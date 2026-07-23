VALEO SE: Decision to exercise the make-whole redemption option

PRESS RELEASE

DECISION TO EXERCISE THE MAKE-WHOLE

REDEMPTION OPTION

€ 750,000,000 5.375 per cent. Sustainability Linked

Bonds due 28 May 2027 under the €5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note

Programme

(The "Programme")

Series N°13

Tranche N°1

ISIN Code: FR001400EXXX

23 July 2026, Paris - Further to its press release published on 27 May 2026 announcing a new bond issue for an amount of 600 million euros with maturity February 2033, the net proceeds of which will be used to finance the Group's general corporate purposes, including the potential exercise of its early redemption option (make-whole redemption) during the second half of 2026, on all or part of the outstanding bond bearing interest at a coupon of 5.375% maturing in May 2027, with a nominal outstanding amount of 750 million euros (ISIN Code: FR001400EXXX) (the "Notes"), Valeo announces today that it has elected to exercise its make-whole redemption option and to redeem the Notes, in whole, at a price determined in accordance with the provisions set out in the terms and conditions of such Notes (the "Terms and Conditions") on 24 August 2026.

A notice of exercise of the make-whole redemption will be given on 7 August 2026 to the Noteholders by BNP Paribas, as Fiscal Agent and Calculation Agent on behalf of Valeo in accordance with Condition 6(b)(ii) (Make-whole Redemption by the Issuer) and Condition 14 (Notices) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes.

About Valeo

Valeo is a leading global technology company creating innovative solutions and systems for automotive and technology partners worldwide. Valeo is structured around its POWER, BRAIN and LIGHT Divisions, and Valeo Service, the augmented service partner, for the aftermarket and new forms of mobility.

Valeo is committed to making mobility safer, more sustainable and affordable to all. The Group is playing a vital role in shaping the Car of Tomorrow: which will be electrified, safer and software-defined. Valeo is leveraging its global industrial footprint and its technological leadership in electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, lighting and software to capture an increasing share of value per vehicle.

Valeo - 100, rue de Courcelles, 75017 Paris | www.valeo.com

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Valeo in brief: €20.9 billion in sales in 2025 | 100,000 employees worldwide | 29 countries | 149 production plants | 59 R&D centers | 19 distribution platforms (as of February 26, 2026).

Learn more at www.valeo.com

Find all our press releases: https://www.valeo.com/en/press-releases/

Media Contacts



Dora Khosrof | +33 7 61 52 82 75

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Caroline De Gezelle | + 33 7 62 44 17 85 Clémence Le-Roux | + 33 6 12 18 26 00



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Valeo - 100, rue de Courcelles, 75017 Paris | www.valeo.com