Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Aktie im Fokus: Die nächste Meldung könnte der Trigger sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ALDB | ISIN: FR0013176526 | Ticker-Symbol: VSA2
Stuttgart
23.07.26 | 10:33
13,655 Euro
+2,48 % +0,330
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALEO SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALEO SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,80513,82011:21
13,80513,82011:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2026 08:36 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VALEO SE: Decision to exercise the make-whole redemption option

PRESS RELEASE

DECISION TO EXERCISE THE MAKE-WHOLE
REDEMPTION OPTION

€ 750,000,000 5.375 per cent. Sustainability Linked
Bonds due 28 May 2027 under the €5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note
Programme
(The "Programme")

Series N°13
Tranche N°1
ISIN Code: FR001400EXXX

23 July 2026, Paris - Further to its press release published on 27 May 2026 announcing a new bond issue for an amount of 600 million euros with maturity February 2033, the net proceeds of which will be used to finance the Group's general corporate purposes, including the potential exercise of its early redemption option (make-whole redemption) during the second half of 2026, on all or part of the outstanding bond bearing interest at a coupon of 5.375% maturing in May 2027, with a nominal outstanding amount of 750 million euros (ISIN Code: FR001400EXXX) (the "Notes"), Valeo announces today that it has elected to exercise its make-whole redemption option and to redeem the Notes, in whole, at a price determined in accordance with the provisions set out in the terms and conditions of such Notes (the "Terms and Conditions") on 24 August 2026.

A notice of exercise of the make-whole redemption will be given on 7 August 2026 to the Noteholders by BNP Paribas, as Fiscal Agent and Calculation Agent on behalf of Valeo in accordance with Condition 6(b)(ii) (Make-whole Redemption by the Issuer) and Condition 14 (Notices) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes.

About Valeo

Valeo is a leading global technology company creating innovative solutions and systems for automotive and technology partners worldwide. Valeo is structured around its POWER, BRAIN and LIGHT Divisions, and Valeo Service, the augmented service partner, for the aftermarket and new forms of mobility.

Valeo is committed to making mobility safer, more sustainable and affordable to all. The Group is playing a vital role in shaping the Car of Tomorrow: which will be electrified, safer and software-defined. Valeo is leveraging its global industrial footprint and its technological leadership in electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, lighting and software to capture an increasing share of value per vehicle.

Valeo - 100, rue de Courcelles, 75017 Paris | www.valeo.com

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Valeo in brief: €20.9 billion in sales in 2025 | 100,000 employees worldwide | 29 countries | 149 production plants | 59 R&D centers | 19 distribution platforms (as of February 26, 2026).

Learn more at www.valeo.com

Find all our press releases: https://www.valeo.com/en/press-releases/

Media Contacts

Dora Khosrof | +33 7 61 52 82 75
Florentina Deca | +33 6 32 13 69 15
Caroline De Gezelle | + 33 7 62 44 17 85 Clémence Le-Roux | + 33 6 12 18 26 00

press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com		Investor Relations

valeo.corporateaccess.mailbox@valeo.com

In order to secure its communication Valeo certifies its content on Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on https://www.wiztrust.com/en/

Valeo - 100, rue de Courcelles, 75017 Paris | www.valeo.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.