goldcorp Inc. (2022). "The Geological Setting and Estimation of Gold Grade of the High-Grade Zone, Red Lake Mine." Exploration Mining Geology, Vol. 10, Nos. 1-2, pp. 19-34. Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM").

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/acb25104-b747-457e-8dfa-4b35e31ab8ff